ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Report: Boston Celtics sign, cut Eric Demers; sign Marial Shayok

By Justin Quinn
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gYbhs_0iaXHnA400
Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Celtics are reportedly signing 6-foot-5, 27-year-old shooting guard Marial Shayok after signing and waiving 6-foot-1 guard Eric Demers to play with the Maine Celtics again this season, per new reporting from Celtics Blog and Spotrac’s Keith Smith.

Demers played 24 games for the Portland-based G League affiliate last season, averaging 8.1 points, 1.8 rebounds, and 1.1 assists in 2021-22. Shayok, a former No. 54 pick of the Philadelphia 76ers in the 2019 NBA draft, last played for Turkish club Fenerbahce Beko, where he averaged 4.6 points, 1.3 boards, and as many assists per game while shooting 34.8% from deep.

Don’t get your hopes up on seeing Shayok playing with he parent club this season however, as the Virginia alumnus is likely also headed to the Maine Celtics for the 2022-23 season pending a cut in the same manner Demers just underwent.

Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Vibe

Nia Long Speaks On Possible Affair Between Fiancé Ime Udoka And Celtics Staffer

Nia Long needs all the support she can get following news of her fiancé, Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka, possibly carrying on an affair with a staffer for the team, leading to his suspension. “The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me,” Nia told TMZ in a statement via her rep, Shannon Barr. “I ask that my privacy be respected as I process the recent events. Above all, I am a mother and will continue to focus on my children.”More from VIBE.comNia Long, Larenz Tate Set For 'Love...
The Spun

NBA Shooting Guard Was Reportedly Arrested On Sunday

The Charlotte Hornets troubling offseason continued with the arrest of James Bouknight on Sunday. The 22-year-old shooting guard was reportedly booked on DUI with the possibility of other charges, according Hornets pre/post-game show host Kyle Bailey. Adding that he reached out to the team for a statement but nothing yet.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Spun

Basketball World Reacts To The Greg Oden Job News

Former No. 1 overall pick Greg Oden has officially landed a new coaching gig. Oden, who spent the 2021-22 season as a graduate assistant for Ohio State, has joined Thad Matta's staff at Butler as the director of basketball operations. This move makes a ton of sense for Oden, who...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

162K+
Followers
215K+
Post
64M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy