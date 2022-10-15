ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beverly Watts Launches Consulting Firm For Minority-Owned Businesses

After 19 years of dedicated service in Michigan’s infrastructure leadership, Beverly Watts recently launched a consulting firm to advise others in the public and private sectors on organizational goal setting. As the president of Detroit-based BME Consulting, LLC, Watts is dedicated to serving minority-run, infrastructure-based businesses and startups in...
Abrams, Kemp Renew Rivalry in Heated Gubernatorial Debate

The Georgia gubernatorial debate at the Atlanta Press Club on Monday night delivered much of what Georgians hoped for from the frontrunners Gov. Brain Kemp and opponent Stacey Abrams along with some relative relief from the sometimes vitriolic exchanges between the candidates provided by Libertarian candidate Shane Hazel. Georgia Gov....
