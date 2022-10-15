ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Temple, TX

B106

Suspects Wanted for $750K Worth of Vehicle Theft in Texas

Officials in Waco, Texas are looking for two suspects wanted for the thefts of multiple vehicles statewide. The value of the stolen cars is estimated to be around $750,000. Police in Waco, Texas are working closely with agencies across the state to find the suspects, including the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office, and police departments in Robinson, Bellmead, and Plano.
WACO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Update on Robinson Family Farm after Saturday fire

TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) — The Robinson family and guests are picking up the pieces after the massive fire on Saturday. Around 1:00 PM on Saturday, a fire sparked in the parking area of the farm, causing mass destruction of the attendees cars. Although the cause is still under investigation by the Bell County Fire […]
TEMPLE, TX
B106

Third Rock And Roll Ice Cream Parlor To Open In Killeen, Texas

One thing that we all certainly love about Central Texas is of course, the local businesses that inhabit the area. We all have our favorites of course. One of our favorites of course being Los Compadres. But what if you aren't feeling tacos? There's various other places to get food...
KILLEEN, TX
fox44news.com

Dead deer left at Lake Waco Marina, restaurant burglarized

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – A white-tailed doe and a white-tailed buck were shot from a vehicle and left to waste at the entrance of Lake Waco Marina. Operation Game Thief said Monday night that they are looking for information leading to the conviction of those responsible for this act.
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Governor Abbott announces “One Pill Kills” Campaign in Waco

WACO, TX (FOX 44) – Governor Abbott announced his new campaign “One Pill Kills” in Waco today to fight the national crisis on fentanyl. “It’s the most significant, deadly, pernicious illicit drug threat that I’ve ever seen,” said Col. Steven McCraw, director of the Texas Department of Safety.
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Lake Waco levels down 11 feet

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – A typical assumption after rain falls is the drought issue becomes better. But, the City of Waco is getting closer and closer to moving to stage three of the drought contingency plan. The lake level is just over 451 feet when it should be...
WACO, TX
B106

A Killeen, Texas Family Has Been Displaced by an Early Morning Fire

A Killeen, Texas family has been left without a home after an early morning fire on Murphy Street. According to information shared by the Killeen Fire Department, the fire started around 4:19 AM Monday in the 600 block of Murphy. When fire crews arrived, they found the home completely engulfed in flames. To make matters worse, three adjacent structures were in danger of going up in flames too. One actually did receive significant damage, but these structures were not occupied at the time of the fire.
KILLEEN, TX
fox44news.com

Cause of Sunbright Recycling fire undetermined

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Investigators at the Waco Fire Department say they cannot determine the cause of the Sunbright Recycling fire. This is according to the latest report on the fire which took place on October 11. The fire was located near businesses Howmet Fastening Systems, VanTran Transformers,...
WACO, TX
KCEN

Woman killed in multi-car crash in Troy

TROY, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety has reported a deadly crash in Troy that claimed the life of a Killeen woman. Troopers have identified the victim as Sambria Shaley Canty. According to a report by DPS Sergeant Bryan Washko, Canty was traveling the wrong way down...
TROY, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Human remains found in Williamson County identified as missing person

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Officials with the Round Rock Police Department and the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Sunday the human remains found Tuesday belonged to missing 32-year-old Timothy Perez from Conroe, Texas. The remains were found Tuesday evening in the southern part of Williamson County near...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX
KWTX

Fire torches several vehicles at Robinson Family Farm parking lot

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - A fire Saturday afternoon in the parking lot of The Robinson Family Farm in Temple torched multiple vehicles. The Temple Fire Department responded to the blaze, first reported at 1:15 p.m. on Oct. 15 on the Robinson Family Farm’s Facebook page. “We currently have a...
TEMPLE, TX
fox7austin.com

Man detained after SWAT situation in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, Texas - The Georgetown Police Department says a man has been detained after a SWAT situation. The incident began at around 2 a.m. when police were called out to an apartment in the 2100 block of North Austin Avenue for a domestic disturbance call. Police say a man was...
GEORGETOWN, TX
