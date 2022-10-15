ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

KTEN.com

Oklahoma attorney arrested on marijuana-related charges

GARVIN COUNTY, Okla. (KTEN) — Oklahoma attorney Matthew Stacy was arrested Monday by the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics. Stacy, 43, faces a total of 12 charges for illegal conduct related to medical marijuana grow operations in a number of counties, including Garvin. Those charges include aggravated manufacturing of a controlled dangerous substance and aggravated trafficking of marijuana.
GARVIN COUNTY, OK
KETK / FOX51 News

$43 million in marijuana seized in Oklahoma drug bust

FAIRLAND, Okla. – An illegal marijuana bust in Fairland has up to a $43 million street value, said David Dean, Ottawa County Sheriff on Thursday. Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics agents, county and local law enforcement officers seized 4,019 live and dried plants during the 10-and-half-hour raid at the rural Fairland residence on Wednesday. Dean said […]
FAIRLAND, OK
KOCO

Amber Integrated said poll shows Hofmeister has narrow lead over Stitt

OKLAHOMA CITY — Amber Integrated said their poll shows Joy Hofmeister currently has a narrow lead over Gov. Kevin Stitt. So, who in Oklahoma is voting for who and what part of the state caused this lead change? Amber Integrated said the poll released Monday shows the path to victory for Hofmeister remains focused on increasing support among urban voters.
OKLAHOMA STATE
kswo.com

Special Election announced to legalize recreational marijuana in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA (KSWO) - Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt declared a statewide special election, scheduled for Tuesday, March 7, 2023, on Tuesday, which will legalize recreational marijuana in Oklahoma. The election is centered around State Question Number 820, Initiative Petition 434, which would create a state law allowing recreational marijuana use for...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Water officials concerned as drought causes impact in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY — The drought is causing an impact in Oklahoma. The water levels at Lake Hefner have dropped, and water officials said they need to act immediately. It’s been dry for months, and that has caused the water levels at Lake Hefner to drop. The water is a necessity for central Oklahoma, and as a result, water is being released from Lake Canton on Monday to help out.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

More of Oklahoma could be put into “exceptional drought” category

OKLAHOMA CITY — This week, more of Oklahoma could be put into the “exceptional drought” category. The category is the worst designation given by the United States Department of Agriculture. Both the state and federal governments are working to get much-needed aid to help Oklahomans in the driest areas.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Z94

Some Of The Lesser Known Facts About Oklahoma

When it comes to Oklahoma, most of the country considers it "flyover territory." As if there wasn't a single interesting thing about USA's most ecologically diverse state. I'm not going out on a limb to convince them otherwise, look what it's done to Texas with all the West Coasters moving out there. Instead, we're going to talk about the lesser-known, yet interesting facts about Oklahoma.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Z94

Oklahoma’s Creepy Modern-Day Toxic Ghost Town

For whatever reason, there really aren't that many "old" towns in Oklahoma. Being a somewhat young state, our old towns are usually just really small towns. For instance, Hollis, OK (about 90 miles West) was once a bustling metropolis of people. It was both a city and rural population mashed into a rich community of restaurants, entertainment, and morals... Now it's just a small dying town past it's prime on the edge of Oklahoma.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Grant dollars available through Communities Foundation of Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY — Thousands of grant dollars are available through the Communities Foundation of Oklahoma. They’ve opened the Oklahoma Initiative Fund Grant cycle with a mission to serve rural Oklahoma. "What we want to do is provide grants to communities that have a particular need, have an idea...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KFOR

Michigan man accused of setting trucks on fire in Oklahoma, 7 other states

(KRQE) – A Michigan man has been accused of a cross-country arson spree that included more than two dozen semi-truck fires in at least eight states, the Department of Justice announced. Viorel Pricop, 64, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with one count of arson of property in interstate commerce. Federal investigators believe that Pricop, […]
ALLEN PARK, MI
KRMG

Search warrants executed at multiple marijuana farms across Oklahoma

The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics has issued nearly a dozen search warrants at marijuana farms across the state as they target criminal organizations. Spokesman Mark Woodward says the warrants is part of an on-going plan to target criminals within Oklahoma’s medical marijuana program. “For over two years, OBN has...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Z94

The Dreadful Haunting of This Oklahoma Forest is Truly Terrifying

It's one of Oklahoma's all-time scariest urban legends and haunted places, the dreaded Parallel Forrest in Lawton, OK. If you've lived in the Sooner State for any amount of time you've probably heard of this frightening forest, and more than likely you've heard a few ghost stories about it as well. There's certainly no shortage of paranormal experiences and creepy tales that people have told throughout the years.
LAWTON, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Oklahoma Burn Bans Extended Amid Drought

Several counties are extending their burn bans this week, including Wagoner, Pittsburg, and Le Flore counties. The bans prohibits outdoor burning, including controlled burns, bonfires, fire pits, and chimneys. You can grill and weld over nonflammable surfaces. If you violate the burn ban, you could face a fine or even...
OKLAHOMA STATE

