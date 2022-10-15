Read full article on original website
NHL
Penguins Captain Sidney Crosby Named NHL's First Star of the Week
Penguins captain Sidney Crosby has been named the NHL's first star for the opening week of the 2022-23 regular season, it was announced today. Crosby, the NHL's current leading scorer with six points (2G-4A), recorded two three-point outings in the Penguins' first two games of the season, tallying one goal and two assists in each game. This marked the second time that Crosby has recorded three points in each of Pittsburgh's first two games of a season after first doing so in 2014-15 (3G-3A-6PTS in 2 GP).
NHL Odds: Sabres vs. Oilers prediction, odds and pick – 10/18/2022
With the NHL season now in full swing, the Buffalo Sabres will take a trip to the Great White North to face off with the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday night. Join us for our NHL odds series, where our Sabres-Oilers prediction and pick will be unveiled. Fresh off of a...
NHL
PIT@MTL: What you need to know
MONTREAL - The Canadiens return home after a two-game weekend road trip to host the Pittsburgh Penguins at the Bell Centre on Monday. The Habs are looking for a reversal of fortunes after dropping both games of their back-to-back on Friday and Saturday nights. After falling 3-0 to the Red Wings in their home opener on Friday, Montreal lost 3-1 to the Washington Capitals in the U.S. capital on Saturday.
NHL
Canucks at Blue Jackets
CANUCKS (0-3-0) at BLUE JACKETS (0-3-0) 7 p.m. ET; BSOH, SNP, ESPN+, SN NOW. Andrei Kuzmenko -- Elias Pettersson -- Curtis Lazar. Injured: Travis Dermott (concussion), Tucker Poolman (illness) Blue Jackets projected lineup. Johnny Gaudreau -- Boone Jenner -- Gustav Nyquist. Yegor Chinakhov -- Cole Sillinger -- Jakub Voracek. Justin...
NHL
SAY WHAT: 'BIG REASON WHY WE WON TONIGHT'
The buzz around the rink after a big win over the Golden Knights. "When we're on, we're a really good team. Still haven't played a full 60. Played a sloppy first, took charge in the second and played well the rest of the game." ON PLAY OF LUCIC, ROONEY &...
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES VS. GOLDEN KNIGHTS
FLAMES (2-0-0) vs. GOLDEN KNIGHTS (3-0-0) 7 p.m. MT | TV: CBC/Sportsnet | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Nazem Kadri, Michael Stone (3) Goals - Kadri, Stone, nine others (1) Golden Knights:. Points - Jonathan Marchessault...
NHL
State Your Case: Can McDavid score 50 goals for Oilers this season?
The Edmonton Oilers center has won the scoring title four times, most recently last season, when he had 123 points (44 goals, 79 assists). He has also won the Ted Lindsay Award (players' MVP) three times and the Hart Trophy (League MVP) twice. With his season-opening hat trick against the...
NHL
Pluses, minuses for Flyers-Panthers, Blues-Kraken
Analyst Weekes breaks down Wednesday doubleheader on TNT. NHL Network and ESPN analyst Kevin Weekes will offer his thoughts for big games each week throughout the season. The Philadelphia Flyers (3-0-0) are off to a nice start and visit the Florida Panthers (2-1-0) at FLA Live Arena on Wednesday (7:30 p.m. ET; TNT, TVAS). Then the St. Louis Blues (1-0-0) visit the Seattle Kraken (1-2-1) at Climate Pledge Arena (10 p.m. ET; TNT, TVAS).
NHL
The Backcheck: Home opener spoiled by Flyers
In uncharacteristic fashion, the Tampa Bay Lightning surrendered three straight goals and gave up a 2-0 lead in a 3-2 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday night in the home opener at AMALIE Arena. "This is a stinger," said Lightning head coach Jon Cooper. "We should never leave this...
NHL
Preview: Blues at Kraken
BLUES It was a successful return to play for the St. Louis Blues, who kicked off their season with a 5-2 victory against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Opening Night at Enterprise Center. The teams took a 2-2 tie into the third period before the Blues scored three unanswered goals to pull away.
NHL
LA Kings @ Nashville Predators: How to Watch
What you need to know ahead of the game against the Nashville Predators:. Where: Bridgestone Arena (Nashville, TN) Predators: 2 - 2 - 0 (4 pts) Viktor Arvidsson (112th-overall, 2014) and Kevin Fiala (11th-overall) return to play against the team who originally drafted them. The duo, both members of the Predators 2014 NHL Draft class, played three full seasons in Nashville together from 2016-19.
NHL
NHL Morning Skate for Oct. 19
* Fans at Canadian Tire Centre were treated to a 12-goal offensive outburst, including a seven-goal second period, as the Senators outlasted their Atlantic Division rivals in their home opener. * Six games featured a team erase a multi-goal deficit (regardless of result). Only four days in NHL history have...
NHL
Coach's Challenge: VAN @ WSH - 17:02 of the Third Period
Result: Call on the ice is upheld - Goal Washington. Explanation: Video review confirmed Nick Jensen had possession and control of the puck as he entered the attacking zone prior to Alex Ovechkin's goal. Rule 83.1 states in part, "a player actually controlling the puck who shall cross the line ahead of the puck shall not be considered 'off-side,' provided he had possession and control of the puck prior to his skates crossing the leading edge of the blue line."
NHL
RECAP: Panthers 'fight until the end,' but suffer first loss in Boston
BOSTON - The Florida Panthers never quit. Even with just four defenseman at their disposal for the majority of the evening, the Panthers kept on fighting until the very end of a 5-3 loss to the Boston Bruins at TD Garden on Monday. Their first loss of the season, the...
NHL
Gaudreau makes wraparound goal look easy against Canucks
Blue Jackets forward breaks out, ties game for Columbus. Johnny Gaudreau drives around the net and tucks the puck by Spencer Martin, tying the game at 3 in the 3rd. Johnny Gaudreau is making his transition in Columbus look really easy. The Blue Jackets forward scored an impressive wraparound goal...
NHL
PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Sabres
The Edmonton Oilers continue their six-game homestand when the Buffalo Sabres visit Rogers Place on Tuesday. You can watch the game live on Sportsnet 360 or listen live on the Oilers Radio Network, including 630CHED, beginning at 7:00pm MT. Subscribe to Oilers+ to unlock the Pre-Game Show that will begin...
NHL
PRE-GAME REPORT: Oilers vs. Sabres
The Oilers look to return to their winning ways against the Sabres in the third game of their six-game homestand. The Edmonton Oilers continue their six-game homestand when the Buffalo Sabres visit Rogers Place on Tuesday. You can watch the game live on Sportsnet 360 or listen live on the...
NHL
NHL On Tap: Undefeated Flyers in Tampa for Lightning home opener
Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from eight games Tuesday. I can't say that I predicted the Philadelphia Flyers to start the John Tortorella era 2-0-0, and yet here we are. They've started with a 5-2 win against the New Jersey Devils and a come-from-behind 3-2 win against the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday, and now play a nationally televised game against the defending Eastern Conference champion Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena (7 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN NOW). It should be a test fo each team, with the Lightning 1-2-0 and playing their home opener. I'm certainly not saying the Flyers are going to continue to play like this -- they started last season 2-0-1 before finishing second-to-last in the East -- but I'm fascinated to see if they can continue the way they've begun, especially against a team the caliber of the Lightning. How far will the Torts effect go? -- Amalie Benjamin, staff writer.
NHL
Comrie makes 46 saves for Sabres in win against Oilers
Rasmus Dahlin scored the first Sabres power-play goal of the season, and Eric Comrie stopped 46 out 48 shots to power the Sabres 4-2 away win. Comrie, an Edmonton native, made his first start in his hometown. He made 22 saves in the third period for his first win with the Sabres since signing a two-year contract July 13.
NHL
Comrie makes career-high 46 saves in win over Oilers
EDMONTON - Eric Comrie used to attend games at Rexall Place growing up in Edmonton. He rattled off some of the contests that stood out in his memory Thursday morning, many of which featured his older brother Mike, a forward for the Oilers from 2000 to 2003. "I went to...
