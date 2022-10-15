Read full article on original website
Related
KOMU
Battle volleyball collects road sweep
Battle volleyball defeated Montgomery County 3-0 on Monday on the road. Battle bounced back from its loss to Rock Bridge on Tuesday. After six days of rest, the team handily defeated Montgomery County. Battle has won six of its past seven, and the win Monday pushed its record to 13-6.
KOMU
Schedules released for Norm Stewart Classic and Sophie Cunningham Classic
The Norm Stewart Classic released its 2022 schedule Saturday. The event, which features nearly 36 continuous hours of high school basketball, begins Dec. 15 and concludes Dec. 17. The event returns Mizzou Arena for the second consecutive year after it was canceled in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Hickman...
KOMU
Tolton's Rischer with eyes on state title after day one of class 3 tournament
COLUMBIA - Audrey Rischer posted a 77 at 6 over par to solidify her spot in second place after day one of the MSHSAA Class 3 State Girls' golf championships at Columbia Country Club. Rischer was the runner-up a year ago as only a sophomore for the trailblazers losing to...
KOMU
Rock Bridge head football coach embraces new opportunity with Bruins
COLUMBIA- With every new season, comes new opportunity. That statement is especially true for first-year Rock Bridge head football coach Matt Perkins. "Professionally, just kind of wanted a change, wanted a challenge, and Rock Bridge provided that," Perkins said. Perkins was hired as Rock Bridge's newest head football coach back...
KOMU
Mizzou Men's Hoops announces tip-off times for non-conference schedule, full schedule set
COLUMBIA - Mizzou Men's Hoops has confirmed several tip-off times for non-conference games this season including the season opener on Nov. 7. The Dennis Gates era will begin against Southern Indiana at Mizzou Arena with a tip-off time of 7 pm CT. Mizzou also added an exhibition game against Washington...
KOMU
MDC to stock Moberly's Beuth Park Lake with 1,000 rainbow trout
MOBERLY − Rainbow trout will be stocked in Moberly's Beuth Park lake, thanks to a partnership between the city of Moberly and Missouri's Department of Conservation. More than 1,000 rainbow trout, averaging one foot in length, will be moved from Montauk Fish Hatchery to the lake on Oct. 31.
KOMU
MU paints the town gold with a dome lighting ceremony
COLUMBIA - The dome of Jesse Hall was turned gold Sunday to kick off homecoming week. Community members gathered outside Jesse Hall at 7 p.m. to watch the dome lighting ceremony and concert by local band, The Brink. This year marks the 111th year of MU homecoming traditions. Many are...
KOMU
Two men work to help Columbia's youth one step at a time
COLUMBIA - For the past 43 years, the MO High Steppers founder and executive director Rolando Barry and assistant drill master Tyrone Raybon have been working to evolve the youth community in Columbia with performing arts. The high steppers are the only drill team in mid-Missouri. The team consists of...
KOMU
Go COMO bus service begins at noon Saturday due to homecoming parade
COLUMBIA - Go COMO staff wants transit users to be aware of the temporary changes as Columbia welcomes visitors for MU's homecoming events Saturday. The homecoming parade will start at 9 a.m. Saturday. The parade route uses Hitt Street, East Broadway and finishes on South Fifth Street. Due to the parade, regular bus routes will have a delayed start, at noon, according to a press release.
KOMU
Local organization begins preparations for 25th annual Everybody Eats event
COLUMBIA — Powerhouse Community Development Corporation (PCDC) announced Tuesday that it is in the early stages of preparing for its 25th annual Everybody Eats project. The project, which gets meals to those in need during the Thanksgiving season, consists of three events: the primary food drive, food box distribution and the Thanksgiving hot meal.
KOMU
EmVP UPDATE: 'Fulton Greeter' receives new wheelchair from donations
FULTON - For nearly the last two decades, Pastor Mike Crowson has been smiling and waving to cars from the corner of Second and Bluff Streets. "Just seeing people and hopefully putting a smile on their face," Crowson said about why he makes it a point to wave outside him house.
KOMU
War on Poverty Conference to take place on Monday, Columbia resident speaks out
COLUMBIA - A conference addressing innovative ways to tackle issues related to poverty is taking place Monday recognizing International Eradication of Poverty Day. It is taking place at The Salvation Army Columbia Social Services building from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event is co-hosted by The Salvation Army and the Harry S Truman School of Public Affairs.
KOMU
Jefferson City Council discusses demolition of historic Capitol Avenue buildings
JEFFERSON CITY – The Jefferson City Council met Monday night to discuss structural assessments and proposed demolition of 11 properties on or around the historic Capitol Avenue. The council also approved the fiscal year 2023 budget. The council discussed two potential paths forward: renovation or demolition. The discussion began...
KOMU
Columbia City Council approves new overnight warming center at Columbia church
COLUMBIA − Columbia City Council discussed a resolution Monday night to add overnight warming center services to its agreement with Wilkes Boulevard United Methodist Church (WBUMC) due to limitations at the Wabash Bus Station. City Council later voted and passed the agreement with WBUMC. "I’m really excited because Wabash...
KOMU
More than 500 people walk in Suicide Prevention Walk in Columbia
COLUMBIA - The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) hosted a walk at Stephens Lake Park on Sunday afternoon. 505 people registered to participate in the walk on 47 teams. The organization raised $31,180 out of a goal of $40,000. Half of the money raised goes to the national AFSP...
KOMU
Columbia to host monkeypox vaccination clinics
COLUMBIA — In response to the confirmation of monkeypox cases in Boone County, the Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services (PHHS) will host four separate vaccination clinics throughout the rest of October. The first clinic will be held Wednesday, Oct. 19 at the Arch and Column Pub, located...
KOMU
JCPD, JCSD investigating threat made by student on social media
JEFFERSON CITY − Jefferson City police and administration from the Jefferson City School District are investigating threats made on social media allegedly made by a Capital City High School student. CCHS Principal Ben Meldrum said law enforcement received a report Tuesday that a Capital City student was posing as...
KOMU
Man seriously injured after truck overturns on Highway 54
AUDRAIN COUNTY − A Mexico man was seriously injured after he was thrown out of a truck while driving on U.S. Highway 54 Monday morning. Bobby Norris, 46, was driving west on Highway 54, near Route HH, around 6:35 a.m., when his truck ran off the left side of the road, struck an embankment and a traffic sign, and then overturned.
KOMU
Columbia City Council to fill open positions on Citizens Police Review Board
COLUMBIA - On Monday, the Columbia City Council is expected to fill five positions on the nine person Citizens Police Review Board. According to the council's agenda, members will interview applicants during the pre-council meeting and vote on appointments during the regular meeting. Right now, the future of the board...
Comments / 0