Rochester Area Man Accidently Shoots Himself While Cleaning Gun
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- First responders transported a Rochester area man to a hospital after he accidently shot himself Tuesday evening. Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office Captain James Schueller says a deputy responded to the reported self-inflicted gunshot wound at a residence in the 5,000 block of 80th Ave. Southwest in Salem Township around 9:15 p.m. The deputy reported finding a 70-year-old man sitting in the dining room of the home with a through-and-through gunshot wound above his left knee.
KIMT
Around $16K in losses as Olmsted Co. job site burglarized twice in recent days
OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A job site has been burglarized twice in the past few days, resulting in around $16,000 in losses. The Olmsted County Sheriff’s office said it happened twice in the 2000 block of County Rd. 6 SW. On Friday, six expensive power cords were stolen, and...
KIMT
Mitchell County man pleads guilty to strangling a woman unconscious
OSAGE, Iowa – A man accused of choking a woman unconscious is pleading guilty. Bradly John Peck, 42 of Osage, has entered a guilty plea to third-degree burglary and domestic abuse assault. Investigators say Peck violated a no-contact order to enter a woman’s home in Osage on July2, where...
Police Searching For Owatonna-Area Girl
OWATONNA (WJON News) - Authorities have more information on a missing girl from the Owatonna area. Officials are asking for help locating Alexa Moreno-Lopez, who has been missing since September. Police believe the 15-year-old Moreno-Lopez may be living in the Wilmar area with Carlos Castillo-Torrez, an adult male relative. Authorities...
myalbertlea.com
Law Enforcement Log
Friday at 2:51 a.m. 37-Year old Cindy Valencia arrested on Dept of Corrections Warrant. 11:52 a.m. A juvenile at Albert Lea High School cited for E-Cig possession. Saturday at 11:48 a.m. 30-Year old Dylan Villerreal arrested for stolen property. 10:13 p.m. Blake Rucker arrested for DWI. Sunday at 5:41 a.m....
Idling Work Truck Stolen from Rochester Driveway
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester police are investigating the report of a vehicle being stolen while it was idling in a driveway. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said officers were dispatched to a residence in the 500 block of 24th St. Southwest around 6:30 Tuesday morning. The 50-year-old victim told officers he started up a truck that belongs to Superior Mechanical, went back into his home then found an empty driveway when he went back outside.
myaustinminnesota.com
Faribault man sentenced to prison time on felony DWI charge in Mower County District Court
A Faribault man facing a felony DWI charge in Mower County District Court after a traffic stop on July 16th of this year has been sentenced to prison time. 33-year old Colin Wayne Orth was convicted and sentenced Thursday to 65 months, or five years and five months in prison for a felony charge of 1st degree DWI, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of a controlled substance. Orth pleaded guilty to the charge on October 3rd after initially pleading not guilty on August 1st.
Two Weeks In A Row Goodhue County Has Escaping Cows
I was checking out the Goodhue County Sheriff's Office highlights for the first two weeks of October and there were four items that really stuck out to me. Each week, there was an issue with cows and issues with dough-heads not seeing GCSO squad cars! Check it out. Goodhue County...
KIMT
Two sentenced for Rochester convenience store fight
ROCHESTER, Minn. – Two people involved in a convenience store brawl have now been sentenced. Jessy Dian Dominquez, 32 of Rochester, and Stefan Arni Egilsson, 29 of Jordan, were arrested on June 1, 2021, after Rochester police were called to the Kwik Trip in the 1900 block of S. Broadway Avenue.
Charges Filed in Rochester Home Burglary
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester woman has been charged in connection to a burglary that occurred back in June. The criminal complaint filed Friday accuses 24-year-old Clariza Taylor-Colon of entering a residence through a bathroom window then ransacking the home on June 29 while the homeowners were away. The charges say Taylor-Colon also stole a 55 inch TV that she then pawned that same day.
Rochester Man Accused of Breaking into Home, Assaulting Resident
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Police arrested a Rochester man Sunday in connection with a reported burglary and assault that occurred the prior week. Charges filed in Olmsted County Court Tuesday accuse 44-year-old Richard Dalton of forcing his way into a southeast Rochester home on October 14. A witness in the home at the time of the incident told Rochester police that Dalton broke down the home’s back door, asked where the woman who lives there was, then chased her out of the residence.
Rochester Man Sent to Prison For Deadly Crash
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man was sentenced today for a felony conviction stemming from an alcohol-involved crash that occurred just before Christmas in 2020. The judge in the case followed the plea agreement and handed 29-year-old Matthew Shaver a 41-month prison sentence. Shaver previously entered a Norgaard plea to a charge of criminal vehicular homicide as part of a plea deal that resulted in the dismissal of three other criminal vehicular homicide charges. The Norgaard plea means Shaver admits he is guilty but he has no recollection of his actions due to impairment from alcohol or drugs.
KAAL-TV
Eyota Legion fire under investigation
(ABC 6 News) – The cause of a small fire at Eyota’s American Legion is unknown, according to the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, but does not appear criminal. Bar staff told first responders that they smelled smoke while closing up, then saw smoke and flames near the east entrance.
Rochester Man Sentenced For Arson Fires During George Floyd Riots
Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) - A federal judge today sentenced a Rochester man to 6 1/2 years in prison for an arson conviction stemming from the rioting that followed the death of George Floyd. 36-year-old José Angel Felan was also ordered to pay nearly $40,000 in restitution. Felan entered a...
myaustinminnesota.com
Austin man injured in two-vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 218 in Mower County Monday morning
An Austin man was injured in a two-vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 218 in Mower County early Monday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol reported that a 1997 Mazda 626 being driven by 77-year old John Anthony Lavelle of Austin and a 2001 Ford F-150 pickup being driven by 31-year old Charles Wesley Branchaud of Austin were both northbound on Highway 218 at approximately 6:14 a.m. Monday morning when they collided near the intersection with County Road 4 in Austin Township.
Owatonna Man Convicted of Murder Loses Bid For Reduced Sentence
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Minnesota Court of Appeals has upheld the 261-month prison sentence that was given to an Owatonna man for a fatal shooting last year. 29-year-old Mubarak Musse had asked the appeals court to overturn the sentence, arguing the judge in the case abused his discretion when he denied Musse's request for a downward departure from state sentencing guidelines. The just over 22-year prison term now being served by Musse actually falls on the lower end of the recommended range of sentences for second-degree intentional murder.
More Catalytic Converter Kits Available to Olmsted CTY Residents
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office has received another shipment of kits from the Catalytic Converter Theft Prevention Pilot Program and is making them available to the public. The kits utilize a special label that is attached to catalytic converters and transfers a unique number onto...
Minnesota woman pleads guilty to stealing $200K in rent payments
A Minnesota woman has pleaded guilty to embezzling hundreds of thousands of dollars from rent tenants. According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, 44-year-old Marcie Marie Thumann, from Albert Lea, was a bookkeeper for the Albert Lea Housing and Redevelopment Authority (HRA) when she stole $213,217 in rent payments. The charges...
myalbertlea.com
Owner treated at scene of Albert Lea house Fire Monday morning
Albert Lea Fire Rescue, Albert Lea Police Department, and Mayo Clinic Ambulance responded to the house fire at 411 Commercial St at 5:50am today (October 17th). Upon arrival, fire crews found light smoke coming from the rear of the building. They entered the home, found and evacuated the owner, who was treated and released by Mayo Ambulance at the scene. No other injuries from the fire were reported.
Faribault Fire Chief Recommends No Brush Burning Following Shed Fire
Dustin Dienst, Faribault Fire Chief told KDHL AM Minnesota listeners today they probably should wait until snow is on the ground before burning any brush. It's extremely dry. Dienst says at 9:15 p.m. last night (Sunday, October 16, 2022) his department was joined by Rice County Sheriff's Deputies and North Memorial in response to a structure fire at 26525 Cabot Avenue in Walcott Township.
