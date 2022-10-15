ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, MA

Search suspended for missing Coloradan sailing from Massachusetts to Florida

By Tamera Twitty
 3 days ago
Photo Courtesy: U.S. Coast Guard

The U.S. Coast Guard of the Northeast region has officially suspended the search for 22-year-old Matthew Dennis, a sailor from Colorado that went missing late last month.

"With no further information or sightings and negative response to Urgent Marine Information Broadcasts, the First District has suspended the search for Matthew Dennis pending further developments," coast guard officials said in a tweet.

Dennis set sail on September 22 from Salem, Massachusetts. According to a post on his TikTok account, he planned to travel along the East Coast to Florida. He was last heard from on September 29, when he was anchored at the Cape Cod Canal off the coast of Massachusetts.

Dennis is reportedly traveling in a 28-foot 1976 Pearson White Hull sail boat, that he named "Sail Away". Prior to his disappearance, Dennis had been chronicling his travels on TikTok and YouTube.

Anyone with information on Dennis' whereabouts is asked to contact coast guard officials at 617-223-8555.

Jenny Barger
3d ago

This is so sad. This young man is lost at sea some and they suspended the search. but let a 14 year old run away from home in Boulder and it's all over the news and tons of resources wasted in Boulder County!!

OutThere Colorado

Colorado State
