Temple, TX

Suspects Wanted for $750K Worth of Vehicle Theft in Texas

Officials in Waco, Texas are looking for two suspects wanted for the thefts of multiple vehicles statewide. The value of the stolen cars is estimated to be around $750,000. Police in Waco, Texas are working closely with agencies across the state to find the suspects, including the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office, and police departments in Robinson, Bellmead, and Plano.
Seen These Tattoos? Escaped Coryell County Inmate Still at Large

He's been at large since September, and now Brandon Wayne Hogan has been added to the list of Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives. Authorities are hoping that by releasing photos of his tattoos posted on social media, Hogan will be captured sooner rather than later. According to KWTX, the escaped inmate has ties to both McGregor and Gatesville, Texas.
Two Students Detained After Threats Against Killeen, Texas Schools

It's getting way out of hand in Killeen, Texas, and I’m not exactly sure who we need to blame. According to KWTX, a child who attends Patterson Middle School and another child who attends Chaparral High School were charged with terroristic threats, a third-degree felony, after the Killeen Independent School District found that they had posted a potential threat against campuses on social media.
5 Pasta Picks for National Pasta Day in Killen, TX

Today couldn't get any better until one of my co-workers announced it is National Pasta Day today! An internet search began to find out who had the best pasta joint in Killeen, Texas began immediately. I am a fan of thin/angel hair spaghetti, ravioli, and lasagna (hold the ricotta please). What about you?
It’s Chow Time at the 5 Most Delicious Soul Food Spots In Killeen, Texas

When it comes to life in Killeen, Texas, there is nothing more comforting than great food. The way to anybody’s heart has always been food, especially a comfort meal like good home-cooked soul food. The expression soul food originated in the mid-1960s when soul was a common word used to describe African-American culture. So food is down home cooking that is usually passed from generation to generation here in the South and it’s definitely in my top five when it comes to foods I love to eat.
It’s True: Two Cold Fronts Coming to Central Texas Soon

It's about time the temperatures outside started to match the calendar, and the latest forecast should make you pretty happy if you love fall as much as I do. KWTX is predicting not just one, but TWO cold fronts headed for the Killeen and Temple area, which will be a nice change from the last few weeks.
Purrfect! Killeen, Texas Offering Free Pet Adoptions This Month

Fall in Killeen, Texas is the perfect time for you to plan to get a fur baby to grow your loving family. The weather is perfect for getting outdoors and going on walks, romping around in the yard, and just enjoying those slightly cooler temps. Good news: The City of Killeen is hosting another Killeen Animal Shelter pet adoption week, and these fur babies are looking for you and a brand new home like yours.
103.1 Kiss FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Killeen and Temple, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

