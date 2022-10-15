How do you top two massive pirate ship displays for Halloween? You build an entire pirate town that rivals anything you'd see at Disney. Tony DeMatteo started by building a half ship on his front lawn in Rochester, New York for Halloween. The next year it was a 60-foot ship. Then it was 2 ships in 2021. With no idea how to top that, DeMatteo found himself with a full pirate town called Port Royal this year.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO