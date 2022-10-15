ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Detroit Pistons cut 2 players on Sunday

Who did the Detroit Pistons cut on Sunday?What’s on deck for the Detroit Pistons?. The Detroit Pistons will open up their 2022-23 season this coming Wednesday when they host the Orlando Magic at Little Caesars Arena. The Pistons have until Monday to trim the roster down to 15 guaranteed...
Detroit Pistons vs. Orlando Magic Injury Report

Which Detroit Pistons are OUT for Opening Night?Alec Burks will also be out but Nelens Noel should be active. The Detroit Pistons and Orlando Magic have released their injury reports for Opening Night on Wednesday at Little Caesars Arena. According to James L Edwards from the Athletic, the Pistons will...
