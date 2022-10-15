Cystic fibrosis (CF) is a genetic condition that causes the body to produce too much mucus. This can lead to blockages, infections, and organ damage. In the United States, there are about 35,000 people living with cystic fibrosis. This condition most commonly affects the lungs. As a result, oxygen is no longer being efficiently delivered to the rest of the body, and one side effect of low oxygen levels is the clubbing of the fingers.

2 DAYS AGO