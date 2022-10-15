Read full article on original website
‘The T is failing’: Warren, Markey hold Senate hearing in Boston on MBTAThe Tufts DailyBoston, MA
Hundreds protest Amini’s death, Iran’s dress code laws at Boston CommonThe Tufts DailyBoston, MA
Tufts breaks ground on new Sol Gittleman baseball parkThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
TUPD aims to connect with Tufts community over coffeeThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
New Beers & Spooky Scares at This Local Marshfield Brewery!Dianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
NHL
LA Kings @ Detroit Red Wings: How to Watch
Kings look to keep rolling after picking up their first win of the season. What you need to know ahead of the game against the Detroit Red Wings:. Where: Little Ceasars Arena (Detroit, MI) Watch: Bally Sports West & Bally Sports +. Listen: Kings Audio Network on iHeart Radio. Team...
The Hockey Writers
Bruins’ 3 Up, 3 Down: Injuries Piling Up, Pastrnak, Ullmark & More
Welcome to the first edition of the Boston Bruins’ 3 Up, 3 Down for the 2022-23 season. This will be a weekly column released on Mondays chronicling the highs and lows of the previous seven days. Five months after being eliminated by the Carolina Hurricanes in the first round...
NHL
Minnesota Wild Signs Forward Michael Milne
SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has signed forward Michael Milne to a three-year, entry-level contract. Milne, 20 (9/21/02), has appeared in one game with the Iowa Wild in the American Hockey League (AHL) this season. The 5-foot-11,...
Avs captain Landeskog undergoes knee surgery, out 12 weeks
DENVER (AP) — Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog will be sidelined about 12 weeks after undergoing arthroscopic knee surgery. Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said after morning skate Wednesday that Landeskog had the procedure performed in Minneapolis the day before. Landeskog missed the opening three games of this season with what the team described as a lower-body injury. “Started bugging him when he started training and getting back on the ice,” said Bednar, whose team hosts Winnipeg on Wednesday night. “So they had it looked at, images taken. Decided on surgery.” Landeskog sat out the final 23 regular-season games last season after undergoing knee surgery. He returned in time for the playoffs, where he had 11 goals and 11 assists to help the Avalanche win the franchise’s third Stanley Cup title.
NHL
Senators begin 41-game 2022-23 home season with five-game homestand
OTTAWA - The Ottawa Senators open their 41-game 2022-23 home schedule tomorrow evening when they host the Boston Bruins at 7 p.m. to kick-off a five-game homestand at Canadian Tire Centre. As Tuesday's game against the Bruins is now a complete sellout, the Senators are asking fans to arrive early...
Celtics Owner Rejected This Personnel Request From Danny Ainge
If Danny Ainge had it his way, he would have brought not one, but two members of the Celtics coaching staff to Utah over the NBA offseason. The Jazz cleaned house this past summer, trading away their two best players and hiring a new head coach. Will Hardy, who was an assistant on Ime Udoka’s staff last season, will kick off his Utah tenure Wednesday night when the Jazz host the Denver Nuggets. But as Celtics owner Wyc Grousbeck revealed Tuesday, Hardy wasn’t the only Boston coach who Ainge had his eyes on after the 2021-22 campaign concluded. The Jazz CEO also wanted to acquire Joe Mazzulla, who ultimately became Celtics head coach in wake of the Udoka scandal.
NHL
Preview: Blues at Kraken
BLUES It was a successful return to play for the St. Louis Blues, who kicked off their season with a 5-2 victory against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Opening Night at Enterprise Center. The teams took a 2-2 tie into the third period before the Blues scored three unanswered goals to pull away.
NHL
State Your Case: Can McDavid score 50 goals for Oilers this season?
The Edmonton Oilers center has won the scoring title four times, most recently last season, when he had 123 points (44 goals, 79 assists). He has also won the Ted Lindsay Award (players' MVP) three times and the Hart Trophy (League MVP) twice. With his season-opening hat trick against the...
NHL
LA Kings @ Nashville Predators: How to Watch
What you need to know ahead of the game against the Nashville Predators:. Where: Bridgestone Arena (Nashville, TN) Predators: 2 - 2 - 0 (4 pts) Viktor Arvidsson (112th-overall, 2014) and Kevin Fiala (11th-overall) return to play against the team who originally drafted them. The duo, both members of the Predators 2014 NHL Draft class, played three full seasons in Nashville together from 2016-19.
NHL
Canucks at Blue Jackets
CANUCKS (0-3-0) at BLUE JACKETS (0-3-0) 7 p.m. ET; BSOH, SNP, ESPN+, SN NOW. Andrei Kuzmenko -- Elias Pettersson -- Curtis Lazar. Injured: Travis Dermott (concussion), Tucker Poolman (illness) Blue Jackets projected lineup. Johnny Gaudreau -- Boone Jenner -- Gustav Nyquist. Yegor Chinakhov -- Cole Sillinger -- Jakub Voracek. Justin...
NHL
SAY WHAT: 'BIG REASON WHY WE WON TONIGHT'
The buzz around the rink after a big win over the Golden Knights. "When we're on, we're a really good team. Still haven't played a full 60. Played a sloppy first, took charge in the second and played well the rest of the game." ON PLAY OF LUCIC, ROONEY &...
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES VS. GOLDEN KNIGHTS
FLAMES (2-0-0) vs. GOLDEN KNIGHTS (3-0-0) 7 p.m. MT | TV: CBC/Sportsnet | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Nazem Kadri, Michael Stone (3) Goals - Kadri, Stone, nine others (1) Golden Knights:. Points - Jonathan Marchessault...
NHL
RECAP: Panthers 'fight until the end,' but suffer first loss in Boston
BOSTON - The Florida Panthers never quit. Even with just four defenseman at their disposal for the majority of the evening, the Panthers kept on fighting until the very end of a 5-3 loss to the Boston Bruins at TD Garden on Monday. Their first loss of the season, the...
NHL
Comrie makes 46 saves for Sabres in win against Oilers
EDMONTON -- Eric Comrie made an NHL career-high 46 saves for the Buffalo Sabres in a 4-2 win against the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place on Tuesday. Comrie, an Edmonton native, made his first start in his hometown. He made 22 saves in the third period for his first win with the Sabres since signing a two-year contract July 13.
NHL
Devils Busy Week Starts with Practice | NOTEBOOK
New Jersey plays every other night this week, get the latest from practice in the Devils Notebook. After a day off on Sunday, the Devils begin their work week with a practice at Prudential Center this morning. ,. Practice begins at 11 a.m. and the club is looking to put...
NHL
Ekblad placed on long-term injured reserve by Panthers
Defenseman has lower-body injury, left in second period of loss at Bruins. Aaron Ekblad was placed on long-term injured reserve by the Florida Panthers on Wednesday with a lower-body injury. The defenseman left in the second period of a 5-3 loss at the Boston Bruins on Monday. He has one...
NHL
On the Bright Side | 10 TAKEAWAYS
From Andy Greene's fond farewell, Alex Holtz's first NHL goal and Ondrej Palat's big investment, Amanda Stein has it covered in 10 Takeaways presented by Ticketmaster. Two games down, eighty to go. Yes, it has not been the ideal start to a season, but as captain Nico Hischier will remind...
FOX Sports
Ducks visit the Bruins after Silfverberg's 2-goal game
Anaheim Ducks (1-3-0, sixth in the Pacific Division) vs. Boston Bruins (3-1-0, first in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Anaheim Ducks visit the Boston Bruins after Jakob Silfverberg's two-goal game against the New Jersey Devils in the Ducks' 4-2 loss. Boston had a 51-26-5 record overall and a 28-14-2...
NHL
Rangers' Shesterkin throws off Reaves with two-second delay after ritual
Team takes ice moment later than usual as goalie takes his time. The New York Rangers pregame ritual was on a two-second delay on Monday. Since forward Ryan Reaves signed with the Rangers prior to the 2021-22 season, the pregame routine has been the same: goalie Igor Shesterkin crouches down in the doorway leading to the ice, Reaves shoves some teammates then yells at the top of his lungs "Shesty, release us!" The "u" in the shouted us is usually elongated for maximum effect.
NHL
SvoNotes: Voracek embracing his role as a veteran leader
I admitted it was probably a silly question, but I asked it anyway. Throughout the Blue Jackets training camp, it just felt like Jakub Voracek was having more fun this year. It's impossible to quantify this, but if you could, it felt like his smiles per 60 was up, whether it was on the ice, in the locker room and even at the annual Blue Jackets Foundation Golf Classic.
