Sherman Man Arrested on Weapon Possession Charges in Ripley
A Sherman man was arrested on weapon possession charges over the weekend in Ripley. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies were called to a residence on Burton Avenue at about 2:45 AM Saturday for a report of a suspicious person knocking on doors. On arrival, they located a vehicle occupied by 19-year-old Marcus Detweiler in front of the residence. Further investigation found that Detweiler was allegedly driving without a valid driver's license, proof of registration, proof of insurance, proper inspection, and no/distinctive license plates. While continuing to speak with Detweiler, deputies saw a .357 revolver in plain view on the floor under the driver's seat. Deputies removed Detweiler from the vehicle, and a further search revealed that the serial number on the revolver had been scratched off, and that he was allegedly in possession of an electronic stun gun. Detweiler was charged with 2nd- and 4th-degree criminal possession of a weapon and several traffic citations, and he was transported to the Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arraignment. He is currently being held in the jail on $30,000 bail.
Assault Suspect Arrested
A Bradford man accused of assault in Foster Township has been taken into custody. Foster Township police had been searching for 20-year-old John Goodmote Miller since an incident on Wildwood Avenue on October 4th. Goodmote-Miller allegedly attacked a victim, grabbed him by the throat, choked him, and threatened to kill him. The victim was taken to BRMC for injuries.
Man with Shotgun Arrested after Standoff in Girard Township
Pennsylvania State Police arrested a man with a shotgun after a standoff at a Girard Township residence early Monday morning, according to a news release. Troopers were called to the 8100 block of S. Creek Rd. around 2:30 a.m. They arrived to find the man, who lived at the address,...
Several arrests made after drug raid on Deer Street in Dunkirk
A several months-long investigation into sale of narcotics in the city of Dunkirk has led to a total of seven arrests. The Dunkirk Police Department reports that a quantity of crack cocaine, cocaine, fentanyl and cash were located and seized from a residence at 759 Deer Street last Friday. Dunkirk Police Chief Dave Ortolano says the raid was the result of work from multiple law enforcement agencies...
Jamestown Man Arrested Following Domestic Dispute
LAKEWOOD, NY (WNY News Now) – A Jamestown Man was arrested after allegedly harassing a victim, and damaging a vehicle and cellphone Sunday afternoon. Officers with the Lakewood-Busti Police Department responded to reports of a domestic dispute at the Lakewood Walmart at around 8 p.m. Sunday Afternoon. Further investigation...
Warrant Arrest – Bell
A Bradford man was arrested on felony warrants Monday evening. Foster Township Police were out on patrol attempting to locate Kenneth Bell, who was known to have several warrants with their department. Officers followed a vehicle from his home to the Country Fair and once the vehicle was stopped and they determined that it was Bell they attempted to arrest him. Bell resisted but was eventually taken into custody.
Man Arrested After Striking Another With A Weapon
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A Jamestown man was arrested following a domestic incident that led to one going to the hospital. Officers responded to Jamestown’s East Side following reports of a domestic incident in the area. Upon arrival officers discovered 28-year old Claude Wine Jr. had...
Erie man found guilty in 2021 shooting on West 2nd Street
An Erie man was found guilty following an attempted 2021 shooting. After a two-day jury trial, Orguna Sanders, 50, was found guilty on charges of attempted homicide, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and persons not to possess a firearm. The 2021 shooting left one man wounded from a gunshot to the back. That shooting took place […]
Partially Decomposed Body Discovered In Downtown Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A partially decomposed body was discovered in Downtown Jamestown on Monday. The human remains were found by a passerby and reported to Jamestown Police around noon next to Faust Electric on First Street. WNY News Now’s Bronson Rasmussen reports police were examining an...
Bradford Man Arrested on Warrants in Foster Township
A Bradford man with outstanding warrants was arrested in Foster Township. According to the Foster Township Police, an officer pulled over a vehicle on Route 219 Sunday evening for traffic violations. An investigation revealed that the passenger in the car was 24-year-old Thomas Kole Andrew Alcorn, who had outstanding warrants for failure to appear for multiple traffic violations, including driving on a suspended license.
Police Identify Driver of Stolen Pickup Killed in 3-Vehicle Crash
Police have released the name of the man who was killed following a three-vehicle crash in the City of Erie Saturday morning. Chauncy Grayson, 25, of Erie, died following the crash of multiple blunt force trauma injuries. The incident started around 8:40 a.m. when an officer spotted the stolen truck...
Body recovered in wooded area in Jamestown identified
JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Jamestown police say they have identified the body of a man found Monday in a wooded area behind the 100 block of East 2nd Street. Jamestown police say the body was identified as 51-year-old Jamestown resident Clarence Kelwaski, Jr. Back on August 11, Kelwaski had been identified as a person who […]
Buffalo police are investigating a shooting in East Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police are investigating a shooting that happened Monday night in East Buffalo. According to police, South District officers responded to a call just after 7:10 p.m. on Baitz Avenue, off Clinton Street. Detectives say a man was shot while inside an apartment complex. The 29-year-old...
Driver pronounced dead after Route 77 car crash in Corry
Emergency crews responded to the scene of a fatal crash south of Corry on Tuesday. That accident happened in the 20,000 block of Route 77 around 10:45 am. According to police, Donald Stanbro, 64, of Spartansburg was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said a vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree while traveling […]
Man Accused of Pulling Down Pants, Exposing Himself after Theft from Fairview Business
A man is accused of pulling down his pants and exposing himself in a retail theft incident, according to Pennsylvania State Police. It happened at Poor Richard's Bait & Tackle on W. Lake Rd. in Fairview Township around 9:35 a.m. Sunday. The man - identified as Charles Beaumont, 48, of...
One Stabbed During Altercation In Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – One person was stabbed during an altercation in Jamestown. Officers with the Jamestown Police Department report the incident happened on the city’s eastside around 5:15 p.m. Friday. Police said a victim suffered a laceration to their shoulder. As a result, the alleged...
Georgia Woman Guilty in Fatal I-86 Crash
A Brunswick, Georgia woman has been found guilty for causing a fatal car crash on I-86 in the town of North Harmony in July 2021. 51-year old Bradley Wakefield of New Albion, Cattaraugus County died in that crash. Chautauqua County District Attorney Jason Schmidt said 33-year old Heather Capell was...
