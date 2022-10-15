Read full article on original website
Related
michiganchronicle.com
Beverly Watts Launches Consulting Firm For Minority-Owned Businesses
After 19 years of dedicated service in Michigan’s infrastructure leadership, Beverly Watts recently launched a consulting firm to advise others in the public and private sectors on organizational goal setting. As the president of Detroit-based BME Consulting, LLC, Watts is dedicated to serving minority-run, infrastructure-based businesses and startups in...
michiganchronicle.com
Abrams, Kemp Renew Rivalry in Heated Gubernatorial Debate
The Georgia gubernatorial debate at the Atlanta Press Club on Monday night delivered much of what Georgians hoped for from the frontrunners Gov. Brain Kemp and opponent Stacey Abrams along with some relative relief from the sometimes vitriolic exchanges between the candidates provided by Libertarian candidate Shane Hazel. Georgia Gov....
Comments / 0