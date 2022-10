ATLANTA – The University of Miami women’s tennis team turned in a strong performance this weekend at the ITA Southeast Regional Championships. Two Hurricane singles players and both doubles pairs advanced to the main draw quarterfinals at the Ken Byers Tennis Complex on the Georgia Tech campus. Miami’s five singles competitors combined for an 11-7 record, including an 8-3 mark in non-consolation action, while its two duos totaled a 4-2 ledger.

