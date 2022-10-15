Read full article on original website
Related
rajah.com
News On Ticket Sales For This Tuesday’s Episode Of AEW Dynamite
All Elite Wrestling is set to hold an episode of AEW Dynamite this coming Tuesday inside the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio and it was previously announced that ROH World Champion Chris Jericho will defend his ROH World Title against one-third of the current ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions Dalton Castle.
rajah.com
WWE Ring Announcer Posts Photo With Jojo Offerman At Latest Smackdown Taping
A picture is worth a thousand words. Following reports that former WWE ring announcer Jojo Offerman attended the latest episode of SmackDown On Fox, current WWE ring announcer Samantha Irvin posted on Twitter, where she shared a photo of herself and Offerman. Check out the photo of Jojo and Samantha...
rajah.com
Former NXT Tag Team Champion, 205 Live Talent Reportedly Backstage At Recent NXT Live Events
A pair of former WWE Superstars were backstage at recent NXT Live events. According to a report from Fightful Select, former NXT Tag Team Champion Bobby Fish visited the NXT locker room this week, as well as Anthony Greene, who performed on 205 Live and NXT as August Grey. There...
rajah.com
PCO Wants ROH Title Showdown With Chris Jericho, Explains Pulling Out Of MLW Fightland
PCO recently appeared as a guest on Captain's Corner for an in-depth interview. During the appearance, the longtime wrestling star spoke about wanting an ROH Championship showdown with Chris Jericho, as well as why he didn't work a past MLW Fightland show. Featured below are some of the highlights. On...
rajah.com
AEW Star MJF Reveals His Goals In Professional Wrestling
Top All Elite Wrestling Star MJF recently appeared on the NotSam Wrestling show, where he spoke about a number of topics such as how he loves WWE Star Happy Corbin and how there is mutual respect between them. MJF said:. “I love Happy Corbin. I just think it’s mutual respect....
rajah.com
Attendance Figures For This Past Week’s WWE And AEW Television Events
WrestleTix recently revealed the attendance figures of the TV events WWE and All Elite Wrestling held this past week, with WWE's Monday Night RAW topping the attendance list at 11,223 tickets sold, AEW's Dynamite selling a total of 7,394 tickets, WWE's SmackDown selling a total of 6,395 tickets and AEW's Rampage at the bottom of the list selling 4,790 total tickets.
rajah.com
AEW Announces 7 Matches For Tonight's Episode Of Dark: Elevation
AEW recently announced the full card for tonight's Dark: Elevation episode, which features 7 matches, including Frankie Kazarian vs. Matt Blackmon, Athena vs. Jody Threat, Jay Lethal and Satnam Singh vs. Junior Benito and Dylan Davis, Serena Deeb and Emi Sakura vs. Skye Blue and Madison Rayne and Jessika Neri and Jeremy Profit vs. Kip Sabian and Penelope Ford.
rajah.com
Mike Chioda Reveals He Was Shocked To See Cody Rhodes Return To The WWE
Former WWE referee Mike Chioda appeared on an episode of the "Universal Wrestling" Podcast to discuss topics such as how shocked he was to see "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes leave AEW and return to the WWE earlier this year. Mike Chioda said:. “AEW’s got a hell of a lot...
rajah.com
Kevin Owens Announces He Will Be on Tonight's Episode of WWE NXT
-- WWE superstar Kevin Owens posted a video on Twitter today where he is talking to someone or maybe the audience, revealing that he will be making an appearance on tonight's episode of NXT as requested by Shawn Michaels. He will essentially be there to moderate a segment between Bron Breakker, Ilja Dragunov, and JD McDonagh, who are set to battle at Halloween Havoc later month for the NXT championship. Owens said he will be there to make sure the guys are just there to talk to each other and that there is no fighting of any kind.
rajah.com
AEW Road To Cincinnati Special Preview For Tonight's Stacked Show (Video)
The road to this week's AEW Dynamite continues to wind down as the final hours tick off the clock before tonight's stacked show in Cincinnati, OH. Ahead of this week's installment of the AEW on TBS two-hour program, the promotion has released their latest "Road To" documentary preview. Featured on...
rajah.com
Jim Cornette Says Top AEW Star Should Go To The WWE As Quickly As Possible
Pro wrestling legend Jim Cornette recently took to an episode of his Jim Cornette Experience podcast, where he talked about a number of topics such as how AEW TNT Champion Wardlow should go to the WWE as quickly as possible because he feels Wardlow's booking in AEW for the past three months has not lived up to the AEW TNT Champion's level and what he truly deserves.
rajah.com
AEW Dynamite Results (10/18/2022): Heritage Bank Center, Cincinnati, OH.
It's Tuesday, and this week you know what that means ... All Elite Wrestling returns this evening from Cincinnati, Ohio for this week's edition of AEW Dynamite on TBS. On tap for tonight's installment of the two-hour AEW on TBS television program is Chris Jericho defending his ROH title against Dalton Castle, as well as Death Triangle putting their AEW Trios Tag-Team titles on-the-line against Best Friends and Orange Cassidy.
rajah.com
Spoilers For This Week's Episode Of WWE Main Event
Prior to last night's episode of Monday Night RAW going on air, WWE taped two matches for this week's episode of WWE Main Event. Below are those two matches:. - Cameron Grimes def. Akira Tozawa in a Singles Match. - Cedric Alexander def. Duke Hudson in a Singles Match. WWE...
rajah.com
The Gunn Club Talk About Joining The Firm, Goal Of Capturing Tag-Team Gold
The Gunn Club recently appeared as guests on AEW Unrestricted for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling and AEW. During the discussion, Austin and Colten Gunn spoke about joining The Firm, their goal of capturing tag-team gold in AEW and more. Featured below are some of the highlights.
rajah.com
AEW Announces Four Matches For Next Week’s Episode Of AEW Dynamite
During last night's episode of AEW Rampage, All Elite Wrestling announced that next week's episode of AEW Dynamite will feature four huge matches. It was announced that Bryan Danielson will take on Sammy Guevara in Singles action, Riho will battle Jamie Hayer in Women's Division Singles action, ROH World Champion Chris Jericho and ROH Pure Champion Daniel Garcia will battle Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta in a Tag Team Match and FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood) will face Swerve In Our Glory's Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland and the winner will become the brand-new #1 contenders to the AEW World Tag Team Titles.
rajah.com
WWE Raw Spoiler: Hall of Famer Scheduled for Tonight's Raw and Possibly More
-- Fightfulselect is reporting that WWE Hall of Famer John Bradshaw Layfield is scheduled for tonight's Monday Night Raw. JBL was most recently on WWE Smackdown last month recruiting Happy Corbin in what appeared to be some sort of storyline for the latter, but nothing has since been mentioned. --...
rajah.com
RVD Recalls CM Punk Telling Him About A Backstage Meeting In WWE's Version Of ECW
Rob Van Dam recently spoke with Inside The Ropes about a number of pro wrestling topics. During the discussion, "Mr. Monday Night" spoke about CM Punk telling him about a backstage meeting in WWE's version of ECW and his code of ethics. Featured below are some of the highlights. On...
rajah.com
Producers Of The Matches And Segments That Took Place During Last Friday's Episode Of WWE SmackDown
The main event of last Friday night's episode of WWE SmackDown saw a #1 Contender's Fatal 4-Way Match take place for the WWE Intercontinental Title, while the main event segment saw Bray Wyatt cut an in-ring promo following his highly-anticipated return at last Saturday night's WWE Extreme Rules Premium Live Event. Fightful Select recently revealed the producers of the matches and the segments that took place during this past Friday night's episode of WWE SmackDown.
rajah.com
Triple H Comments on WWE's Creative Strategy With Bray Wyatt's Return
-- WWE CCO Paul "HHH" Levesque spoke to the Wrap about Bray Wyatt's successful return to the company, specifically discussing the buzz that the White Rabbit storyline generated. Here's what he said:. “We asked ourselves how we could bring back Bray Wyatt in the most engaging way possible. So we...
rajah.com
Planned Matches, Segments & Notes For Tonight's WWE Raw (Spoilers)
Below is the lineup and some notes for tonight's WWE Monday Night Raw as per fightfulselect.com:. - Dexter Lumis vs. The Miz: If Lumis wins, he gets a contract. - JBL is planned for a return tonight, complete with entrance. Baron Corbin will be with him. - Elias' return will...
Comments / 0