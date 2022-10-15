ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

GolfWRX

Golf legend perfectly trolls Bryson DeChambeau over that rope incident

It’s been a few years since former world number one and golf hall of famer Vijay Singh could compete with the youngsters of the PGA Tour, but he couldn’t resist having a dig at Bryson DeChambeau over the weekend. The three-time major winner has an enviable playing history...
GolfWRX

Coolest thing for sale in the GolfWRX Classifieds (10/17/22): Odyssey Tour Issued 2 Ball Ten putter

At GolfWRX, we are a community of like-minded individuals that all experience and express our enjoyment of the game in many ways. It’s that sense of community that drives day-to-day interactions in the forums on topics that range from best driver to what marker you use to mark your ball. It even allows us to share another thing we all love – buying and selling equipment.
Golf Digest

Jordan Spieth subtly daggered caddie Michael Greller while discussing his pickleball prowess (or lackthereof)

Jordan Spieth and Michael Greller have never been afraid to call each other out. Their back and forth is part of what makes their player-caddie relationship so great, and so long-lasting. Even the shots that appear serious, like the time Spieth essentially blamed him for two poor shots at the 2019 U.S. Open, are quickly forgived and forgotten. This time, though, Spieth may have gone too far.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
GolfWRX

‘Congratulations. You’ve been bought’ – Brandel Chamblee rips Phil Mickelson in latest attack

Brandel Chamblee has never been a fan of anything to do with the LIV series, and has once again used his position as network analyst to take apart Phil Mickelson. Back in February, at the start of the Alan Shipnuck/Mickelson controversy, the Golf Channel commentator accused the six-time major champion of obnoxious greed – using the player’s very own words that were used against the PGA Tour.
Golf Channel

After first LIV win, Brooks Koepka reveals big health update

Most of the celebration will come “behind closed doors,” he says, but Brooks Koepka will enjoy this win. He knows at some point, his right knee, as is, will no longer cooperate. Before the 32-year-old Koepka knocked off Peter Uihlein on the third playoff hole Sunday at the...
GolfWRX

Kelley: How to easily find your ideal impact position

If you look at any sport, the greats seem to do more with less. Whether it be a swimmer gliding through the water or a quarterback throwing a pass, they make it look it easy and effortless. In golf, there are a variety of distinct swing patterns to get into...
GolfWRX

Hollywood A-lister set to play John Daly in upcoming biopic

Like him or loathe him, John Daly has had one hell of a career. From being banned by the PGA Tour for putting the ball in his pocket and walking off at Kapalua in 1993 to throwing his clubs in the water and being fined by the Australasian PGA; from releasing his own albums to revealing his gambling problem, the two-time major winner is nothing if not full-scale entertainment.
Golf.com

FIRST LOOK: Cleveland Golf’s HB Soft Milled putters

In the putter space, feel remains entirely subjective. Some golfers prefer a firmer feel at impact, while others require a softer insert or milling pattern to match up feel and distance consistency. Thankfully, most putter manufacturers offer options on both ends of the feel spectrum. With a name like HB...
CBS Sports

Phil Mickelson claims LIV Golf is trending upwards vs. PGA Tour, but numbers paint a different picture

Brooks Koepka won the LIV Golf Jeddah event over the weekend, which few people watched and even fewer attended. In a vacuum, this was strange moment in the sport: Koepka, a four-time major champion, led a terrific leaderboard -- Dustin Johnson, Sergio Garcia, Peter Uihlein, Matthew Wolff, Paul Casey and Joaquin Niemann -- that nevertheless lacked any buzz, even when Koepka got emotional about how difficult golf has been for him over the last two years.
Golf.com

This Lululemon polo and pants combo is exactly what your golf closet needs

Welcome to Gimme That, a GOLF.com column where we’ll highlight one notable item we think you might like. Whether it’s an article of clothing, an intriguing electronic device or anything in between, we want to share these items with you because they’ve generated a bit of chatter by our water cooler (or, these days, on our Slack channel). So sit back, scroll down and keep up with the latest gear golf has to offer.
Golf.com

FIRST LOOK: TaylorMade expands Spider GT putter line with 3 new models

The Spider GT putters from TaylorMade have been a hit with professionals and amateurs alike, and to build on that success, TaylorMade has just added three new hosel configuration options to the Spider GT line. The three new models in the Spider GT family: the GT center shaft, Truss TM1,...
Golf.com

Best golf travel accessories 2022: 13 things to pack for your next trip

Welcome to GOLF’s 2022 edition of the Best of Everything, where we’re providing you with the, well… best of everything! Check out our picks below or browse more items in our Pro Shop. Sure, your golf clubs are important. But there’s more to planning that buddies golf...
