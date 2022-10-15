Read full article on original website
SkySports
Vertem Futurity Trophy: Derby favourite Auguste Rodin heads 17 in Doncaster Group One on Saturday live on Sky Sports Racing
Derby favourite Auguste Rodin heads a field of 17 at the five-day entry stage for Saturday’s Vertem Futurity Trophy at Doncaster, live on Sky Sports Racing. The juvenile has not put a foot wrong since runner-up to Crypto Force on debut, leads Aidan O'Brien's charge for a record 11th win in the race.
BBC
Northern Ireland Open: Mark Allen cruises past Chen Zifan 4-0 in Belfast
Defending champion Mark Allen beat China's Chen Zifan 4-0 on Monday to progress to the last 32 of the Northern Ireland Open at the Waterfront Hall. The world number 10 raced into a 3-0 lead with breaks of 102, 85 and 92 and then got over the line in frame four.
BBC
Rugby League World Cup: Ireland 48-2 Jamaica - Wolfhounds score 10 tries in emphatic win
Tries: L Senior 2, G King, O'Hagan, Chamberlain, I Senior, T King, McDonnell, Bentley, Halton Goals: Chamberlain 2, Keyes 2. Ireland won their Rugby League World Cup opener with a 10-try victory over debutants Jamaica at Headingley. Louis Senior, captain George King, Brendan O'Hagan and Ed Chamberlain scored first-half tries...
British Cycling is 'not blind' to Shell criticism, says performance director
Stephen Park, British Cycling's performance director, says it "has been a difficult four years" for finding sponsors
BBC
Scotland & Wales both book a place at Netball World Cup in Cape Town
Scotland and Wales have both booked a place at next year's Netball World Cup in Cape Town in a European qualifying tournament in Glasgow. The round-robin event, which had two spaces up for grabs, saw the unbeaten Welsh finishing top and the hosts coming in second. Northern Ireland were third,...
BBC
Rugby World Cup: Sarah McKenna targets clinical win over South Africa
Venue: Waitakere Stadium, Auckland Date: Sunday 23 October Kick-off: 05:45 BST. Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds and online with live text commentary. England back Sarah McKenna has called on the Red Roses to show a ruthless cutting edge when they play South Africa in their final pool game.
BBC
T20 World Cup: Ireland stun Scotland with Hobart comeback
Scotland 176-5 (20 overs): Jones 86 (55); Campher 2-9 Ireland 180-4 (19 overs): Campher 72* (32), Dockrell 39* (27) Ireland kept alive their hopes of progressing at the Men's T20 World Cup with a stunning comeback to beat Scotland by six wickets in Hobart. After the Scots were lifted to...
Dan Biggar left out of Wales squad for Autumn Nations Series due to knee injury
Dan Biggar has not been included in Wales’ 35-man Autumn Nations Series squad amid continued assessment on a knee injury.Biggar went off during Northampton’s Gallagher Premiership victory over Wasps nine days ago, with Saints stating that his condition would be reviewed by a specialist ahead of an autumn schedule that Wales kick off against New Zealand on November 5.It is unclear at this stage whether the talisman fly-half, who captained Wales against South Africa this summer, will be available for later autumn appointments with Argentina, Georgia or Australia, but it would appear unlikely.🏴 𝘾𝘼𝙍𝙁𝘼𝙉 𝘾𝙔𝙈𝙍𝙐 🏴🔥 Your Welsh squad for the Autumn Nations Series 👇#WelshRugby | #ANS— Welsh Rugby Union 🏴 (@WelshRugbyUnion) October 18, 2022Wales head coach Wayne Pivac’s group includes five uncapped players and a recall for full-back Leigh Halfpenny, who has not played Test rugby since he suffered a serious knee injury 15 months ago. Read More Russia strikes key energy facilities and renews attacks on Kyiv - liveLiz Truss’s popularity nosedives in new poll – latest
SkySports
Ireland keep hopes of progressing in T20 World Cup alive with thrilling victory over Scotland
Ireland revived their hopes of qualifying for the Super 12 stage at the T20 World Cup as Curtis Campher and George Dockrell propelled their side to a stunning comeback win over Scotland in Hobart. Ireland looked set for a second successive defeat as they slipped to 61-4 in 9.3 overs...
EXCLUSIVE: Elite sport to go ahead on the day of the King Charles' coronation next year... but Premier League matches could be postponed AGAIN because of police resources needed in London
Elite sport is set to go ahead on the day of the King’s coronation next year, with Buckingham Palace determined to make May 6 a national day of celebration. Sportsmail can reveal that the Government have told sports there is no need for a repeat of the cancellations that followed the Queen’s death last month.
mailplus.co.uk
