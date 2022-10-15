New data shows students gaining ground, but still below pre-pandemic in core subjects

Read full article on original website
cherokeephoenix.org
Nursing home worker shortage puts aging Oklahomans at risk
Daily nasal swabs and layers of gloves, masks and other protective equipment became the norm for nursing home staff at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. For some, these demands remain a reality and are part of what’s driving workers out of the industry leaving aging Oklahomans without proper care.
cherokeephoenix.org
Five Tribes endorse Democratic candidate for governor
OKLAHOMA CITY – In an unprecedented move, the Cherokee Nation and four other largest tribes in Oklahoma have officially endorsed a candidate for governor. The Cherokee, Chickasaw, Muscogee, Choctaw and Seminole nations, also known as the Five Tribes, publicly endorsed Democrat candidate Joy Hofmeister on Oct. 11, based in part on what they called her “respect for tribal sovereignty” and willingness to work with the state’s nearly 40 federally recognized tribes.
