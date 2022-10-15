Read full article on original website
Tuesday in Portland: The deadline to register to vote in Oregon's November election has arrivedEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Two students injured in shooting near Jefferson High School and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: Suspect arrested after deadly stabbing in Hollywood neighborhood early MondayEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Detroit Pistons cut 2 players on Sunday
Who did the Detroit Pistons cut on Sunday?What’s on deck for the Detroit Pistons?. The Detroit Pistons will open up their 2022-23 season this coming Wednesday when they host the Orlando Magic at Little Caesars Arena. The Pistons have until Monday to trim the roster down to 15 guaranteed...
This Blazers-Wizards Trade Features Kristaps Porzingis
Loyalty is a trait that everyone values. You want loyal friends. You want a loyal partner. For that matter, you even want loyal employees if you’re an employer. The knowledge that somebody is unlikely to turn their back on you is valuable. NBA teams want loyalty from their star players too.
Portland Trail Blazers sign Nassir Little to $28 million contract extension
The Portland Trail Blazers have signed forward Nassir Little to a four-year contract extension worth $28 million, a source confirmed to The Oregonian/OregonLive. ESPN first reported the news. Little, a first-round pick in 2019, is entering the final year of his rookie contract, which will pay him just under $4.2...
5 burning questions heading into New York Knicks 2022 season opener
The New York Knicks 2022-2023 begins tonight and there are some major questions to be answered in the weeks ahead
Joe Mazzulla Collects First Win as NBA Head Coach
What an accomplishment for the former WVU guard.
Oregon vs. UCLA: Point spread grows as money flows in favor of the Ducks
Boy, do we have a great matchup on our hands this weekend inside Autzen Stadium. With two of the best teams in the Pac-12 — the No. 9 Oregon Ducks and the No. 10 UCLA Bruins, per USA TODAY’s Coaches Poll — it’s a game that will draw eyes from all over the nation and land ESPN’s College GameDay in Eugene for the showdown. The Ducks have had a long road back to relevancy after dropping their first game of the year in disconcerting fashion to the Georgia Bulldogs, but they’ve been led by QB Bo Nix and a potent offense that...
Chip Kelly on the Ducks, Returning to Oregon, Experienced Team (TRANSCRIPT ADDED)
UCLA coach Chip Kelly talked Monday before practice about the match-up with the Ducks, what they do well on both sides of the ball, the significance of returning to Eugene, and the advantages of coaching an experienced team. See you piping in fake fan noise?. Yeah, that's what we normally...
