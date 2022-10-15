During a recent appearance on The Bootleg Kev Podcast, Tee Grizzley revealed that he was with PnB Rock on the day before his untimely murder in Los Angeles. “I feel like you were with him a day before maybe?” asked the show’s host. “Yeah, at the engagement party,” replied the 28-year-old.More from VIBE.comAlleged Getaway Driver Arrested In PnB Rock Murder CasePnB Rock's Girlfriend Stephanie Sibounheuang Says Rapper Saved Her LifeTiffany Jackson, Retired WNBA Star, Dead At 37 On the night before PnB’s death, Grizzley celebrated his engagement to his fiancée on Sunday evening (Sept. 11) with a celebration full of family...

