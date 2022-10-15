Haven't done a gaming post in ages, but I have to tell you about the idle game I'm playing on breaks. Screenshot from The Office: Somehow We Manage(my screenshot) The Office: Somehow We Manage is an iOs idle clicker about everyone's favorite dysfunctional paper company. Send the employees to their desks, where they work hard until you automate them (this saves having to tap the stacks of cash that appear beside their desks every so often), spend the money starting more desks and upgrading and getting more money to spend on upgrades for more money to spend on... Ok, you get it, it's another idle clicker, just set the show world.

