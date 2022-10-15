Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Three women accusing That 70's Show actor Danny Masterson of rape blame the Church of Scientology for their silenceCheryl E PrestonLos Angeles, CA
10 Epic Hot Dogs Around Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Where To Go for a Smashburger in Los Angeles Right NowLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
This Is the Best Steakhouse in California This YearLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Popular Boba Chain from Taiwan in Rowland Heights - Tiger SugarDinh LeeRowland Heights, CA
Related
Eater
A Duo of Upscale Restaurants Bring Sushi, Steak, and NFTs to the South Bay
The Sushi Roku and BOA Steakhouse empire is expanding into Manhattan Beach, with both restaurants opening side-by-side in a chic new space this Friday, October 21. The two chains are part of the two-decades-old Innovative Dining Group, now with six Sushi Roku locations and three Boa steakhouses under its umbrella of restaurants. Diners can expect from Sushi Roku the upscale sashimi and izakaya-style offerings that have made it popular. At BOA Steakhouse, there will be dry-aged and A5 Japanese wagyu steaks.
Where To Go for a Smashburger in Los Angeles Right Now
(Los Angeles, CA) - It's amazing how much of an impact a burger can have on your life. The smell of fresh-ground beef, the sizzle of the grill, and that first bite where you get a little bit of everything in one mouthful.It's not just about the taste; it's also about the experience.
myburbank.com
Urbane Cafe Burbank Offers Tasty, Healthy Sandwiches, Salads And Grain-Based Bowls
Since opening in September, Urbane Cafe Burbank continues to impress lunch and dinner patrons with their fresh and healthy focus on making tasty sandwiches, salads, bowls and more. Because we’ve frequented other Urbane locations throughout Southern California, we were very excited to have the popular chain open in Burbank. Stopping...
LA Burger Icon to Close After 65 Years This Week After Property Sold
After a long and storied life, Big Jo's Santa Monica burger joint will close its doors on Monday, October 17. The restaurant, located corner of Broadway and 20th Street., will shut down after the property is sold by the landlord.
Eater
A Pop-Up Heavyweight Comes Out Swinging With Saucy Burgers at Its First Brick-and-Mortar
“It’s just a really big funhouse,” Danny Gordon says of the brand-new Heavy Handed burger window painted the brand’s fetching shade of goldenrod at 2912 Main Street in Santa Monica. The location once housed another burger vendor, then became the Japanese takeout spot Edobox, before Gordon and his business partner and childhood friend Max Miller took it over to open their first brick-and-mortar location after two-plus years of pop-ups. Heavy Handed debuts this Friday, October 21 on the highly walkable stretch of Santa Monica, which has experienced a restaurant renaissance of late.
KTLA.com
Pumpkin Palooza Festival taking place at Discovery Cube
Things are getting spooky at the Discovery Cube in Santa Ana. Megan Telles was live at the children’s museum with a preview of its Halloween theme activities. For more information and tickets, visit the museum’s website. Megan Telles reports for the KTLA 5 News on Oct. 19, 2022.
visitventuraca.com
Ventura’s Favorite Dessert Spots
It’s 7 P.M. and you have a sudden hankering for something sweet. You raid your fridge and freezer but it looks like someone already ate that pint of ice cream. There’s nothing else to do but wish for that banana split, piece of cake, or bar of chocolate. We’ve all been there, done that. So let’s get down to business: where are the most popular spots to get dessert in Ventura?
10 Epic Hot Dogs Around Los Angeles
Los Angeles is known for having some of the best street meats in the country. While it might seem like there are a million places to get your hands on a hot dog, we've found the best spots in LA to grab a bite.
5 Los Angeles Homes That Come With an Elevator
The residential real estate flex du jour? In-home elevators. You’ll find them rising in these L.A. homes hitting the market The post 5 Los Angeles Homes That Come With an Elevator appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine.
momsla.com
The Best Spots in Los Angeles for Holiday Cookies and Treats
Ah Los Angeles…so many cookies, so many people who don’t eat them. More for us, right? Since we’re already in the thick of holiday cookie season, it’s okay to cut yourself some slack by cutting some corners. Not every gift needs to be homemade, so leave the holiday baking to the professionals and use this list as a roadmap for your cookie adventures. Here are the best spots to find holiday cookies and treats in Los Angeles.
KTLA.com
Tonga Hut is Los Angeles’ oldest tiki lounge
For more information on Tonga Hut visit their website or follow them on Instagram. This segment aired on LA Unscripted on Oct. 18, 2022.
Eater
Consider This Decades-Old Long Beach Restaurant the Mother of Mother Wolf
Back in January, TikTok food influencer Ashley Rodriguez posted a glowing video about La Parolaccia. “Someone wants to take you on an Italian date night and you don’t know where to go? You’ve gotta tell them that you’ve been dying to try La Parolaccia in Long Beach, California.” The post, which showcased mouthwatering images of the restaurant’s pasta and pizza, garnered nearly 400,000 likes, and made the restaurant impossible to get into for months — an irony, because it’s a place that eschews trends for tradition, and has carved out a spot for itself in Southern California’s crowded Italian space by sticking to its staunch commitment to Roman cuisine.
Ask Chris: The Fate of the Coins Tossed Into Disneyland Fountains
Email any of your burning questions about Los Angeles to askchris@lamag.com The post Ask Chris: The Fate of the Coins Tossed Into Disneyland Fountains appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine.
This Is the Best Steakhouse in California This Year
When it comes to the best in California, this steakhouse in Los Angeles came out on top. (Los Angeles, CA) - If you're a meat eater, then you're probably familiar with the feeling of walking into a steakhouse and seeing the perfect hunk of meat on a plate. It's like a siren call—you can't help but be drawn in by its beauty and deliciousness.
Doughbrik’s Pizza Getting Closer to Opening in West Hollywood
The restaurant is owned by YouTuber David Dobrik and Ilya Fedorovich
ylhsthewrangler.com
Top 5 Coffee Shops in Orange County
Coffee is one of the most beloved drinks in the world. Millions of people have a “cup of joe” as part of their daily routine. This bittersweet treat is a tasty way to bring energy levels up and a great way to start the day. Naomi Peralta (11) notes how “coffee is the first thing [she] makes when [she] gets out of bed in the morning.” It’s likely that a coffee shop can be found in every city, as it is one of the most popular drinks in America. There are countless adequate coffee shops in Orange County, but only a few are truly extraordinary. This article will cover some of the best coffee shops in Orange County.
Ant Anstead Lists His Laguna Beach Cottage for $3.3 Million — See Inside!
Ant Anstead is parting ways with the Laguna Beach cottage he told PEOPLE was the "house of my dreams." His 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom home boasts gorgeous panoramic views of the ocean. Just one year after purchasing it, Anstead has put the property up for sale with Compass for $3.3 million. The...
Vin Scully’s Hidden Hills mansion on the market for $15 million
Have an extra $15 million to spare? You could own the Hidden Hills home of late legendary broadcaster Vin Scully.
