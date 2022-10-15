Read full article on original website
GolfWRX
Golf legend perfectly trolls Bryson DeChambeau over that rope incident
It’s been a few years since former world number one and golf hall of famer Vijay Singh could compete with the youngsters of the PGA Tour, but he couldn’t resist having a dig at Bryson DeChambeau over the weekend. The three-time major winner has an enviable playing history...
Golf.com
The biggest mistake Fred Couples sees amateur golfers make (and how to fix it)
Fred Couples has played a lot of golf (duh), which means he’s played in countless pro-ams with amateur golfers, their talents ranging from quite skilled to, well, not very skilled at all. We caught up with Couples at the Berenberg Invitational at GlenArbor Golf Club in Bedford Hills, N.Y.,...
GolfWRX
Coolest thing for sale in the GolfWRX Classifieds (10/17/22): Odyssey Tour Issued 2 Ball Ten putter
At GolfWRX, we are a community of like-minded individuals that all experience and express our enjoyment of the game in many ways. It’s that sense of community that drives day-to-day interactions in the forums on topics that range from best driver to what marker you use to mark your ball. It even allows us to share another thing we all love – buying and selling equipment.
Golf.com
Rules Guy: Is it legal to caddie for another player after finishing your round?
The Rules of Golf are tricky! Thankfully, we’ve got the guru. Our Rules Guy knows the book front to back. Got a question? He’s got all the answers. Can someone who has finished his round come back out and caddie for another player? It doesn’t seem right, but is it legal?
Golf Digest
Jordan Spieth subtly daggered caddie Michael Greller while discussing his pickleball prowess (or lackthereof)
Jordan Spieth and Michael Greller have never been afraid to call each other out. Their back and forth is part of what makes their player-caddie relationship so great, and so long-lasting. Even the shots that appear serious, like the time Spieth essentially blamed him for two poor shots at the 2019 U.S. Open, are quickly forgived and forgotten. This time, though, Spieth may have gone too far.
GolfWRX
‘Congratulations. You’ve been bought’ – Brandel Chamblee rips Phil Mickelson in latest attack
Brandel Chamblee has never been a fan of anything to do with the LIV series, and has once again used his position as network analyst to take apart Phil Mickelson. Back in February, at the start of the Alan Shipnuck/Mickelson controversy, the Golf Channel commentator accused the six-time major champion of obnoxious greed – using the player’s very own words that were used against the PGA Tour.
golfmagic.com
PGA Tour pro ruffles feathers after blasting Brooks Koepka's LIV Golf Jeddah win
PGA Tour player Joel Dahmen has taken aim at Brooks Koepka's victory at LIV Golf Jeddah. Dahmen has previously blasted LIV Golf players over them wanting to come back and play on the PGA Tour. He also recently took a swipe at Bryson DeChambeau. After a frustrating season for Koepka,...
Fred Couples makes 12 birdies, shoots 60 to win 2022 SAS Championship and snap five-year PGA Tour Champions winless streak
Keegan Bradley wasn’t the only golfer to break a slump this weekend. Fred Couples, who had gone five years, three months and 21 days since his last victory on the PGA Tour Champions, is on top once again after claiming a four-shot victory at the 2022 SAS Championship. Bradley...
Golf Channel
After first LIV win, Brooks Koepka reveals big health update
Most of the celebration will come “behind closed doors,” he says, but Brooks Koepka will enjoy this win. He knows at some point, his right knee, as is, will no longer cooperate. Before the 32-year-old Koepka knocked off Peter Uihlein on the third playoff hole Sunday at the...
Golf.com
‘Not even close to that:’ Tiger Woods’ lucrative LIV offer clarified in report
First, Greg Norman said Tiger Woods was offered nearly a billion dollars to join LIV Golf. Then, the LIV Golf CEO walked back that claim, saying the offer was a summation of potential value based on part ownership of a LIV franchise. Now, in a report from The New Yorker,...
GolfWRX
Kelley: How to easily find your ideal impact position
If you look at any sport, the greats seem to do more with less. Whether it be a swimmer gliding through the water or a quarterback throwing a pass, they make it look it easy and effortless. In golf, there are a variety of distinct swing patterns to get into...
GolfWRX
Hollywood A-lister set to play John Daly in upcoming biopic
Like him or loathe him, John Daly has had one hell of a career. From being banned by the PGA Tour for putting the ball in his pocket and walking off at Kapalua in 1993 to throwing his clubs in the water and being fined by the Australasian PGA; from releasing his own albums to revealing his gambling problem, the two-time major winner is nothing if not full-scale entertainment.
Golf.com
FIRST LOOK: Cleveland Golf’s HB Soft Milled putters
In the putter space, feel remains entirely subjective. Some golfers prefer a firmer feel at impact, while others require a softer insert or milling pattern to match up feel and distance consistency. Thankfully, most putter manufacturers offer options on both ends of the feel spectrum. With a name like HB...
CBS Sports
Phil Mickelson claims LIV Golf is trending upwards vs. PGA Tour, but numbers paint a different picture
Brooks Koepka won the LIV Golf Jeddah event over the weekend, which few people watched and even fewer attended. In a vacuum, this was strange moment in the sport: Koepka, a four-time major champion, led a terrific leaderboard -- Dustin Johnson, Sergio Garcia, Peter Uihlein, Matthew Wolff, Paul Casey and Joaquin Niemann -- that nevertheless lacked any buzz, even when Koepka got emotional about how difficult golf has been for him over the last two years.
Golf.com
This Lululemon polo and pants combo is exactly what your golf closet needs
Welcome to Gimme That, a GOLF.com column where we’ll highlight one notable item we think you might like. Whether it’s an article of clothing, an intriguing electronic device or anything in between, we want to share these items with you because they’ve generated a bit of chatter by our water cooler (or, these days, on our Slack channel). So sit back, scroll down and keep up with the latest gear golf has to offer.
Golf.com
FIRST LOOK: TaylorMade expands Spider GT putter line with 3 new models
The Spider GT putters from TaylorMade have been a hit with professionals and amateurs alike, and to build on that success, TaylorMade has just added three new hosel configuration options to the Spider GT line. The three new models in the Spider GT family: the GT center shaft, Truss TM1,...
Golf.com
Best golf travel accessories 2022: 13 things to pack for your next trip
Welcome to GOLF’s 2022 edition of the Best of Everything, where we’re providing you with the, well… best of everything! Check out our picks below or browse more items in our Pro Shop. Sure, your golf clubs are important. But there’s more to planning that buddies golf...
Good News Network
Cute Dog Walking Around Golf Course has Collected 6,000 Lost Golf Balls Which Are Donated to Charities
An eagle-eyed pooch has become an expert at finding lost golf balls in London, so much so that he’s helping provide golf charities with the balls they need to teach kids around the world. Charles Jefferson must have felt he hit a hole-in-one when one day his dog, a...
