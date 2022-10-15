Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Rocky Top Talk
Tennessee picked third in SEC by media; Three Vols named to All-SEC teams
Basketball season is now just days away, and the Tennessee Volunteers are once again set to be major players nationally and in the SEC. Rick Barnes returns a handful of key players that have plenty of experience in his system, while adding another NBA-caliber prospect in Julian Phillips. Tennessee landed...
Rocky Top Talk
Tennessee-Kentucky time, TV Channel set
The time and television designation has been set for Tennessee’s next test. The Volunteers will host the Kentucky Wildcats on October 29th at Neyland Stadium, and it’ll be a night-time affair. ESPN will carry the game, starting at 7 p.m. ET. Georgia-Florida receives the CBS treatment in Jacksonville,...
Rocky Top Talk
We can now talk about Tennessee and the College Football Playoff
By and large, we’ve avoided this topic. We’re Tennessee fans — the guard never goes down. We needed to see Tennessee beat Florida, they did. We needed to see them not collapse on the road against Pittsburgh or LSU. They didn’t. The potential was always there...
Rocky Top Talk
Tennessee picks up commitment from 4-star WR Mazeo Bennett
One day after Tennessee beat Alabama, the Volunteers have added a commitment to their 2024 class. 4-star receiver Mazeo Bennett gave Tennessee their latest addition on Sunday, becoming the third commitment of next year’s group. The 5-11, 175 pound receiver is a top 250 prospect, per 247Sports. He’s the...
Rocky Top Talk
Tennessee up to No. 3 in latest AP Poll
YOUR Tennessee Volunteers climbed up three spots in this week’s AP Poll and now sit as the No. 3 team in the country. Of course, this jump follows the Vols’ 52-49 heart-attack inducing win over previously-ranked No. 3 Alabama (the Tide just switched spots with UT, dropping to No. 6.)
Rocky Top Talk
Tennessee opens season ranked No. 4 in KenPom
If you look around, most national media outlets have the 2022-2023 Tennessee basketball team set outside the top-10 in preseason polls. Given the loss of last year’s starting point guard, best player through the end of the Vols’ season and eventual NBA Draft pick — I can see where those folks are coming from.
