Read full article on original website
Related
wtoc.com
SCHP investigating fatal head-on collision in Hampton Co.
HA,MPTON CO., S.C. (WTOC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal head-on collision in Hampton County. According to SCHP Master Trooper James Miller, the accident happened just after 7 p.m. Friday on US-17A near Castle Hall Road. A Ford SUV traveling south on US-17A and a BMW...
live5news.com
Dashcam video shows high-speed pursuit that led to deadly crash
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A South Carolina Highway Patrol pursuit that led to a deadly crash involved high speeds and cars weaving in and out of traffic on a two-lane road, dashcam video shows. Damaris Sentell Williams was driving a reported stolen vehicle in Berkeley County on Sept. 12,...
ktalnews.com
Dashcam video shows container falling on police cruiser, over bridge
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Video shows the moment a container fell onto a Charleston Police Department cruiser, crushing part of it, and sending a plume of sparks into the air as it tumbled off a bridge during strong winds last weekend. Much of the Lowcountry region in the southernmost...
live5news.com
Coroner identifies victim of Goose Creek Taco Bell shooting
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has released the name of the Goose Creek teen who was killed in a shooting at a fast food restaurant in September. Sir James Robinson, 17, died at a local hospital after he was shot at a Goose Creek...
live5news.com
Savannah Highway crash cleared, crews responded to car fire
WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - A crash on Savannah Highway near Orleans Road that impacted Wednesday traffic in West Ashley is cleared. The Charleston Fire Department responded to a car fire at 11:51 a.m. Crews arrived and put out that fire. During that time, witnesses in the area say cars...
Video: Crews extinguish truck fire in Mount Pleasant
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Crews with the Mount Pleasant Fire Department (MPFD) worked Friday to extinguish a truck that appeared to be engulfed in flames. According to MPFD, the incident happened around 1:00 p.m. near the Gray Marsh subdivision. The driver of a Ford F-150 had sawdust and other items in the bed of […]
live5news.com
Police investigate armed robbery at Johns Island business
JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police responded late Friday night to a report of an armed robbery Friday night at a store. Charleston Police were called to La Tienda in a shopping center at the intersection of Bohicket Road and Maybank Highway. Officers say several people entered the business...
Deputies investigating deadly late-night shooting in Summerville
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester County sheriff’s deputies said a man is dead after a shooting that happened Thursday night. The shooting happened just before midnight in the area of Roberta Drive in Summerville, according to a release. Deputies say they found a victim being administered CPR by people on the scene. Dorchester County […]
Lifeboat damaged during Friday morning fire in Berkeley County
HUGER, S.C. (WCBD)- A lifeboat was damaged during a Friday morning fire in Berkeley County. Crews with the Cainhoy Fire Department were dispatched to a reported fire at a storage yard on Steed Creek Road shortly before 6:00 a.m. Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire, which was contained to the front exterior of the […]
walterborolive.com
Shooting incident reported at apartment complex
PRESS RELEASE - According to Colleton County Fire-Rescue Chief, Barry McRoy, an adult male was injured in a shooting incident at 404 Whitsel Street, Lincoln Apartments, Wednesday evening October 12th. 9-1-1 was notified at 23:18, advising the male was in front of the 100 building. Walterboro Police secured the scene...
counton2.com
NCPD investigating fatal shooting on Bailey Drive
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) is investigating a fatal Wednesday night shooting on Bailey Drive. According to NCPD, officers were sent to the area for a disturbance, which was later upgraded to a possible shooting. Arriving officers found a man who had been...
Man Arrested For Taco Bell Homicide In Goose Creek: Police
Through an investigation, police said they identified Auquan Grier, 20, as a suspect. Investigators said they worked with the United States Marshals to generate leads on apprehending Grier. The post Man Arrested For Taco Bell Homicide In Goose Creek: Police appeared first on The Berkeley Observer.
WJCL
A Traffic Advisory Alert has been issued for U.S. Highway 17A in Beaufort and Hampton Counties
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. — VIDEO ATTACHED ABOVE: Your certified most accurate weekend weather forecast. A traffic advisory has been issued for U.S. Highway 17A in Beaufort and Hampton Counties. U.S. Hwy 17A is closed from Pocotaligo Road in Hampton County to Castle Hall Road in Beaufort County. Emergency Services...
WJCL
Jasper County deputies, U.S. Marshals search for wanted fugitive; nearby road closed
JASPER COUNTY, S.C. — Above video: Your Thursday headlines. Update 3:09 p.m.: The fugitive has been captured. Initial report: Authorities in Jasper County are helping search for a missing fugitive. According to the Jasper County Sheriff's Office, they are assisting the U.S. Marshals Service with the apprehension of a...
Lawsuit: ‘Dangerous’ window tint contributed to SC collision that killed Carlos Dunlap Sr.
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The family of a man who was killed earlier this year after being hit by a car in North Charleston is now taking legal action against the driver and an auto parts store. Carlos Dunlap Sr., the father of local NFL player Carlos Dunlap, was crossing Ashley Phosphate Road when he […]
abcnews4.com
One person dead after vehicle crashes into house in Sumter County
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — One person is dead after their vehicle crashed into a home in Sumter County. Officials say the collision occurred after midnight on Sunday, October 16. Details are still limited but according to officials, the crash happened at West Oakland Avenue when a vehicle crashed...
Police warn of laced marijuana in South Carolina
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) — Law enforcement officials in Summerville are warning the public of potentially laced substances that are circulating the area. According to the Summerville Police Department, marijuana seized during two drug overdose investigations tested presumptive for amphetamines and fentanyl. The first incident, involving a 17-year-old female, occurred on Oct. 12 on the 1100 […]
live5news.com
I-26 reopens hours after deadly crash kills driver
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed a driver whose vehicle had crashed into an I-26 guardrail in Dorchester County. The incident happened at approximately 10:50 p.m. Friday near mile marker 175 on I-26, two miles west of the Harleyville exit,...
Ex-BCSO Sheriff Refused Sobriety Test, Denied Being Intoxicated: GCPD
Prior to his arrest Tuesday, former Berkeley County Sheriff Wayne "Henry" DeWitt, 71, of Goose Creek refused a sobriety test and denied being intoxicated, according to the Goose Creek Police Department. The post Ex-BCSO Sheriff Refused Sobriety Test, Denied Being Intoxicated: GCPD appeared first on The Berkeley Observer.
wpde.com
Laced marijuana recovered during drug-overdose investigations in Summerville, police say
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — The Summerville Police Department is warning its residents after marijuana found at the scene of two apparent drug overdoses tested presumptive positive for amphetamines and fentanyl. Police say it is possible that the laced marijuana played a role in both overdoses. We are asking the...
Comments / 0