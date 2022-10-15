Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Killeen Divided over Renaming of Fort HoodLarry LeaseKilleen, TX
Texas UFO witness believes craft shut his cell phone camera offRoger MarshKilleen, TX
Cornhole tournament benefits Temple Memorial Pediatric CenterTracy GladneyTexarkana, AR
4 Great Seafood Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Beto O'Rourke Visits a Military Town as He Looks to Gain Their SupportTom HandyKilleen, TX
Related
Beloved Killeen, Texas Daiquiri Spot Vandalized, City Wants Answers
It really saddens me that businesses in Killeen, Texas have had ridiculous situations happening to them recently. I can remember when people around here looked out for each other, but nowadays it seems like there are too many selfish people looking to wreck what they can. Just last month, a...
Suspects Wanted for $750K Worth of Vehicle Theft in Texas
Officials in Waco, Texas are looking for two suspects wanted for the thefts of multiple vehicles statewide. The value of the stolen cars is estimated to be around $750,000. Police in Waco, Texas are working closely with agencies across the state to find the suspects, including the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office, and police departments in Robinson, Bellmead, and Plano.
KWTX
Texas game warden investigates illegal deer poaching, vandalism at Lake Waco marina
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Lake Waco marina staff and the McLennan County Game Warden are asking for the public’s help finding the suspects who illegally shot and killed two white-tail deer last week at the entrance of the Lake Waco marina. In the early morning hours of Oct. 12,...
Update on Robinson Family Farm after Saturday fire
TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) — The Robinson family and guests are picking up the pieces after the massive fire on Saturday. Around 1:00 PM on Saturday, a fire sparked in the parking area of the farm, causing mass destruction of the attendees cars. Although the cause is still under investigation by the Bell County Fire […]
Shocking: Round Rock, Texas Administrator Allegedly Videoed Pushing Student
A incident at a Round Rock, Texas school has resulted in an investigation that removed one administrator from the campus grounds. The incident in question had happened earlier this year, in the month of May. The Incident Described. KXAN has the details of what happened in the school, GOALS Learning...
Third Rock And Roll Ice Cream Parlor To Open In Killeen, Texas
One thing that we all certainly love about Central Texas is of course, the local businesses that inhabit the area. We all have our favorites of course. One of our favorites of course being Los Compadres. But what if you aren't feeling tacos? There's various other places to get food...
fox44news.com
Dead deer left at Lake Waco Marina, restaurant burglarized
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – A white-tailed doe and a white-tailed buck were shot from a vehicle and left to waste at the entrance of Lake Waco Marina. Operation Game Thief said Monday night that they are looking for information leading to the conviction of those responsible for this act.
KWTX
‘Way to go, mom!’: Central Texas woman completes half Ironman Waco after shedding 80 pounds
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas woman who shed 80 pounds before being chosen as member of TEAM Waco, an initiative through the Greater Waco Sports Commission, crossed the finish line of the half IRONMAN Sunday in downtown Waco to the cheers of dozens of family members, friends and supporters.
fox44news.com
Governor Abbott announces “One Pill Kills” Campaign in Waco
WACO, TX (FOX 44) – Governor Abbott announced his new campaign “One Pill Kills” in Waco today to fight the national crisis on fentanyl. “It’s the most significant, deadly, pernicious illicit drug threat that I’ve ever seen,” said Col. Steven McCraw, director of the Texas Department of Safety.
fox44news.com
Lake Waco levels down 11 feet
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – A typical assumption after rain falls is the drought issue becomes better. But, the City of Waco is getting closer and closer to moving to stage three of the drought contingency plan. The lake level is just over 451 feet when it should be...
Video appears to show Texas teacher tossing student into the wall
A Round Rock administrator is no longer working at a school for special education students after a surveillance video showed him grabbing a 14-year-old student, and then tossing him into a room where he hit his head on the wall.
Killeen woman dead after driving 'wrong way' on IH-35 in Troy: DPS
A Central Texas woman is dead after heading the "wrong way" on IH-35 in Troy this weekend, Texas DPS said.
A Killeen, Texas Family Has Been Displaced by an Early Morning Fire
A Killeen, Texas family has been left without a home after an early morning fire on Murphy Street. According to information shared by the Killeen Fire Department, the fire started around 4:19 AM Monday in the 600 block of Murphy. When fire crews arrived, they found the home completely engulfed in flames. To make matters worse, three adjacent structures were in danger of going up in flames too. One actually did receive significant damage, but these structures were not occupied at the time of the fire.
fox44news.com
Cause of Sunbright Recycling fire undetermined
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Investigators at the Waco Fire Department say they cannot determine the cause of the Sunbright Recycling fire. This is according to the latest report on the fire which took place on October 11. The fire was located near businesses Howmet Fastening Systems, VanTran Transformers,...
Woman killed in multi-car crash in Troy
TROY, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety has reported a deadly crash in Troy that claimed the life of a Killeen woman. Troopers have identified the victim as Sambria Shaley Canty. According to a report by DPS Sergeant Bryan Washko, Canty was traveling the wrong way down...
everythinglubbock.com
Human remains found in Williamson County identified as missing person
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Officials with the Round Rock Police Department and the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Sunday the human remains found Tuesday belonged to missing 32-year-old Timothy Perez from Conroe, Texas. The remains were found Tuesday evening in the southern part of Williamson County near...
KWTX
Motorcyclist injured in I-14 wreck changed lanes when unsafe, DPS says
NOLANVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - The 58-year-old rider of a 2008 Suzuki motorcycle suffered serious injuries after he rode onto the shoulder of I-14 and changed lanes when it was unsafe to do so, The Texas Department of Public Safety said. The collision happened on Oct. 15, 2022 at about 2...
Killeen hosts ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate opening of military rehab center
KILLEEN, Texas — A new health resource is coming to the City of Killeen, one that especially caters to veterans. Virtue Recovery Center is opening its doors on Friday, Oct. 21, and the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the grand opening.
KWTX
Fire torches several vehicles at Robinson Family Farm parking lot
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - A fire Saturday afternoon in the parking lot of The Robinson Family Farm in Temple torched multiple vehicles. The Temple Fire Department responded to the blaze, first reported at 1:15 p.m. on Oct. 15 on the Robinson Family Farm’s Facebook page. “We currently have a...
fox7austin.com
Man detained after SWAT situation in Georgetown
GEORGETOWN, Texas - The Georgetown Police Department says a man has been detained after a SWAT situation. The incident began at around 2 a.m. when police were called out to an apartment in the 2100 block of North Austin Avenue for a domestic disturbance call. Police say a man was...
B106
Temple, TX
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
B106 plays the best hip hop and R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Killeen and Temple, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0