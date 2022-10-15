Whether they know it or not, every artist is inspired by one who preceded them. Salvador Dalí was open about his obsession with those who came before him. In Dali's case it was Dutch painter Johannes Vermeer, whose influence can be seen throughout Dalí’s work, even though until now, the artists’ works have not been seen next to one another. Meadows Museum (5900 Bishop Blvd.) presents Dalí/Vermeer: A Dialogue running through Jan. 15, 2023. The exhibition places Johannes Vermeer’s “Woman in Blue Reading a Letter” next to Dalí’s interpretation of it, “The Image Disappears.” In this setting, the back and forth head turns will be comparable to a tennis match. Take it all in; you’ll want to return. Book admission online.

DALLAS, TX ・ 9 HOURS AGO