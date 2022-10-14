Read full article on original website
2023 Open Enrollment
Open enrollment for the 2023 plan year will take place from 10/27/22 – 11/16/22. Please visit https://mn.gov/mmb/segip to view the 2023 Open Enrollment page by clicking on the 2023 Open Enrollment tab. You can also access 2023 rate guides, informational videos, the webinar meeting schedule, and more!. Please feel...
SMSU Daycare Trick-or-Treaters
The SMSU Daycare will bring the little Trick-or-Treaters to campus on Monday, October 31st from 9am-11am. They will do their best to spook everyone! If your office would like the daycare to visit, please call Kari at 537-6014 to get on the schedule. SMSU Daycare.
