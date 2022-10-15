Read full article on original website
Related
Is This Texas Mom Boycotting a Disney Movie Sequel Because of…Satan?
I'll admit, I've never seen Hocus Pocus. I understand that it's a Halloween classic, but I've just never had the desire to see it. Plus, I'm kinda down on anything Disney right now, mostly because they've destroyed Star Wars and it costs like $37,000 for a family of 4 to attend one of their theme parks (churros not included).
10 James Corden Moments That I'm Now Side-Eying In Light Of His Recent Behavior
His co-star and sister once had to confront him about his behavior.
‘Murder, She Wrote’ Actress Angela Lansbury Dead at 96
Legendary star of film, TV and the stage, Angela Lansbury, has died at the age of 96. The news was confirmed by the actress' family, who issued the following statement to Broadway World:. The children of Dame Angela Lansbury are sad to announce that their mother died peacefully in her...
103.1 Kickin Country
San Angelo, TX
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
627K+
Views
ABOUT
103.1 Kickin Country plays the only Texas Red Dirt music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for San Angelo, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0