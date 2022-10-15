Read full article on original website
Why Do My Shins Itch?
Having itchy shins and legs is not an uncommon problem, but it could have several causes. Dry skin, irritants, cold weather, or a number of underlying medical conditions can all make you want to scratch your shins. This article will explore some of the more common causes and what you...
What Is an Ingrown Toenail?
An ingrown toenail is when the side of the toenail grows into the skin next to it. It is a common condition affecting 20% of people who see their healthcare provider for foot problems. An ingrown toenail often happens on the big toe. It can cause pain, swelling, and redness....
Symptoms of a Fatty Tumor
A fatty tumor, medically known as lipoma, is a noncancerous (benign) growth of fat tissue under the skin or, less commonly, in an organ. It occurs when there is an overgrowth of adipocytes (fat cells) in any place of the body where fat cells grow. Fatty tumors can happen at...
What Is Carboxytherapy & How Does It Work?
Carboxytherapy is the injection of carbon dioxide gas underneath the skin. This treatment is used to reduce cellulite, stretch marks, and dark circles under the eyes. It can also be used as part of treatment for wound healing. Carbon dioxide brings additional oxygen into the area and dilates the blood vessels where it is injected to improve the overall appearance of your skin.
Brain Damage: An Overview
Brain damage, also called brain injury, refers to any injury to the brain. It can come from trauma, such as a car accident, or from a medical problem. Medical conditions that lead to brain damage include infections, certain diseases, or a lack of oxygen. The severity and prognosis of brain...
Clubbed Fingers as a Symptom of Cystic Fibrosis
Cystic fibrosis (CF) is a genetic condition that causes the body to produce too much mucus. This can lead to blockages, infections, and organ damage. In the United States, there are about 35,000 people living with cystic fibrosis. This condition most commonly affects the lungs. As a result, oxygen is no longer being efficiently delivered to the rest of the body, and one side effect of low oxygen levels is the clubbing of the fingers.
Viral vs. Bacterial Infection: What’s the Difference?
Viral and bacterial infections can both make you sick. Symptoms of viral and bacterial infections can range from mild to severe. Without treatment, some can even threaten your life. A viral infection is an illness caused by a virus. Common viral infections include COVID-19, influenza (the flu), and chicken pox....
Diabetes and Mental Health
Living with and managing diabetes is often very stressful. People with type 1 and type 2 diabetes are at higher risk of developing mental health issues, including depression, anxiety, eating disorders, and more. Additionally, the physical changes experienced by diabetics—such as hypoglycemic episodes—can affect a person's mental well-being.
4 Alternative Treatment for Diabetes
Treating diabetes depends on a few factors, including type and severity. Some people may be able to treat some diabetes with natural and alternative methods to medications. These are considered complementary and alternative methods or traditional medications for diabetes. Examples include increasing exercise and using specific herbal remedies for diabetes. Every case of diabetes is unique to the person experiencing it.
Binge Eating
Binge eating refers to eating a large amount of food in a relatively short amount of time. During a binge eating episode, you may feel unable to control what or how much you eat. If someone has binge eating episodes on a regular basis, they may have an eating disorder like binge eating disorder (BED) or bulimia nervosa (BN).
How to Reverse Prediabetes
Prediabetes is a condition in which blood sugar levels are higher than normal, but they’re not quite high enough to be considered or diagnosed as type 2 diabetes. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates that about 96 million American adults live with prediabetes. This is more than 1 in 3. Of these people living with prediabetes, more than 80% don’t know they have it.
Dealing With Multiple Sclerosis When You Have the Flu
Multiple sclerosis (MS) is an autoimmune condition that impacts the central nervous system—the brain and spinal cord—resulting in relapsing and remitting symptoms (a series of flares and remissions) that affect your vision, balance, and muscle coordination. MS looks different in everyone. It is important for people with MS...
What Is Fear of Strangers (Xenophobia)?
Xenophobia is a persistent, intense fear of strangers. A fear of strangers is a specific phobia, which is a type of anxiety disorder in the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, 5th edition (DSM-5). A specific phobia is a marked, ongoing fear of a particular object, environment, activity, or situation.
How to Identify and Treat Athlete’s Foot Bumps
Athlete's foot, medically known as tinea pedis, is a fungal infection of the skin around the toes and on the feet. The infections can also occur in other areas of the body. When that happens it is known by other names, like ringworm (tinea capitis) or jock itch (tinea cruris).
Can Stress Cause Swollen Lymph Nodes?
Stress is a physical, emotional, and psychological reaction that occurs when a person is exposed to change or an external cause. While it's hard to escape stress, how we manage it is important. Chronic emotional or physical stress can increase the risk of disease. Chronically stressed people may participate in...
How to Prevent Type 2 Diabetes in Children
Type 2 diabetes increasingly affects children and teens. Unlike type 1 (what used to be considered juvenile diabetes), type 2 can often be prevented or risks lowered by following a healthy diet and making family lifestyle changes. This article discusses what causes diabetes in children and how to prevent diabetes...
What Is Tibial Muscular Dystrophy?
Tibial muscular dystrophy is a form of muscular dystrophy, a group of chronic, progressive conditions that cause weakness and muscle mass. It is a rare disorder that affects adults. Symptoms usually begin around age 35 and progress slowly. Tibial muscular dystrophy causes gradual and progressive weakness of the anterior tibialis...
Recognizing Childhood Emotional Neglect and Relearning Self-Love
Neglect is when a parent or guardian does not meet a child's basic needs. If serious enough, one instance can be defined as neglect, but it is usually an ongoing pattern rather than one incident. There are several types of neglect, including emotional neglect, which often overlap with each other...
How to Manage Gestational Diabetes
Approximately 10% of all pregnancies are affected by gestational diabetes, in which a person develops diabetes during pregnancy. Gestational diabetes can pose a significant risk to both parent and baby if not managed and treated properly. The goal of gestational diabetes treatment is to regulate blood sugar levels. This can be achieved through dietary changes and exercise, but medications such as insulin are sometimes necessary.
Brain Tumor Facts and Statistics: What You Need to Know
A brain tumor, or intracranial tumor, is an accumulation of abnormal cells that grow uncontrollably within the brain. There are many different types of brain tumors, and treating it will depend on the type of brain tumor. Tumors can also originate within the brain or be "secondary" tumors that start in other body parts and spread to brain tissues.
