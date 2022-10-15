Osage defeated Southern Boone 54-39 Friday to earn its fifth straight victory to move into second place in the Class 3 District 6 standings. Jackson Funderburke was once again a major force in the Osage offense, rushing for over 100 yards. He and fellow backfield-mate Adian Williams combined for five of the team’s eight TDs.

HARRISBURG, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO