FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Flaming Lips Frontman Wayne Coyne Made Space Bubbles Cool in 2004 And Used Space Bubbles in 2021 So The Show Could Go OnAimée GramblinOklahoma City, OK
Apple Store in Oklahoma City Becomes Second to UnionizeEntrepreneur's JournalOklahoma City, OK
Red River Showdown: Texas Decimates OklahomaLarry LeaseAustin, TX
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Death Row Inmate Could Be a Free Man by ChristmasSam H ArnoldOklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma Daily
OU basketball: Jennie Baranczyk, Sooners motivated to compete in Big 12 — 'You have to show up every single day'
After finishing 12-6 in conference play last season, Oklahoma is looking to finish with an even better record in a competitive Big 12 this season. On Tuesday, the Sooners found out they’ll open their season ranked No. 15 in the AP Top 25 Poll, their highest debut ranking since the 2013 season. The Sooners are one of four Big 12 teams to start the season ranked inside the top 25.
Oklahoma Daily
'Whatever the team needs': OU basketball's Madi Williams willing to do anything to win in 5th season with Sooners
Madi Williams is prepared to fill whatever role her team needs this season. For the first time in her five-year college career, Williams received a glimpse of what the NCAA Tournament was like last season when the Sooners received a bid as a No. 4 seed, before being eliminated by Notre Dame in the second round.
Oklahoma Daily
OU football: Sooners quarterback Dillon Gabriel named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week after Kansas win
Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel was named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week on Monday for his performance in the Sooners' 52-42 win over Kansas on Saturday. Gabriel, a redshirt junior, completed 29-of-42 passes for 403 yards and threw touchdown passes to wide receiver Theo Wease and tight end Brayden Willis. The Mililani, Hawaii native, also rushed for one touchdown on 10 carries for 37 yards.
Oklahoma Daily
OU football: Jeff Lebby gets offense back on track; DaShaun White records first career interception in win
Oklahoma’s offense got back on track with the return of quarterback Dillon Gabriel in a 52-42 win over No. 19 Kansas on Saturday. Sooners offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby was able to open the playbook up for the first time since the second quarter of the TCU game on Oct. 1 when Gabriel took a shot to the head from Horned Frogs linebacker Jamoi Hodge.
Oklahoma Daily
OU basketball: Sooners ranked No. 15 in 2022-23 preseason AP Top 25 poll
Oklahoma will open the season ranked No. 15 in the preseason AP Top 25 Poll. This marks the highest initial ranking for the Sooners since 2013, the season after their most recent Sweet 16 appearance. OU finished 24-8 and 12-6 in the Big 12 last season before being eliminated by...
Oklahoma Daily
OU soccer: Sooners fall 2-1 at Kansas State; Bailey Wesco scores lone goal
Oklahoma (7-5-3, 2-3-1 Big 12) fell to Kansas State (6-8-2, 2-4-1) 2-1 on Sunday afternoon in Manhattan. Oklahoma finished the game with an aggressive 15 shots, seven on goal, and two yellow cards. Senior forward Bri Amos led the charge for the Sooners with three shots and one yellow card.
Oklahoma Daily
Norman City Council reviews meeting decorum, hears presentation about microtransit system
The Norman City Council discussed meeting decorum and heard a presentation about an on-demand transit system during a study session Tuesday evening. Kathryn Walker, the city attorney, gave a review to council members about decorum the council should adhere to and the process that meetings follow. The review comes after arguments arose during an oversight committee meeting last Thursday.
