Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Pistons cut 2 players on Sunday

Who did the Detroit Pistons cut on Sunday?What’s on deck for the Detroit Pistons?. The Detroit Pistons will open up their 2022-23 season this coming Wednesday when they host the Orlando Magic at Little Caesars Arena. The Pistons have until Monday to trim the roster down to 15 guaranteed...
DETROIT, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Oregon vs. UCLA: Point spread grows as money flows in favor of the Ducks

Boy, do we have a great matchup on our hands this weekend inside Autzen Stadium. With two of the best teams in the Pac-12 — the No. 9 Oregon Ducks and the No. 10 UCLA Bruins, per USA TODAY’s Coaches Poll — it’s a game that will draw eyes from all over the nation and land ESPN’s College GameDay in Eugene for the showdown. The Ducks have had a long road back to relevancy after dropping their first game of the year in disconcerting fashion to the Georgia Bulldogs, but they’ve been led by QB Bo Nix and a potent offense that...
EUGENE, OR

