Dorchester County, SC

wtoc.com

SCHP investigating fatal head-on collision in Hampton Co.

HA,MPTON CO., S.C. (WTOC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal head-on collision in Hampton County. According to SCHP Master Trooper James Miller, the accident happened just after 7 p.m. Friday on US-17A near Castle Hall Road. A Ford SUV traveling south on US-17A and a BMW...
HAMPTON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Dashcam video shows high-speed pursuit that led to deadly crash

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A South Carolina Highway Patrol pursuit that led to a deadly crash involved high speeds and cars weaving in and out of traffic on a two-lane road, dashcam video shows. Damaris Sentell Williams was driving a reported stolen vehicle in Berkeley County on Sept. 12,...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Coroner identifies victim of Goose Creek Taco Bell shooting

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has released the name of the Goose Creek teen who was killed in a shooting at a fast food restaurant in September. Sir James Robinson, 17, died at a local hospital after he was shot at a Goose Creek...
GOOSE CREEK, SC
live5news.com

Savannah Highway crash cleared, crews responded to car fire

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - A crash on Savannah Highway near Orleans Road that impacted Wednesday traffic in West Ashley is cleared. The Charleston Fire Department responded to a car fire at 11:51 a.m. Crews arrived and put out that fire. During that time, witnesses in the area say cars...
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Video: Crews extinguish truck fire in Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Crews with the Mount Pleasant Fire Department (MPFD) worked Friday to extinguish a truck that appeared to be engulfed in flames. According to MPFD, the incident happened around 1:00 p.m. near the Gray Marsh subdivision. The driver of a Ford F-150 had sawdust and other items in the bed of […]
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
live5news.com

Police investigate armed robbery at Johns Island business

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police responded late Friday night to a report of an armed robbery Friday night at a store. Charleston Police were called to La Tienda in a shopping center at the intersection of Bohicket Road and Maybank Highway. Officers say several people entered the business...
CHARLESTON, SC
walterborolive.com

Shooting incident reported at apartment complex

PRESS RELEASE - According to Colleton County Fire-Rescue Chief, Barry McRoy, an adult male was injured in a shooting incident at 404 Whitsel Street, Lincoln Apartments, Wednesday evening October 12th. 9-1-1 was notified at 23:18, advising the male was in front of the 100 building. Walterboro Police secured the scene...
WALTERBORO, SC
counton2.com

NCPD investigating fatal shooting on Bailey Drive

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) is investigating a fatal Wednesday night shooting on Bailey Drive. According to NCPD, officers were sent to the area for a disturbance, which was later upgraded to a possible shooting. Arriving officers found a man who had been...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

One person dead after vehicle crashes into house in Sumter County

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — One person is dead after their vehicle crashed into a home in Sumter County. Officials say the collision occurred after midnight on Sunday, October 16. Details are still limited but according to officials, the crash happened at West Oakland Avenue when a vehicle crashed...
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Police warn of laced marijuana in South Carolina

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) — Law enforcement officials in Summerville are warning the public of potentially laced substances that are circulating the area. According to the Summerville Police Department, marijuana seized during two drug overdose investigations tested presumptive for amphetamines and fentanyl. The first incident, involving a 17-year-old female, occurred on Oct. 12 on the 1100 […]
SUMMERVILLE, SC
live5news.com

I-26 reopens hours after deadly crash kills driver

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed a driver whose vehicle had crashed into an I-26 guardrail in Dorchester County. The incident happened at approximately 10:50 p.m. Friday near mile marker 175 on I-26, two miles west of the Harleyville exit,...
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC

