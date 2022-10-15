Read full article on original website
Brighton held by lowly Forest, stuttering in post-Potter era
The post-Graham Potter era at Brighton just cannot get going. Make that just two points from four games under Potter's replacement, Roberto De Zerbi, after a lackluster 0-0 draw at home with lowly Nottingham Forest that prompted some jeers from Brighton fans at the full-time whistle.
Darmstadt upsets Gladbach in German Cup, Schalke routed 5-1
BERLIN (AP) — Borussia Mönchengladbach crashed out in the second round of the German Cup with a 2-1 loss at second-division leader Darmstadt on Tuesday, when Hoffenheim routed Schalke 5-1. Schalke’s heavy loss piles the pressure on coach Frank Kramer with reports suggesting he could lose his job before the team’s visit to Hertha Berlin in the Bundesliga on Sunday. Schalke has now lost its last five games across all competitions.
Neil Lennon out as coach of Omonia Nicosia in Cyprus
NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Neil Lennon is out as coach of Omonia Nicosia in Cyprus after less than eight months on the job. The club's announcement Tuesday followed a 1-0 loss to Nea Salamina and cited the team's poor performance in the domestic league, despite an impressive run in European play.
