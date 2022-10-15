NASCAR has suspended driver Bubba Wallace for one race following his fracas at Las Vegas Motor Speedway over the weekend. NASCAR determined that Wallace deliberately spun reigning champion Kyle Larson in a dangerous move of retaliation. Wallace will miss Sunday’s race at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Wallace drives for the 23XI Racing team owned by Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 18 HOURS AGO