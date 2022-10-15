ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox 19

Kings Island teases ‘big’ announcement about 2023

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Kings Island has something big to announce, according to a park spokesperson. The announcement will come Wednesday morning. It relates to “new additions to the park for its 2023 season.”. The Warren County amusement park celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2022. The year saw the Kings...
WARREN COUNTY, OH
University of Cincinnati News Record

Get out and do something | Oct. 18-24

There’s a lot to do in the city this week, particularly during the weekend. Get your fill of tacos and coffee during Cincinnati Taco Week and Cincinnati Coffee Festival. Also, check out these other events and happenings in between. Oct. 17-23: Cincinnati Taco Week. Many of Cincinnati’s favorite taco...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Nickelodeon star Lay Lay surprises students at Cincinnati school

CINCINNATI — Students at one local high school had a big surprise on Tuesday when a Nickelodeon star walked through the doors. The star of the show "That Girl Lay Lay" stopped by Frederick Douglass Elementary School with an encouraging message for the students. Lay Lay is a social...
CINCINNATI, OH
linknky.com

Butler’s Pantry Café to be rebranded as Y’all Café

Butler’s Pantry has long been a culinary staple of the Covington RiverCenter, with its grab-and-go market and sit-down café serving hungry patrons for years. Now the café portion is being rebranded to Y’all Café, a restaurant that embraces southern values and midwest charm. “As the...
COVINGTON, KY
WLWT 5

Jurassic World Tour comes to Cincinnati for the first time

CINCINNATI — Jurassic World Live Tour is coming to Cincinnati for the first time ever this weekend!. In this entertainment experience, Jurassic World will come to life. Dinosaurs, such as Velociraptor Blue and a Tyrannosaurs rex more than 40 feet in length will take the center stage. Features include...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Thousands converge downtown for BLINK on Saturday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Billed as the largest light, art and projection experience in the country BLINK, is lighting up the Queen City in all of her glory this weekend. The event is expected to draw more than 1.5 million people into Downtown Cincinnati, Over-the-Rhine and Covington over four days. FOX19...
CINCINNATI, OH
cincinnatirefined.com

A Peek at BLINK 2022

BLINK, happening downtown this weekend, is the nation’s largest light, art, and projection mapping experience, returning to Cincinnati for the first time since 2019. The interactive arts festival was spread throughout 30 blocks of downtown, Over-the-Rhine and the riverfront, includes light displays, musical performances, murals, and more. There's one day left to catch it, so click here to learn more about it. Or, sit back and check out this sneak peek of BLINK that Twin Spire Photography at Day Off Cincy captured for us. Make sure you're following them on Facebook or Instagram to catch more to come soon.
CINCINNATI, OH
wvxu.org

Another change in the weather: Erica Collura leaving WKRC-TV

Collura's departure means all four Cincinnati TV stations will have replaced meteorologists this year. Meteorologist Erica Collura, who's expecting her second child next month, announced Monday that she's leaving WKRC-TV after nine years on Thursday, Oct. 27. Collura was hired from Dayton's WHIO-TV in 2013 by the late Tim Hedrick,...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

When’s the earliest fall snow on record for Cincinnati?

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Monday night’s minimal snowfall is not the earliest Cincinnati has season in its fall history. You have to go back to Oct. 11, 1905, to find when the earliest snow flurries fell in Cincinnati, Meteorologist Steve Horstmeyer explained on Twitter. A Freeze Warning was in effect...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Manatees rehabilitated at Cincinnati Zoo arrive in Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — A bittersweet goodbye took place last week for some fan favorites at the Cincinnati Zoo. A manatee trio's trip back to Florida is now complete. Swim Shady, Alby and Manhattan have arrived in the sunshine state after rehabbing at the Cincinnati Zoo, for 18 months. The...
CINCINNATI, OH
linknky.com

Taco Week begins today: Here are the participating NKY locations

It’s officially Taco Week, and Northern Kentucky has five restaurants participating in the event. Beginning Monday and running through Sunday, Oct. 23, some of Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky’s most popular taco joints will be offering their own unique tacos for $2. If you check into five restaurants during...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Restaurant that opened inside vacant Cincinnati bank is closing its doors

CINCINNATI — A popular restaurant in East Walnut Hills is closing its doors. The owners of Branch announced on Facebook they have decided to close. "Though we are sad to say goodbye we are also filled with immense gratitude. We thank all the teammates, guests, and community members who supported us. We wish you all nothing but the best," the owners said on Facebook.
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy