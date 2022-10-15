ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan vs Michigan State game time announced

What time will the game kick-off?JJ McCarthy is ready to move on to Michigan StateJim Harbaugh has struggled in Michigan vs Michigan State. On Saturday, October 29, the undefeated Michigan Wolverines will welcome the Michigan State Spartans to the Big House for a game where the records can generally be tossed out the window.
New role for Aidan Hutchinson could be HUGE for Detroit Lions

What’s the new role for Aidan Hutchinson?Week’s 1-4 Alignment & PositioningNew role for Aidan Hutchinson and its impact in Week 5. After their abysmal 48-45 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, Detroit Lions head coach, Dan Campbell, hinted at a new role for Aidan Hutchinson in the coming weeks. Campbell played coy with what those changes might be and in the first half of their game against the New England Patriots, the defense actually played much better. They were able to get off the field, holding the Patriots to only field goals and a defensive touchdown in the first half.
Lions DT Levi Onwuzurike out for the season

What happened to Lions DT Levi Onwuzurike?Onwuzurike is headed to surgery – will not play in 2022. Detroit Lions DT Levi Onwuzurike has struggled with a nagging back and hip injury over the last few years. This has limited his participation, and in the words of Dan Campbell, his recovery has come at “a snail’s pace”, and now it seems, the options have run out.
Marvin Bagley III discusses his ‘scary’ injury

The Detroit Pistons are set to begin their 2022-23 season on Wednesday night at Little Caesars Arena when they host the Orlando Magic, but they’ll be missing one notable member of their lineup in Marvin Bagley III. As you may recall, Bagley suffered a sprained MCL and bone bruise in his right knee last week, and it will be keeping him out of action for at least the next three to four weeks.
Detroit Pistons cut 2 players on Sunday

Who did the Detroit Pistons cut on Sunday?What’s on deck for the Detroit Pistons?. The Detroit Pistons will open up their 2022-23 season this coming Wednesday when they host the Orlando Magic at Little Caesars Arena. The Pistons have until Monday to trim the roster down to 15 guaranteed...
