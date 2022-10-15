Read full article on original website
KOMU
Rock Bridge head football coach embraces new opportunity with Bruins
COLUMBIA- With every new season, comes new opportunity. That statement is especially true for first-year Rock Bridge head football coach Matt Perkins. "Professionally, just kind of wanted a change, wanted a challenge, and Rock Bridge provided that," Perkins said. Perkins was hired as Rock Bridge's newest head football coach back...
KOMU
Schedules released for Norm Stewart Classic and Sophie Cunningham Classic
The Norm Stewart Classic released its 2022 schedule Saturday. The event, which features nearly 36 continuous hours of high school basketball, begins Dec. 15 and concludes Dec. 17. The event returns Mizzou Arena for the second consecutive year after it was canceled in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Hickman...
KOMU
HIGHLIGHTS: Rock Bridge shuts out Hickman 49-0 to win Providence Bowl
The Rock Bridge Bruins captured a 49-point victory over the Hickman Kewpies to win their tenth straight Providence Bowl. Following the victory, Rock Bridge finished its conference schedule with a 6-0 record and has now won seven straight games. The Bruins breezed past the Kewpies 49-0 to finish conference play...
KOMU
Battle volleyball collects road sweep
Battle volleyball defeated Montgomery County 3-0 on Monday on the road. Battle bounced back from its loss to Rock Bridge on Tuesday. After six days of rest, the team handily defeated Montgomery County. Battle has won six of its past seven, and the win Monday pushed its record to 13-6.
KOMU
Tolton's Rischer with eyes on state title after day one of class 3 tournament
COLUMBIA - Audrey Rischer posted a 77 at 6 over par to solidify her spot in second place after day one of the MSHSAA Class 3 State Girls' golf championships at Columbia Country Club. Rischer was the runner-up a year ago as only a sophomore for the trailblazers losing to...
KOMU
Mizzou Men's Hoops announces tip-off times for non-conference schedule, full schedule set
COLUMBIA - Mizzou Men's Hoops has confirmed several tip-off times for non-conference games this season including the season opener on Nov. 7. The Dennis Gates era will begin against Southern Indiana at Mizzou Arena with a tip-off time of 7 pm CT. Mizzou also added an exhibition game against Washington...
mhsmirrornews.com
Roche picks next direction: University of Missouri
The football team is looking to stay consistent throughout the rest of the season as they enter the postseason with a 6-2 record. Along with consistency comes a chance to play at the next level. Philip Roche is a prime example of that, racking up more than 10 D1 offers....
anglerschannel.com
Eureka High School Wins MLF High School Fishing Open on Lake of the Ozarks
OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (Oct. 17, 2022) – The Eureka High School team of Alex Avery of West Plains, Missouri, and Tyler Schumacher of Fenton, Missouri, brought five bass to the scale Saturday weighing 10 pounds, 2 ounces, to win the MLF High School Fishing Presented by Favorite Fishing Open at Lake of the Ozarks.
lakeexpo.com
Christopher Thomas Trout (June 17, 1996 - October 7, 2022)
Christopher Thomas Trout, age 26, of Lake Ozark, Missouri passed away Friday, October 7, 2022 along with his fiancé Jasmine Chaplain. Christopher was born June 17, 1996 in Galesburg, Illinois, the son of Christopher L. Trout and Candy (Gowler) Trout. Christopher attended Camdenton schools from 5th to 10th grade....
KOMU
MU paints the town gold with a dome lighting ceremony
COLUMBIA - The dome of Jesse Hall was turned gold Sunday to kick off homecoming week. Community members gathered outside Jesse Hall at 7 p.m. to watch the dome lighting ceremony and concert by local band, The Brink. This year marks the 111th year of MU homecoming traditions. Many are...
939theeagle.com
Major Centralia manufacturer getting extra orders after Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian’s devastating impact on Florida has kept Boone County’s largest manufacturer busy. Regional Economic Development Incorporated (REDI) executive vice president Bernie Andrews tells 939 the Eagle that REDI staff and board members toured the Hubbell Power Systems facility in Centralia in late September. “The day we were...
speedonthewater.com
Performance Boaters Team Up For New Harpers Cõv Development At Lake Of The Ozarks
When well-known performance boat enthusiasts and partners Greg Harris and Yvonne Alemán of South Florida started looking for property at one of their favorite waterways in the country—Lake of the Ozarks in Central Missouri—they didn’t have much luck finding something that checked all of their boxes. Due to the hot market at the lake and their desired location, many options sold immediately, often before even going on the market.
kwos.com
Ashland lands a Taco Bell; city hopes for additional restaurants
Residents in one of mid-Missouri’s fastest-growing towns will no longer have to drive to Columbia or Jefferson City for Taco Bell. The California-based restaurant chain is building a new store near Highway 63 in Ashland, across the street from the new Break Time. Ashland city administrator Kyle Michel tells...
nomadlawyer.org
Columbia: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Columbia, Missouri
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Columbia, Missouri. When it comes to outdoor recreation, Columbia, Missouri, offers more state parks and gardens than you might expect for a city of its size. Even though the city only has a population of about 120,000 people, there are many acres of land for outdoor recreation.
KOMU
Forecast: Cold for Wednesday, but a major warming trend begins soon
After several weeks of fall-like temperatures mother nature has given us a peak of winter with our first hard freeze of the season and temperatures flirting with records. Morning temperatures will start in the lower 20s across the region resulting in another hard freeze. The record low temperature for the day is 22° set in 1972 so we will be watching closely to see if we can break a record.
KOMU
Go COMO bus service begins at noon Saturday due to homecoming parade
COLUMBIA - Go COMO staff wants transit users to be aware of the temporary changes as Columbia welcomes visitors for MU's homecoming events Saturday. The homecoming parade will start at 9 a.m. Saturday. The parade route uses Hitt Street, East Broadway and finishes on South Fifth Street. Due to the parade, regular bus routes will have a delayed start, at noon, according to a press release.
lakeexpo.com
Taco Tuesday! Muy Excelente Mexican Food Restaurants At Lake Of The Ozarks
There's no bad day for Mexican food, and if you're at the Lake of the Ozarks, there are plenty of great places to get it. So whether it's Taco Tuesday or any other day of the week, here are some local faves... (Disclaimer: Presented in no particular order — and...
kjluradio.com
Man involved in weekend shooting in Columbia was acting in self-defense
Columbia Police release more information about a shots-fired incident with injuries early Sunday morning. Police report the shooter, Laronya Brown, 25, of Columbia, had driven up to a parked vehicle in the 200 block of E. Texas Avenue around 3 a.m. and fired at two people inside the vehicle. Brown and an adult male in the parked vehicle had previously been involved in a relationship.
One year after Phi Gamma Delta hazing incident that left a freshman disabled, legal battle continues
It's almost been one year since the Phi Gamma Delta hazing incident at the University of Missouri that left one pledge disabled, leading to 11 Fraternity brothers being charged with felonies. The post One year after Phi Gamma Delta hazing incident that left a freshman disabled, legal battle continues appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
Red Flag warning issued, outdoor burning not recommended
In addition to freeze warning, the National Weather Service has also issued a Red Flag warning for much of the KJLU listening area until 8:00 tonight. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Any fires started are likely to spread rapidly and outdoor burning is not recommended.
