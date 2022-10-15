Dan Biggar has not been included in Wales’ 35-man Autumn Nations Series squad amid continued assessment on a knee injury.Biggar went off during Northampton’s Gallagher Premiership victory over Wasps nine days ago, with Saints stating that his condition would be reviewed by a specialist ahead of an autumn schedule that Wales kick off against New Zealand on November 5.It is unclear at this stage whether the talisman fly-half, who captained Wales against South Africa this summer, will be available for later autumn appointments with Argentina, Georgia or Australia, but it would appear unlikely.🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 𝘾𝘼𝙍𝙁𝘼𝙉 𝘾𝙔𝙈𝙍𝙐 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🔥 Your Welsh squad for the Autumn Nations Series 👇#WelshRugby | #ANS— Welsh Rugby Union 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@WelshRugbyUnion) October 18, 2022Wales head coach Wayne Pivac’s group includes five uncapped players and a recall for full-back Leigh Halfpenny, who has not played Test rugby since he suffered a serious knee injury 15 months ago. Read More Russia strikes key energy facilities and renews attacks on Kyiv - liveLiz Truss’s popularity nosedives in new poll – latest

