OK Attorney, Stitt Appointee facing charges tied to illegal grow operations
An Oklahoma attorney, who was appointed by Governor Stitt to help hospitals deal with a surge of COVID Patients is now in legal trouble.
Oklahoma attorney arrested on marijuana-related charges
GARVIN COUNTY, Okla. (KTEN) — Oklahoma attorney Matthew Stacy was arrested Monday by the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics. Stacy, 43, faces a total of 12 charges for illegal conduct related to medical marijuana grow operations in a number of counties, including Garvin. Those charges include aggravated manufacturing of a controlled dangerous substance and aggravated trafficking of marijuana.
$43 million in marijuana seized in Oklahoma drug bust
FAIRLAND, Okla. – An illegal marijuana bust in Fairland has up to a $43 million street value, said David Dean, Ottawa County Sheriff on Thursday. Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics agents, county and local law enforcement officers seized 4,019 live and dried plants during the 10-and-half-hour raid at the rural Fairland residence on Wednesday. Dean said […]
‘He’s a fraud’: OK homeowner claims he was conned out of $30k for unfinished pool
A summer paradise is what a man living in Bethany was promised, but instead, he says he was left empty handed and out thousands of dollars.
Amber Integrated said poll shows Hofmeister has narrow lead over Stitt
OKLAHOMA CITY — Amber Integrated said their poll shows Joy Hofmeister currently has a narrow lead over Gov. Kevin Stitt. So, who in Oklahoma is voting for who and what part of the state caused this lead change? Amber Integrated said the poll released Monday shows the path to victory for Hofmeister remains focused on increasing support among urban voters.
Free morning after pills, pregnancy tests, delivered discreetly for Oklahoma residents
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma has some of the most restrictive abortion laws in the country. But women all over our state now have discreet access to the so-called "morning after" pill for free. It’s all thanks to a women-focused healthcare company and an anonymous donor. A company...
Special Election announced to legalize recreational marijuana in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA (KSWO) - Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt declared a statewide special election, scheduled for Tuesday, March 7, 2023, on Tuesday, which will legalize recreational marijuana in Oklahoma. The election is centered around State Question Number 820, Initiative Petition 434, which would create a state law allowing recreational marijuana use for...
Water officials concerned as drought causes impact in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY — The drought is causing an impact in Oklahoma. The water levels at Lake Hefner have dropped, and water officials said they need to act immediately. It’s been dry for months, and that has caused the water levels at Lake Hefner to drop. The water is a necessity for central Oklahoma, and as a result, water is being released from Lake Canton on Monday to help out.
More of Oklahoma could be put into “exceptional drought” category
OKLAHOMA CITY — This week, more of Oklahoma could be put into the “exceptional drought” category. The category is the worst designation given by the United States Department of Agriculture. Both the state and federal governments are working to get much-needed aid to help Oklahomans in the driest areas.
Some Of The Lesser Known Facts About Oklahoma
When it comes to Oklahoma, most of the country considers it "flyover territory." As if there wasn't a single interesting thing about USA's most ecologically diverse state. I'm not going out on a limb to convince them otherwise, look what it's done to Texas with all the West Coasters moving out there. Instead, we're going to talk about the lesser-known, yet interesting facts about Oklahoma.
Oklahoma fire officials see thousands of trash fires due to ashes disposed incorrectly
OKLAHOMA CITY — As the cold weather approaches, Oklahomans are beginning to use the fireplace. However, if you don’t dispose of the ashes correctly, it could cost you your house or your life. The Oklahoma City Fire Department has seen thousands of trash fires because of this problem.
Oklahoma’s Creepy Modern-Day Toxic Ghost Town
For whatever reason, there really aren't that many "old" towns in Oklahoma. Being a somewhat young state, our old towns are usually just really small towns. For instance, Hollis, OK (about 90 miles West) was once a bustling metropolis of people. It was both a city and rural population mashed into a rich community of restaurants, entertainment, and morals... Now it's just a small dying town past it's prime on the edge of Oklahoma.
Grant dollars available through Communities Foundation of Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY — Thousands of grant dollars are available through the Communities Foundation of Oklahoma. They’ve opened the Oklahoma Initiative Fund Grant cycle with a mission to serve rural Oklahoma. "What we want to do is provide grants to communities that have a particular need, have an idea...
‘They’re not going to get away with what they’re doing,’: OBN cracks down on illegal medical marijuana growth
The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics said drug agents are cracking down on what they said are criminal organizations taking advantage of Oklahoma’s cheap rural land and loose medical marijuana laws.
Michigan man accused of setting trucks on fire in Oklahoma, 7 other states
(KRQE) – A Michigan man has been accused of a cross-country arson spree that included more than two dozen semi-truck fires in at least eight states, the Department of Justice announced. Viorel Pricop, 64, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with one count of arson of property in interstate commerce. Federal investigators believe that Pricop, […]
Farmers, ranchers across Oklahoma expected to receive $5 million to help with drought
OKLAHOMA CITY — Farmers and ranchers across the state are expected to receive $5 million from the state to help with conservation efforts. The record-breaking heat from this past summer has caused lasting effects of drought on farmers and ranchers across the state, specifically with a lack of hay and water. Now, they’re getting some relief.
Amber Integrated poll releases new data about who leads races in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY — A new Amber Integrated poll released new data about who is leading the races in Oklahoma. There are big lead changes in the second poll from Amber Integrated. In the race for governor, new polling by Amber Integrated showed challenger Joy Hofmeister with a narrow lead...
Search warrants executed at multiple marijuana farms across Oklahoma
The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics has issued nearly a dozen search warrants at marijuana farms across the state as they target criminal organizations. Spokesman Mark Woodward says the warrants is part of an on-going plan to target criminals within Oklahoma’s medical marijuana program. “For over two years, OBN has...
The Dreadful Haunting of This Oklahoma Forest is Truly Terrifying
It's one of Oklahoma's all-time scariest urban legends and haunted places, the dreaded Parallel Forrest in Lawton, OK. If you've lived in the Sooner State for any amount of time you've probably heard of this frightening forest, and more than likely you've heard a few ghost stories about it as well. There's certainly no shortage of paranormal experiences and creepy tales that people have told throughout the years.
Oklahoma Burn Bans Extended Amid Drought
Several counties are extending their burn bans this week, including Wagoner, Pittsburg, and Le Flore counties. The bans prohibits outdoor burning, including controlled burns, bonfires, fire pits, and chimneys. You can grill and weld over nonflammable surfaces. If you violate the burn ban, you could face a fine or even...
