ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Power 107.5/106.3

Garcelle Beauvais Steps Out In An All-Pink Look That We Love

By Sharde Gillam
Power 107.5/106.3
Power 107.5/106.3
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qXpx8_0iaXdh9W00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1B0lhG_0iaXdh9W00

Source: Bravo / Getty


Garcelle Beauvais recently stepped out in an all pink look over the weekend that was everything!

For her fashionable ensemble, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reality television star rocked the all pink look to perfection which definitely gave us a pop of color in these gloomy fall days. The look featured a pink trench coat with a wrap around the waist and pink leather knee-high boots. The soft pink coat was designed by Coperni and currently retails for $459.  She paired the look with a black multi colored Louis Vuitton handbag which she carried in her hand as she posed for her Instagram photo set.

For her appearance, she wore minimal jewelry to let the trendy look speak for itself and rocked her hair in loose curls that framed both sides of her gorgeous face. The reality star and TV host took to Instagram to show off her look, captioning the photo set, “Pink isn’t just a color it’s an attitude too @bravocon2022

Check out the look below.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Garcelle Beauvais (@garcelle)

Like us, Garcelle’s 1.2 million IG followers went nuts over this photo and flooded her comment section with their stamps of approval. “ Gorgeous ,” one follower wrote while another commented with, “love this!!!!!” and still another wrote, “GARCELLE DID NOT COME TO PLAY bring it queen!!! ”

We absolutely love this look on the beauty! What do you think about the reality star’s slay? Did she nail this all pink look?

Don’t miss…

Garcelle Beauvais Teams Up With HomeGoods To Celebrate Teachers With A Decked Out Teacher’s Lounge

Garcelle Beauvais Schools Her ‘RHOBH’ Costar Who Claims She Doesn’t See Color

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Daphne Oz Gets Sleek in Back Midi Dress & Sock Boots for Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

Daphne Oz continues to showcase her elegant and eclectic style. The chef recently took to Instagram to share a thread of images from her trip to the Big Apple, where she visited Louis Vuitton‘s “200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries: The Exhibition.” For the occasion, Oz was styled in a monochromatic look that featured an above-the-knee black dress with a plunging neckline and two satin bows on each sleeve while posing in a bright bubblegum-hued room and against an artwork-filled wall with countless abstract clippings. View this post on Instagram A post shared by D A P H N E O Z...
Power 107.5/106.3

Megan Thee Stallion’s LA Home Burglarized!!

Our good sis Megan Thee Stallion most certainly has experienced her fair share of highs and lows. From chart topping music and being THAT girl, to losing her mother and that infamous incident with Tory Lanez, sometimes it seems like Meg just cannot catch a break. Most recently, things have been no different, big wins […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
TVLine

Grey's Anatomy: Greg Germann to Return as Koracick in November

Jesse Williams is not the only Grey’s Anatomy alum returning to the ABC drama next month. TVLine has learned exclusively that Greg Germann is set to reprise his role as Tom Koracick in the Nov. 3 episode, the same installment that marks Williams’ comeback as Jackson Avery. Germann left what had become a series-regular role in Season 17, when Koracick, having won his battle with COVID but having lost Teddy to Owen, decided to move to Boston to help Jackson run his mother’s Catherine Fox Foundation. In the Nov. 3 outing, Koracick reaches out to Catherine (who is in Boston) regarding a personal matter....
Footwear News

Marge Simpsons’ Hair Covers This Adidas Superstar x ‘The Simpsons’ Shoe

A new sneaker collab between “The Simpsons” and Adidas is on the way. Sneaker leak social media account @Ovrnundr.io shared product images of the forthcoming “The Simpsons” x Adidas Superstar “Marge Simpson” collab on Instagram yesterday, but the release info wasn’t shared. The sneaker features a fuzzy blue upper that’s inspired by the character Marge Simpson and her iconic blue hair, with the character itself stamped at the midfoot. Breaking up the look are white shoelaces and a matching shell toe box while “The Simpsons” branding appears on the heel tab. The footbed features the text “End Plastic Waste,” which is part...
IndieWire

‘The School for Good and Evil’ Review: Netflix’s Star-Studded ‘Harry Potter’ Ripoff Flunks Most of Its Courses

Fairy tales are typically simple and evocative pieces of folklore that tend to communicate lucid moral lessons through the power of story. Paul Feig’s star-studded “The School for Good and Evil” — which is pretty much just “Harry Potter” recast with princesses, fairies, and a random assortment of literary characters from the public domain — might be the most aggressively convoluted YA movie I’ve ever seen. In the world of “Miss Peregrine” and “Mortal Instruments,” this thing is practically “The Big Sleep.” Where that noir classic teased timeless electricity from confusion as Bogie and Bacall smoldered across mid-century Los Angeles in...
KANSAS STATE
Power 107.5/106.3

Power 107.5/106.3

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
198K+
Views
ABOUT

Columbus' #1 for Hip Hop and R&B!

 https://mycolumbuspower.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy