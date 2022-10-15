Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Here's How You Can Help Raise Awareness of the Disappearance of Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Men’s Soccer: No. 17 Buckeyes defeat rival Michigan 3-1 in Ann ArborThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
The Michigan Wolverines Can Win The 2022 National Championship
Are The Michigan Wolverines Good Enough?About The ShowSubscribe To Our YouTube Channel. Matthew Bassin: All right, Ryan, Michigan Wolverines, Penn State, Nittany Lions. We talked a whole bunch about this game coming into it. You believed one way I believed the other. We both thought Penn State would cover the seven-and-a-half-point spread.
Michigan, Michigan State each have 1 player on AP midseason All-American team
Which Michigan and Michigan State players made the AP midseason All-American team?Why did Blake Corum and Bryce Baringer make the AP midseason All-American team?. We are halfway through (depending on your team) the 2022 college football season, and the No. 4 Michigan Wolverines have been rolling, while the Michigan State Spartans have a losing record.
James Franklin gets his panties in a bunch, says Michigan needs to make change
What happened during halftime of Saturday’s game?What is James Franklin upset about?James Franklin should worry about his own team. On Saturday, James Franklin and his Penn State Nittany Lions invaded the Big House with the hopes of taking down undefeated Michigan. Unfortunately, for Franklin and his supporters, Michigan absolutely...
Michigan Football Unveils Renderings of New Michigan Stadium Scoreboards
What will the new Michigan scoreboards look like?When will the new Michigan Football scoreboards be installed?. Michigan football will be getting some new scoreboards at the Big House, and on Tuesday, the university unveiled some renderings as to what the updated Michigan Stadium scoreboards will look like once they are completed.
Michigan vs Michigan State game time announced
What time will the game kick-off?JJ McCarthy is ready to move on to Michigan StateJim Harbaugh has struggled in Michigan vs Michigan State. On Saturday, October 29, the undefeated Michigan Wolverines will welcome the Michigan State Spartans to the Big House for a game where the records can generally be tossed out the window.
New role for Aidan Hutchinson could be HUGE for Detroit Lions
What’s the new role for Aidan Hutchinson?Week’s 1-4 Alignment & PositioningNew role for Aidan Hutchinson and its impact in Week 5. After their abysmal 48-45 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, Detroit Lions head coach, Dan Campbell, hinted at a new role for Aidan Hutchinson in the coming weeks. Campbell played coy with what those changes might be and in the first half of their game against the New England Patriots, the defense actually played much better. They were able to get off the field, holding the Patriots to only field goals and a defensive touchdown in the first half.
Penn State players threw PB&J sandwiches at Michigan players during halftime scrap
Penn State players did what to Michigan players with PB&J sandwiches?Did tossing PB&J sandwiches at Michigan help Penn State?. According to somebody “in the know,” Penn State players threw PB&J sandwiches at Michigan players while they were heading into the tunnel at halftime. During yesterday’s game, we passed...
Lions DT Levi Onwuzurike out for the season
What happened to Lions DT Levi Onwuzurike?Onwuzurike is headed to surgery – will not play in 2022. Detroit Lions DT Levi Onwuzurike has struggled with a nagging back and hip injury over the last few years. This has limited his participation, and in the words of Dan Campbell, his recovery has come at “a snail’s pace”, and now it seems, the options have run out.
After tryout with Detroit Lions, C.J. Moore goes in different direction
Six days ago, former Detroit Lions DB C.J. Moore had a tryout with, you guessed it, the Lions. That workout was listed on the NFL Transactions page on October 12. On Monday, Moore was in Texas for his second tryout since being released by the Lions on Sept. 5. This...
Michigan at Ohio State opening point spread released
Michigan at Ohio StateWhat is the point spread for Michigan at Ohio State?Michigan will be looking to go back-to-back. Though there are still some hurdles along the way, it appears as if No. 4 Michigan and No. 2 Ohio State are on a collision course to play for a berth in the Big Ten Championship Game.
Detroit Lions at Dallas Cowboys lands No. 1 broadcast crew
Detroit Lions at Dallas CowboysDetroit Lions at Dallas Cowboys: Which broadcast crew will call the game?The Lions are in a tough stretch of games. On Sunday, the Detroit Lions will look to turn around their 2022 season when they travel to Texas to take on the Dallas Cowboys in Week 7.
Detroit Lions 2023 NFL Draft: Where the Lions would be picking after Week 6
Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season is officially a wrap and our Detroit Lions had the week off as they used their bye week to heal up. That being said, the Lions are 1-4 on the season, and they are currently in last place in the NFC North as they head into a tough stretch of games, including this coming Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys.
Detroit Lions mentioned as trade partner for Seattle Seahawks
Who would be included in a trade between the Detroit Lions and Seattle Seahawks?Will the Detroit Lions trade for CB Sidney Jones?. Heading into the 2022 season, the thought by most was that Amani Oruwariye would be the Detroit Lions No. 1 CB and that Jeff Okudah would be the No. 2.
Herman Moore gives a lukewarm assessment of Dan Campbell
How does Herman Moore feel about the current Lions?Herman Moore’s review of Detroit’s coaching staff was less than stellar. As one of the top players in team history, former Detroit Lions wide receiver Herman Moore endeared himself to fans in the Motor City during his 11 seasons donning the Honolulu Blue.
Detroit Lions at Dallas Cowboys: Lions open as underdogs
Detroit Lions at Dallas Cowboys: How many points are the Cowboys favored by?When do the Lions and Cowboys play?. This coming Sunday, the Detroit Lions will look to get back in the win column when they travel to Texas to take on the Dallas Cowboys. The Cowboys will also be...
Red Wings: Tyler Bertuzzi to miss extended time with injury
How long will Tyler Bertuzzi be out?When was Bertuzzi injured?. During the Detroit Red Wings‘ recent win over the New Jersey Devils, F Tyler Bertuzzi was hit by a puck and was forced to miss the rest of the game. The injury happened during the second period. At the...
Marvin Bagley III discusses his ‘scary’ injury
The Detroit Pistons are set to begin their 2022-23 season on Wednesday night at Little Caesars Arena when they host the Orlando Magic, but they’ll be missing one notable member of their lineup in Marvin Bagley III. As you may recall, Bagley suffered a sprained MCL and bone bruise in his right knee last week, and it will be keeping him out of action for at least the next three to four weeks.
Detroit Pistons cut 2 players on Sunday
Who did the Detroit Pistons cut on Sunday?What’s on deck for the Detroit Pistons?. The Detroit Pistons will open up their 2022-23 season this coming Wednesday when they host the Orlando Magic at Little Caesars Arena. The Pistons have until Monday to trim the roster down to 15 guaranteed...
