Norman, OK

Oklahoma Daily

OU basketball: Jennie Baranczyk, Sooners motivated to compete in Big 12 — 'You have to show up every single day'

After finishing 12-6 in conference play last season, Oklahoma is looking to finish with an even better record in a competitive Big 12 this season. On Tuesday, the Sooners found out they’ll open their season ranked No. 15 in the AP Top 25 Poll, their highest debut ranking since the 2013 season. The Sooners are one of four Big 12 teams to start the season ranked inside the top 25.
NORMAN, OK
Oklahoma Daily

OU football: Sooners quarterback Dillon Gabriel named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week after Kansas win

Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel was named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week on Monday for his performance in the Sooners' 52-42 win over Kansas on Saturday. Gabriel, a redshirt junior, completed 29-of-42 passes for 403 yards and threw touchdown passes to wide receiver Theo Wease and tight end Brayden Willis. The Mililani, Hawaii native, also rushed for one touchdown on 10 carries for 37 yards.
NORMAN, OK
Oklahoma Daily

OU football: Jeff Lebby gets offense back on track; DaShaun White records first career interception in win

Oklahoma’s offense got back on track with the return of quarterback Dillon Gabriel in a 52-42 win over No. 19 Kansas on Saturday. Sooners offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby was able to open the playbook up for the first time since the second quarter of the TCU game on Oct. 1 when Gabriel took a shot to the head from Horned Frogs linebacker Jamoi Hodge.
NORMAN, OK
Oklahoma Daily

Norman City Council reviews meeting decorum, hears presentation about microtransit system

The Norman City Council discussed meeting decorum and heard a presentation about an on-demand transit system during a study session Tuesday evening. Kathryn Walker, the city attorney, gave a review to council members about decorum the council should adhere to and the process that meetings follow. The review comes after arguments arose during an oversight committee meeting last Thursday.
NORMAN, OK

