Today Minnesota Head Basketball Coach Ben Johnson received a commitment from Dennis Evans, the 27th ranked prospect in the nation. It’s Minnesota’s highest rated out of state commitment in 28 years, and their highest rated recruit since Royce White committed to the Gophers as the 26th ranked prospect in the 2009 class (19th overall by another service). The 7-foot-1 Dennis Evans is ranked 27th by 247 Sports. That ranking makes him the highest out of state committed Gopher since Courtney James committed to Clem Haskins in the fall of 1994. James was ranked the 27th best prospect in the 1995 class. Three years before, Haskins landed Voshon Lenard, the Michigan shooting guard who was ranked top 20 by Athlon and top 25 by Hoop Scoop in 1991.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO