Beloved Killeen, Texas Daiquiri Spot Vandalized, City Wants Answers
It really saddens me that businesses in Killeen, Texas have had ridiculous situations happening to them recently. I can remember when people around here looked out for each other, but nowadays it seems like there are too many selfish people looking to wreck what they can. Just last month, a...
Suspects Wanted for $750K Worth of Vehicle Theft in Texas
Officials in Waco, Texas are looking for two suspects wanted for the thefts of multiple vehicles statewide. The value of the stolen cars is estimated to be around $750,000. Police in Waco, Texas are working closely with agencies across the state to find the suspects, including the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office, and police departments in Robinson, Bellmead, and Plano.
Third Rock And Roll Ice Cream Parlor To Open In Killeen, Texas
One thing that we all certainly love about Central Texas is of course, the local businesses that inhabit the area. We all have our favorites of course. One of our favorites of course being Los Compadres. But what if you aren't feeling tacos? There's various other places to get food...
Seen These Tattoos? Escaped Coryell County Inmate Still at Large
He's been at large since September, and now Brandon Wayne Hogan has been added to the list of Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives. Authorities are hoping that by releasing photos of his tattoos posted on social media, Hogan will be captured sooner rather than later. According to KWTX, the escaped inmate has ties to both McGregor and Gatesville, Texas.
Two Students Detained After Threats Against Killeen, Texas Schools
It's getting way out of hand in Killeen, Texas, and I’m not exactly sure who we need to blame. According to KWTX, a child who attends Patterson Middle School and another child who attends Chaparral High School were charged with terroristic threats, a third-degree felony, after the Killeen Independent School District found that they had posted a potential threat against campuses on social media.
Killeen, Texas in Top 10 List of Most Expensive Places Statewide
It's no secret that your dollar is buying less gas, fewer groceries, and limited services. It may still surprise you that the Killeen, Texas area is one of the most expensive places to live statewide when you compare costs across the board. The cost of goods and services in the...
5 Pasta Picks for National Pasta Day in Killen, TX
Today couldn't get any better until one of my co-workers announced it is National Pasta Day today! An internet search began to find out who had the best pasta joint in Killeen, Texas began immediately. I am a fan of thin/angel hair spaghetti, ravioli, and lasagna (hold the ricotta please). What about you?
It’s Chow Time at the 5 Most Delicious Soul Food Spots In Killeen, Texas
When it comes to life in Killeen, Texas, there is nothing more comforting than great food. The way to anybody’s heart has always been food, especially a comfort meal like good home-cooked soul food. The expression soul food originated in the mid-1960s when soul was a common word used to describe African-American culture. So food is down home cooking that is usually passed from generation to generation here in the South and it’s definitely in my top five when it comes to foods I love to eat.
Beware This Fuzzy Little Menace in Killeen, Texas
As we get into celebrating the harvest season here in the Killeen, Texas area, there are a lot of things that we look forward to. One thing I can say I definitely look forward to is the variety delicious harvest vegetables that we can turn into yummy fall dishes. For...
Get Ready For The Boss Lady Brunch in Killeen, Texas
The lane of entrepreneurs in Killeen, Texas grows every single day, and it is usually the women of Killeen I see doing the taking over. If you're going to be a Boss Lady, it's important to network, and one local businesswoman is offering you a delicious chance to do that.
Bell County To Start Checking For Unpaid Fines and Tickets During Car Registrations
(BELL COUNTY, TEXAS) Admit it: we've all had those moments where we've gone over the speed limit, or maybe even ran a red light when we're running late for work. Even the occasional not coming to a complete stop at a stop sign. Sometimes, no one notices you do such a thing, and you carry on during your day.
Have You Seen These Children Gone Missing From Texas In September And October?
Bell County also has their unfortunate share of missing persons, who you can see here. Texas Still Needs Your Help: More Wanted Criminals in The State. There are still criminals that remain in hiding from law enforcement. Have you seen these individuals?. Have You Seen These People? Bell County's Most...
Have a Warrant for Your Arrest? You Can’t Do This in Texas
On a Killeen, Texas Facebook group, someone asked about getting a state ID if you have an outstanding warrant against you. With almost 50 reactions and dozens of comments, it would seem this is a topic that quite a few people in Central Texas want to discuss. Let's get into the answer.
It’s True: Two Cold Fronts Coming to Central Texas Soon
It's about time the temperatures outside started to match the calendar, and the latest forecast should make you pretty happy if you love fall as much as I do. KWTX is predicting not just one, but TWO cold fronts headed for the Killeen and Temple area, which will be a nice change from the last few weeks.
Let’s Party Killeen Texas, Because Vedo Is Coming To Town
I’m so excited that entertainment is coming back to Killeen, Texas. For a long time, we missed out on all types of shows being brought to the city due to the fact that COVID-19 was running rapidly through all of Central Texas and, to be honest, it’s still running rapidly in the city.
One of the Most Affordable Cities in Texas Might Surprise You
The cost of living just keeps rising, and if you're thinking about moving to a less expensive area to help your budget, you might want to see this first. A recent list reveals that two of the cities with the lowest cost of living nationwide are in Texas. A second...
Temple, Texas Citizens Sound Off: Possible New Apartments Cause Stir
Texas is always growing. Opportunities in the state are never in short supply, which brings new people to the area. But living areas for new Texans are in short supply more than ever, which means more must be built to house these new neighbors. And there is nowhere more true for this rapid growth than in Temple, Texas.
Hot Sauce In Your Bag? Texas Pete Is Being Sued By A Californian
Hey Temple, Killeen, and everywhere in between! Did you hear about this one? Texas Pete hot sauce is apparently NOT made in Texas, and get this - it got one California man so hot that he's taking them to court over it. Texas Pete Hot Sauce Facing Spicy Lawsuit. According...
Purrfect! Killeen, Texas Offering Free Pet Adoptions This Month
Fall in Killeen, Texas is the perfect time for you to plan to get a fur baby to grow your loving family. The weather is perfect for getting outdoors and going on walks, romping around in the yard, and just enjoying those slightly cooler temps. Good news: The City of Killeen is hosting another Killeen Animal Shelter pet adoption week, and these fur babies are looking for you and a brand new home like yours.
Is Killeen, Texas Heading For a Pumpkin Shortage This Fall?
The gourd, the bad, and the ugly. They are all still in the pumpkin patch, but it will cost you more to take them home this year. Although pumpkin crops are smaller this season, there's not exactly a shortage - just a bigger demand resulting in higher prices for fall's favorite fruit.
