Late Falcao goal halts Atlético's winning streak in Spain
MADRID (AP) — Radamel Falcao converted a penalty kick two minutes into stoppage time as Rayo Vallecano pulled off a 1-1 draw with Atlético Madrid to end the rival's three-game winning streak in the Spanish league on Tuesday. Falcao, a former Atlético player, struck the top of the...
Neymar testifies in fraud trial over Barcelona transfer
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Neymar said in court on Tuesday in a fraud and corruption trial over his transfer from Brazilian club Santos to Barcelona in 2013 that he knew little about the negotiations and his father was always in charge of his contracts. Neymar and his father, who...
Neil Lennon out as coach of Omonia Nicosia in Cyprus
NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Neil Lennon is out as coach of Omonia Nicosia in Cyprus after less than eight months on the job. The club's announcement Tuesday followed a 1-0 loss to Nea Salamina and cited the team's poor performance in the domestic league, despite an impressive run in European play.
