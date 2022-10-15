ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Evgeny Kuznetsov's suspension should've been 20 games, not one game

I don’t think Evgeny Kuznetsov should be allowed to play another game in the NHL until American Thanksgiving. But the NHL’s Department of Player Safety thinks otherwise. On Tuesday afternoon, the Washington Capitals center was suspended one game for high-sticking Vancouver Canucks defenseman Kyle Burroughs in the face. And I think the punishment is far too lenient.
Former Bears QB Mitch Trubisky helps lead Steelers to upset win

Mitch Trubisky replaces Kenny Pickett and leads Steelers to upset win. Former Chicago Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky was benched a few weeks back in favor of rookie Kenny Pickett in Pittsburgh. But it didn’t take long for Trubisky to find his way back into the game and help lead a big upset in the process.
With easy remaining schedule, Jets could land in playoff contention

By trouncing the Cheeseheads on Sunday, the Jets climbed jumped from 16th in ESPN's Power Rankings to ninth this week. But is Gang Green a playoff contender? Per the New York Times playoff simulator, the team has a 49 percent chance of making the playoffs for the first time since the 2010 season.
The Pistons Make A Big, Unsurprising Move

The Detroit Pistons have finally pulled the trigger on getting rid of Kemba Walker. Walker was traded to the Pistons but there was never any plan for him to actually play for the team. Instead, it was assumed that he would accept a buyout from the franchise and then find...
