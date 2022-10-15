Take a look at what happened in the world of crypto over the weekend with U.Today’s top four news stories. LUNC, USTC and LUNA may rally on this Do Kwon surprise. LUNC, USTC and LUNA, cryptocurrencies of the Terra ecosystem, continue to regularly demonstrate unimaginable price pirouettes on their charts. One such pirouette could happen very soon as Unchained Podcast host Laura Shin announced the appearance of Do Kwon on the show's next episode. As stated in Shin’s tweet, the episode with Do Kwon will be released this coming Tuesday, Oct. 18, and will allow listeners to get answers to the most pressing questions about Terra, its founder and their collapse. Even though Kwon’s appearance could significantly shake up the ecosystem’s cryptocurrencies’ quotations, the risk that the event could be foreshadowed should not be overlooked.

2 DAYS AGO