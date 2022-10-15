New data shows students gaining ground, but still below pre-pandemic in core subjects

OKLAHOMA CITY – In an unprecedented move, the Cherokee Nation and four other largest tribes in Oklahoma have officially endorsed a candidate for governor. The Cherokee, Chickasaw, Muscogee, Choctaw and Seminole nations, also known as the Five Tribes, publicly endorsed Democrat candidate Joy Hofmeister on Oct. 11, based in part on what they called her “respect for tribal sovereignty” and willingness to work with the state’s nearly 40 federally recognized tribes.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO