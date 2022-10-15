ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Seahawks get some cap relief by restructuring contract for G Gabe Jackson

By Tim Weaver
 4 days ago
The Seahawks created a bit of extra salary cap space today by restructuring the contract for right guard Gabe Jackson.

According to Jason Fitzgerald at Over the Cap, the team saved $1.76 million in the process.

Jackson signed a three-year, $22.575 million deal with the Seahawks before the 2021 season. His cap number next year is $11,262,223. They could save $6.5 million in cap space by cutting him before June 1 next year but that would come with a significant dead money penalty.

Jackson is considered doubtful for tomorrow’s game against the Cardinals and Phil Haynes is expected to start at right guard in his place.

