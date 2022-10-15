Read full article on original website
u.today
Bitcoin Just Saw Rare Occurrence on Its Blockchain, Here It Is
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
BitKeep Wallet Reportedly Under Attack, Losses Hit $1 Million
BitKeep Wallet, the top crypto wallet in Asia, has come under attack by hackers. According to findings disclosed in a tweet by blockchain security and data analytics company PeckShield, losses in the attack have reached roughly $1 million. PeckShield adds that the hackers have likely exploited a swap/router of the...
u.today
Cardano (ADA) May Fade into Obscurity Like EOS, Top Trader Claims
In a recent tweet, pseudonymous cryptocurrency trader DonAlt opined that Cardano (ADA) will likely see the same fate as such has-beens as EOS, Litecoin (LTC) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH). EOS and Litecoin are among the altcoins that once enjoyed significant popularity but failed to gain any traction during the previous...
u.today
SHIB Payments Adopted by SAP SE Giant Via BitPay
u.today
Terra Coins May Rally on Do Kwon Surprise, Ripple Partner Defends XRP Utility, Crypto YouTuber Predicts Cardano Will Top Ethereum: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Take a look at what happened in the world of crypto over the weekend with U.Today’s top four news stories. LUNC, USTC and LUNA may rally on this Do Kwon surprise. LUNC, USTC and LUNA, cryptocurrencies of the Terra ecosystem, continue to regularly demonstrate unimaginable price pirouettes on their charts. One such pirouette could happen very soon as Unchained Podcast host Laura Shin announced the appearance of Do Kwon on the show's next episode. As stated in Shin’s tweet, the episode with Do Kwon will be released this coming Tuesday, Oct. 18, and will allow listeners to get answers to the most pressing questions about Terra, its founder and their collapse. Even though Kwon’s appearance could significantly shake up the ecosystem’s cryptocurrencies’ quotations, the risk that the event could be foreshadowed should not be overlooked.
u.today
Record Billion USD in Bitcoin Transferred as This Report Says Bitcoin May Begin Rising Soon
u.today
BabyDoge Price Soars on This New Listing: Details
u.today
SHIB Reaching Dangerous Price Level, a Drop Could Mean an Extra Zero
u.today
Charles Hoskinson Says Every Bank in America Shills Crypto, Here's How
u.today
Bitcoin May Be Entering Unstoppable Maturation Stage: Bloomberg's Chief Strategist
u.today
Solana-based PIP Launches One-Stop Solution for Retail PIP.me 2.0
PIP, a no-code cryptocurrency protocol for retail payments, introduces a PIP.me 2.0 release designed to introduce Web3 payments to a new generation of entrepreneurs. According to the official announcement shared by the team of PIP, its PIP.me 2.0 product is finally live and available for integrations with websites. PIP.me 2.0...
u.today
XRP Price Might Hit Five Digits, U.S Record Producer E-Smitty Makes Stunning Prediction
u.today
Whales Grabbing DOGE Frantically as Its Trading Volume Spikes
u.today
New Meme Token “Supported” by Vitalik Buterin, BabyDoge Surges on New Listing, Here’s Why This BTC Bear Market Is Different: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Check out the top four news stories over the past day presented to you by U.Today. New memetoken "supported" by Vitalik Buterin emerges. Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin has recently suggested creating a new crypto project that would be called "THE Protocol" so that bots mention “THE” every time they use their common shilling phrases on Twitter. One enthusiast loved Buterin’s idea so much that he or she created a real project out of it. Shortly after the tweet, the token contract for $THE was created and added 1,000% to its value. To thank Buterin for the idea, the token creator sent the Ethereum co-founder 10% of the total supply of THE. Even though a couple of popular investors bought the token, some large addresses have already dropped their holdings. Numerous on-chain and market researching platforms released DYOR warnings when describing the token.
u.today
3AC Hedge Fund Investigated by U.S. Regulators
Bankrupt cryptocurrency hedge fund Three Arrows Capital has appeared in the crosshairs of U.S. regulators, according to a report by Bloomberg. The hedge fund, which was one of the most influential players on the cryptocurrency scene, imploded earlier this year. U.S. regulators are reportedly investigating whether 3AC lied to its...
u.today
Cardano Network Transactions Record 75% Increase as Activity Skyrockets: Details
u.today
Shiba Inu Token Surges 8%, But It's Not SHIB
u.today
Terra Creator Kwon Says He Is Receiving Threats from Angry Investors: Details
u.today
This Mysterious Whale Gradually Dropping Billions of SHIB, Still Holds 24 Trillion
u.today
Crypto Bro Ridiculed for Buying NFT House
A tweet about a cryptocurrency enthusiast buying a non-fungible token (NFT) house went viral earlier today, generating mixed reactions. A real house in South Carolina was sold for $175,000 in the form of an NFT with the help of Roofstock, a company that facilitates the buying and selling of turnkey real estate investment properties.
