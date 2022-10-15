Read full article on original website
2023 OL Zechariah Owens Once Again Committed to Clemson
After decommitting last week, 2023 OL Zechariah Owens is back in the fold with the Tigers.
Owens back with Tigers after FSU visit reinforces how different Clemson is
Clemson has regained a verbal commitment for its 2023 recruiting class. After decommitting from the Tigers last week, Eagle’s Landing Christian Academy (McDonough, Ga.) four-star offensive tackle (...)
Packer has bulletin board material for Clemson
ACC Network's Mark Packer frequently gives out bulletin board material on the ACC PM show. Monday Packer had some bulletin board material for the Tigers. During Monday's show on the Packer shared some (...)
blufftontoday.com
Clemson football's Sheridan Jones returns from 'definitely scary' injury vs. Florida State
CLEMSON – It had been almost a month since Clemson football cornerback Sheridan Jones suffered the first of two stingers, a more common name for nerve injuries to the neck and shoulder areas. As he warmed up for last week’s game at Florida State, he couldn’t help but wonder...
dawgnation.com
Kirby Smart updates Georgia football injury situation during off week
Kirby Smart provided an update on where things stand with the Bulldogs on the injury front during the off week. Jalen Carter: “Jalen is continuing to work on the MCL. He’s not out there with us conditioning, he does his in the training room, in the weight room. He does stuff with those guys because of where he’s at with the MCL.”
Five-star QB visiting Clemson for Syracuse game
Clemson247 has learned that 247Sports Composite five-star junior quarterback DJ Lagway of Willis (Texas) will return to Clemson this coming weekend for the Syracuse game. Lagway (6-2, 225) first visited Clemson in April and returned in June when he was offered. He is one of two quarterbacks in the 2024...
dawgnation.com
Why Georgia football-Tennessee game isn’t likely to be a night game
ATHENS — Georgia fans have taken notice. For every home game that’s taken place this season, not a one has started under the Sanford Stadium floodlights. Samford started at 4 p.m. Auburn and Vanderbilt were 3:30 kickoffs. Kent State drew the dreaded noon start. Four home games, no night kickoffs.
FSU football: 3 overreactions to ‘Noles loss against Clemson
FSU football suffered its third consecutive loss Saturday night against Clemson. The Noles went toe-to-toe with Clemson for nearly the first half before a costly turnover turned the tide in the game for good. A special teams kickoff breakdown on the second-half opening kickoff gave the FSU defense virtually no...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Clemson, SC
With a generally humid climate, the city of Clemson in Pickens and Anderson counties, South Carolina, promises places and adventures all year round. People seek outdoor adventures that let them reconnect with nature in this city. Education is also the main highlight in the city with the historic and world-renowned...
Why Ryan Puglisi? Why Georgia Was Blown Away
The University of Georgia under head coach Kirby Smart have a pretty simple recruiting philosophy. You recruit every class independently, attempting to get the best possible players you can possibly get. That means attempting to stack quarterbacks year after year, selecting what they believe ...
scgolfclub.com
Pickens is ready for the AAAA Championship
The hosts made the most of their own party in the 4A Upper State golf qualifier at Saluda Valley on Monday. Pickens fired a team score of 334 to beat Catawba Ridge by five strokes to take the top qualifying spot headed into next week’s 4A state championship matches at The Golf Course at Hilton Head Lakes.
FOX Carolina
TL Hanna’s Reagan Scanlon cheers through pain
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - TL Hanna’s cheer squad is one of the best in the Upstate. Junior Reagan Scanlon was looking forward to her first year on the varsity squad. She had to fight through the pain to stay on the sidelines. Reagan Scanlon worked hard to...
lander.edu
Chad Smith and Azjanae Anderson Named Homecoming King and Queen
Lander University announced its 2022 Homecoming King and Queen following the volleyball game in the Finis Horne Arena on Saturday, Oct. 15. Lander’s student body voted Chad Smith, a senior sociology major from Inman; and Azjanae Anderson, a senior business administration major from Columbia as the 2022 Homecoming King and Queen. Smith was sponsored by Phi Mu Fraternity, and Anderson by Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc.
WLTX.com
Clemson University professor awarded 'genius grant'
CLEMSON, S.C. — A Clemson University professor noted by his colleagues for an uncommon ability to intertwine "emotional connections with scientific facts" has earned extremely rare recognition by way of a MacArthur Foundation "genius grant." J. Drew Lanham, a Clemson Alumni Distinguished Professor of Wildlife Ecology, told university officials...
FOX Carolina
Police find missing man in Clemson
CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Clemson Police Department announced they have found a missing man who was last seen on Monday, October 10. According to police, Brandon Ray Hopkins was last seen near Keith Street and McCollum area at around 11:59 p.m.
FOX Carolina
Mother throws surprise party for daughter after losing father earlier this year
CHESNEE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A color guard performer was given a surprise party for her birthday after suffering a huge loss earlier this year. Jessica Barrios turned 14 on Saturday and her mother wanted to plan something special for her since it has been such a hard year. “This...
This Amish Farmers' Market in Georgia is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Taking a trip to your local Amish Farmers' Market can treat you to quite a few goodies. There's always a wonderful assortment of fresh and delicious foods to choose from when you go.
Local eateries win Fall for Greenville awards
GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) — Many people from across the country packed downtown Greenville last weekend to try different foods at Fall for Greenville, while several local eateries won awards for exemplary dishes served during the event. Every year at Fall for Greenville, national food journalists rate the tastes of each food vendor. Below are the […]
FOX Carolina
A piece of history: Poinsett Bridge
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - In the hills of Travelers Rest, you’ll find Poinsett Bridge. “The Poinsett Bridge is a real gem for the state of South Carolina,” said Daughters of the American Revolution Regent Cathy Cannon-Hubka. “It was built in the 1820s and it took about a year, which to me, is a short amount of time to have built this bridge.”
gsabizwire.com
West End Baseball moving to Verdae property on Laurens Road
GREENVILLE, S.C.– Verdae has repurposed its first big-box retail space as part of its refreshed vision for 90 acres of Laurens Road. West End Baseball, which has been located off of Dunbar Street near Greenville High School since 2010, is in the process of moving into a 12,000-square-foot space at 20 Haywood Road, which is part of the shopping center at the corner of Haywood and Laurens roads, said Bill Henderson, a co-owner with West End Baseball.
