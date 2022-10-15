Read full article on original website
Footage of controversial drag show in Plano goes viralAsh JurbergPlano, TX
Lakeworth Police Rescue Woman Held Captive in HotelLarry LeaseLake Worth, TX
These three roads are the deadliest in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
Dallas Police See Spike in Anti-Asian Hate Crime Incidents ReportedLarry LeaseDallas, TX
H-E-B Store Set to Finally Open Nov. 2Larry LeasePlano, TX
Dallas Observer
The Best Things To Do In Dallas, Oct. 19–25
Whether they know it or not, every artist is inspired by one who preceded them. Salvador Dalí was open about his obsession with those who came before him. In Dali's case it was Dutch painter Johannes Vermeer, whose influence can be seen throughout Dalí’s work, even though until now, the artists’ works have not been seen next to one another. Meadows Museum (5900 Bishop Blvd.) presents Dalí/Vermeer: A Dialogue running through Jan. 15, 2023. The exhibition places Johannes Vermeer’s “Woman in Blue Reading a Letter” next to Dalí’s interpretation of it, “The Image Disappears.” In this setting, the back and forth head turns will be comparable to a tennis match. Take it all in; you’ll want to return. Book admission online.
Dallas Observer
Cheers to More Years: Community Turns 9 (Again) with a '90s-themed Party
This weekend one of the OG breweries in the Dallas craft beer family wants to pour you a pint and take you back to the ‘90s. Even though Community Beer Company has been around for nearly 10 years, it's celebrating its ninth this Saturday, Oct. 22. Community's nine-year anniversary...
Texas piñata man creates massive Selena work of art for state fair
He said it was about 12 feet tall
Footage of controversial drag show in Plano goes viral
Footage posted of an all-ages drag brunch in Plano, Texas, has gone viral on Twitter, sparking a debate over the appropriateness of the show. Sara Gonzales, host of The News and Why It Matters on Blaze TV, attended the all-ages brunch show at the restaurant/bar Ebb & Flow in Shops at Legacy on the weekend.
Blue Goose Cantina to Open in Grand Prairie
Authentic Tex-Mex dishes and of course, margaritas, are on this restaurant’s menu.
This Legendary Volk Estates English Eclectic is on The Market For The First Time in 50 Years
This profoundly beautiful home in the renowned Volk Estates neighborhood is an English Eclectic mansion that is both historically and socially significant. It has served not only as a respite of comfort, protection, and security but also as the launchpad of dreams. The social history of an iconic home is...
Dallas Observer
Spamilton, the Musical That Takes the Stuffing Out of Broadway, Is Coming to the Coppell Arts Center
Long before hits like The Producers, The Book of Mormon and Hamilton came along, Broadway felt like some distant land trapped in a time bubble. If it wasn't stage productions of popular movies and TV shows, it was something even worse: the same, old classics over and over and over again.
dmagazine.com
This Membership-Oriented Nail Salon Is Planning a Dallas Takeover
Rachel Apfel Glass has always complained about getting her nails done. While working in the finance industry for 10 years, the New Yorker would constantly go to the salon. But “I always felt like a manicure was an errand,” she says. She couldn’t find a salon she liked. There wasn’t a quality place in between the small mom-and-pop salon on the corner and the high-end spa to change out her nail color.
Dallas Observer
Fresh Look: Twelve Years In, And Shinsei's Sushi Still Shines
It’s easy to get caught up in everything new going on in Dallas dining; we’re certainly complicit in that addiction to shiny new things. But it’s good to remember that Dallas is full of restaurants serving splendid fare that have, sometimes, slipped our minds. We were reminded...
WFAA
North Texas native Jonathan Majors starring alongside Michael B. Jordan in 'Creed III'
DALLAS — Actor Michael B. Jordan is making his directorial debut with "Creed III" -- and Dallas area native Jonathan Majors will be at the center of it. The first trailer for the latest installment of the "Creed" franchise was released on Tuesday, and it focuses on the characters played by Jordan and Majors.
Fatburger Opens New Location In Garland
The new co-branded location provides guests with a one-stop dining experience
CW33 NewsFix
WATCH: Inside look at Arlington eatery Breakfast Brothers
BREAKFAST BROTHERS SPONSORED CONTENT — Ricky Booker is no stranger to CW33 audiences. His show ‘In the Kitchen’ gives us a sneak peek into what happens in the world of cooking and feeding the soul of every family. We got a chance to sample some of the...
dmagazine.com
Sam Romano: Making a Name for Himself
With a pin that read, “I accept tips” attached to his lapel, a 7-year-old Sam Romano listened as Chas Martin, the former manager of Uptown steakhouse Nick & Sam’s, encouraged the youngster to seat tables. He watched as his famous father Phil, the brains behind Fuddruckers, Eatzi’s, Nick & Sam’s, and more than a dozen other restaurant concepts, connected with customers. “People knew him and respected him, and they were grateful to be in the restaurant,” Sam says, “I’m grateful that they’re coming into the restaurant still—now that I’m part of it.”
Fall season is here: This Dallas restaurant makes the best soup in Texas
The temperatures are cooling down around Texas and the rest of the country as the fall season is settling in and one of the best things to enjoy on a cool night is a big ole bowl of soup.
North Texas singer getting noticed for his music and the money he's giving away
DALLAS — Whenever he performs, 26-year-old Don Louis knows people will hear his music. He just never expected them to see his heart. “No,” Louis said. “Your character stands for what you do when nobody else is looking around you. There just happened to be somebody that saw me doing what I normally do.”
Dallas Observer
First Look: Chivago, a Korean Fried Chicken Spot With Beer Snow Cones
Anyone craving a beer snow cone is in luck, because Chivago in Carrollton has what it calls a snow cloud on its menu. During its extended soft opening, this Korean fried chicken spot is offering these oddly satisfying treats at 50% off the normal menu price. Now, there’s no way we were going to try frozen slushy beer, but the place also does snow cloud soft drinks. Plus, we’re always ready to try out a new chicken place, especially after hearing some good things on the usual foodie Facebook groups.
nypressnews.com
A 19-year-old dog was surrendered at a Dallas shelter. These best friends took her in
DALLAS — Lauren Siler was about to board a plane home to Dallas from Anchorage, Alaska, when she first spotted the frosted face of a senior pup in desperate need. “I saw her sweet little face sitting in her poor little kennel,” Lauren said. The dog was featured...
Philanthropist, billionaire MacKenzie Scott gifts $3.8 million to Girlscouts of Northeast Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott is giving back to the children of Dallas in a big way. The billionaire has donated $3.8 million to The Girl Scouts of Northeast Texas. Officials say this will help the scouts fulfill their mission of building girls of courage, confidence and character who will make the world a better place.
A Lakewood Home Filled With History Heads to Heritage Auctions Nov. 1
It’s not every day that we come across a home that holds a piece of Dallas history. In the Lakewood neighborhood, there are many architectural marvels and incredible estates, but 2309 Auburn Avenue stands out with significance. This Heritage Auctions listing features a historic colonnade from Southern Methodist University’s...
Check Out This An Airplane Bungalow On a Tree-Lined Street of Delight
This little write-up is going to be a high list of what’s this? What’s that? Oh, man, that’s pretty. We’ll start with the obvious … Oh, man, that’s pretty. What is? This house. It’s an Airplane Bungalow set in the Kings Highway Historic District in Oak Cliff. Quick fact from Preservation Dallas: Kings Highway was originally constructed as a temporary apartment for Winnetka Heights in 1910.
