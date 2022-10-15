Read full article on original website
wellsvillesun.com
Christopher Alan Lasnick, 60, formerly of Arkport
WINTER HAVEN, FLA. – Christopher Alan Lasnick, 60, formerly of Arkport, passed away surrounded by his family on Tuesday (October 11, 2022) at Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center in Lakeland, Fla. following a short illness. Chris was born on January 21, 1962 in Wayland to Joel L. and Eva...
wellsvillesun.com
Dr. Richard Purcell Cudahy, 73, Little Genesee
Dr. Richard Purcell Cudahy 73 of 8235 Willow Brook Rd. passed away Friday October 14, 2022 in the Hart Comfort House Wellsville following a brief illness. Born on March 17, 1949 in Olean he was the son of Richard W. and Mary Hall Cudahy. He married Rebecca Deichmann on July 8, 1995, Mrs. Cudahy survives.
Penfield Central School District announces passing of high school student
School officials ask that students and staff respect the privacy of the student's family.
wellsvillesun.com
Town of Wellsville to hold special meeting on Quicklee’s/Tim Horton’s project
Meeting will be Wednesday October 29th at the Wellsville Airport. LEGAL NOTICE OF SPECIAL MEETING: NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a special meeting will be held by the Wellsville TownBoard, Allegany County, State of New York in the Town Office, Wellsville Municipal Airport in said town on October 19 ,2022 at 6:30 PM for the purpose of discussing the Quicklee’s Traffic study and SEQR.
whcuradio.com
Snapchat of armed student causes concern in Trumansburg
TRUMANSBURG, N.Y. (WHCU) — Concerns about a student with a gun in Trumansburg made the rounds on social media. Superintendent Kimberly Bell says a Snapchat was shared showing a student armed with what looked like a gun. Bell notes the student does not attend school in the Trumansburg district.
wellsvillesun.com
18 Allegany County officials in line for pay raise
Read the proposed salaries for the top jobs in Allegany County government. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a public hearing will be held before the Allegany County Board of Legislators in the County Legislative Chambers, Room 221, County Office Building, 7 Court Street, Belmont, New York 14813, on October 26, 2022, commencing at 2:00 p.m. in connection with a proposed local law, entitled “A Local Law to Provide Increases in the Compensation of Certain County Officers,” the text of which is as follows:
5 New York Hometowns Among ‘Best Places to Live in the U.S.’
Five places in New York State were just named some of the best places to live in the world. U.S. News & World Report recently released its list of the "Best Places to Live in the U.S. in 2022-2023." Four New York hometowns cracked the top 50 and five places...
westsidenewsny.com
OFC’s Old Farm Cafe offers Immersive Theatrical Dining experience
Looking for an innovative Dinner Theatre experience? In August 2022, OFC Creations Theatre Center opened their Old Farm Cafe, 3450 Winton Place, Rochester, 14623. The Old Farm Cafe is open to the public for breakfast, lunch and later, and provides a one-of-a-kind adventure in dining and theatre. The Old Farm...
WHEC TV-10
Runners learned about local organized crime on Rochester Mafia History Run
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The 19th run of Rochester History Runs took place on Saturday. The Rochester Mafia History Run followed the history of organized crime in downtown Rochester. Some of the stops included the Hall of Justice where many of the mobsters faced justice. Runners also visited Stillson Street where local mob underboss, Sammy G, was killed when a bomb exploded under his car.
wellsvillesun.com
Wellsville volleyball wins on senior night, tennis falls in state qualifier (photo gallery)
The Lady Lions of Wellsville could not have put together a more brilliant performance to send all four of their senior leaders out in style. Monday night, their final week of regular season action began with an absolute bang with Genesee Valley/Belfast in town, taking control of the pace from start to finish in their straight-set, 25-12, 25-10, 25-11 dominant sweep in the Lion’s Den.
wellsvillesun.com
Allegany County will hold first ever online tax foreclosed real estate auction this week
AlleganyCountyAuction.com is live for property previews. Allegany County, N.Y.—Allegany County will be holding an online real estate auction for the County’s tax foreclosed real estate properties. The online only auction conducted by Buffalo based Auctions International, begins on Thursday, October 20 2022 starting at 12pm (EST) and will continue until Thursday, November 3, of 2022 with the closing starting at 10am (EST).
This Amazing Lake Is the Shallowest of New York’s Finger Lakes
If the thought of being in the middle of a lake with a seemingly never-ending bottom sends chills down your spine and fear into your heart, great news - this is not one of them!. If you much prefer the idea of a lake that you can see the bottom...
TAKE 5 winning ticket sold in East Rochester
Winning numbers mean the lucky winner get more than $12,000.
Fire breaks out along North Main St. in Fairport
Crews on the scene have not released any information about the cause of the fire, or any potential injuries.
Up To 8 Inches of Snow This Week Possible in Western New York
The weather was pretty decent this past weekend across Western New York and the City of Buffalo. Other than that wind, which was a story on Saturday, but the rain mostly held off and we saw temperatures near 60 degrees. Monday, however, was a drastic turnaround in the weather and...
Massive Pirate Town Takes Over New York Lawn for Disney Quality Halloween Display
How do you top two massive pirate ship displays for Halloween? You build an entire pirate town that rivals anything you'd see at Disney. Tony DeMatteo started by building a half ship on his front lawn in Rochester, New York for Halloween. The next year it was a 60-foot ship. Then it was 2 ships in 2021. With no idea how to top that, DeMatteo found himself with a full pirate town called Port Royal this year.
Body of Missing Perinton woman discovered in Rochester
35-year-old Tracy Bellanca was last seen leaving her residence on Belinda Crescent in Perinton.
A 716 Divided? New Area Code Approved For WNY
The sense of belonging we feel thanks to the 716 area code that unites us will soon be no more. Western New York will be getting a new area code. The North American Numbering Plan Administrator petitioned the New York State Department of Public Service to expand the area codes in WNY.
13 WHAM
Penfield mourns student's death
The Penfield Central School District is mourning the death of a student. The district announced Wednesday that Penfield High School senior Nathan Weidel died earlier in the morning. No other details were shared, as the district requested privacy for Weidel's family. The district's Trauma, Illness and Grief team and counselors...
wellsvillesun.com
“Driftwood” Comes to Wellsville Oct 28th
Enjoy live Americana music at the Wellsville Creative Arts Center!. On October 28 the Wellsville Creative Arts Center is welcoming the band Driftwood back to the stage once again! Since 2019, they have released their Americana album “Tree of Shade” and are currently touring – thrilled to share this new music with audiences around the country.
