Battle volleyball collects road sweep
Battle volleyball defeated Montgomery County 3-0 on Monday on the road. Battle bounced back from its loss to Rock Bridge on Tuesday. After six days of rest, the team handily defeated Montgomery County. Battle has won six of its past seven, and the win Monday pushed its record to 13-6.
Tolton's Rischer with eyes on state title after day one of class 3 tournament
COLUMBIA - Audrey Rischer posted a 77 at 6 over par to solidify her spot in second place after day one of the MSHSAA Class 3 State Girls' golf championships at Columbia Country Club. Rischer was the runner-up a year ago as only a sophomore for the trailblazers losing to...
Two men work to help Columbia's youth one step at a time
COLUMBIA - For the past 43 years, the MO High Steppers founder and executive director Rolando Barry and assistant drill master Tyrone Raybon have been working to evolve the youth community in Columbia with performing arts. The high steppers are the only drill team in mid-Missouri. The team consists of...
Coming off the bye, Mizzou is back to full strength and ready to take on Vanderbilt
COLUMBIA - The Tigers are coming off a bye week as they prepare to take on Vanderbilt for the homecoming game this Saturday. The team used their bye week to reset and recharge for the upcoming game. “This bye week was really good for us. Got some key players back...
Schedules released for Norm Stewart Classic and Sophie Cunningham Classic
The Norm Stewart Classic released its 2022 schedule Saturday. The event, which features nearly 36 continuous hours of high school basketball, begins Dec. 15 and concludes Dec. 17. The event returns Mizzou Arena for the second consecutive year after it was canceled in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Hickman...
MU paints the town gold with a dome lighting ceremony
COLUMBIA - The dome of Jesse Hall was turned gold Sunday to kick off homecoming week. Community members gathered outside Jesse Hall at 7 p.m. to watch the dome lighting ceremony and concert by local band, The Brink. This year marks the 111th year of MU homecoming traditions. Many are...
JCPD, JCSD investigating threat made by student on social media
JEFFERSON CITY − Jefferson City police and administration from the Jefferson City School District are investigating threats made on social media allegedly made by a Capital City High School student. CCHS Principal Ben Meldrum said law enforcement received a report Tuesday that a Capital City student was posing as...
MDC to stock Moberly's Beuth Park Lake with 1,000 rainbow trout
MOBERLY − Rainbow trout will be stocked in Moberly's Beuth Park lake, thanks to a partnership between the city of Moberly and Missouri's Department of Conservation. More than 1,000 rainbow trout, averaging one foot in length, will be moved from Montauk Fish Hatchery to the lake on Oct. 31.
War on Poverty Conference to take place on Monday, Columbia resident speaks out
COLUMBIA - A conference addressing innovative ways to tackle issues related to poverty is taking place Monday recognizing International Eradication of Poverty Day. It is taking place at The Salvation Army Columbia Social Services building from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event is co-hosted by The Salvation Army and the Harry S Truman School of Public Affairs.
HIGHLIGHTS: Smith-Cotton boys soccer beats Battle 2-1
The Spartans had a 1-0 lead with three minutes remaining in regulation, but conceded a late goal. Smith-Cotton would beat Battle 2-1 in penalty kicks.
Columbia to host monkeypox vaccination clinics
COLUMBIA — In response to the confirmation of monkeypox cases in Boone County, the Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services (PHHS) will host four separate vaccination clinics throughout the rest of October. The first clinic will be held Wednesday, Oct. 19 at the Arch and Column Pub, located...
EmVP UPDATE: 'Fulton Greeter' receives new wheelchair from donations
FULTON - For nearly the last two decades, Pastor Mike Crowson has been smiling and waving to cars from the corner of Second and Bluff Streets. "Just seeing people and hopefully putting a smile on their face," Crowson said about why he makes it a point to wave outside him house.
Springfield man arrested, charged after stabbing in Chariton County
CHARITON COUNTY — A Springfield man was arrested last Thursday and charged for his connection to an apparent stabbing. According to a news release from Chariton County Sheriff's Department, police responded to a report of an injured person just after 6 p.m. Upon arrival, officers located a 22-year-old male...
Go COMO bus service begins at noon Saturday due to homecoming parade
COLUMBIA - Go COMO staff wants transit users to be aware of the temporary changes as Columbia welcomes visitors for MU's homecoming events Saturday. The homecoming parade will start at 9 a.m. Saturday. The parade route uses Hitt Street, East Broadway and finishes on South Fifth Street. Due to the parade, regular bus routes will have a delayed start, at noon, according to a press release.
Overnight warming center moves to Wilkes Boulevard Church and away from Wabash Bus Station
COLUMBIA - The Columbia City Council approved funds Monday night to make Wilkes Boulevard Methodist Church an overnight warming center through Turning Point, instead of using the Wabash Bus Station. Darren Morton, the managing director at Turning Point, said he's excited for the warming center to move to Wilkes this...
Forecast: A warm-up begins today sending temps to near 80 this weekend
It will still be very chilly Wednesday, but temps will be soaring later this week!. Wednesday morning will be very cold and down near record lows. After the freeze we had Tuesday morning, frost and freeze alerts will no longer be issued by the National Weather Service as they have determined the 'growing season' for central Missouri is now over.
Here's what you need to know: Monday, Oct. 17
Columbia City Council to fill open positions on police review board. On Monday, the Columbia City Council is expected to fill five positions on the nine person Citizens Police Review Board. The primary role of the board is to review appeals of decisions made by the Columbia Police Chief on...
Local organization begins preparations for 25th annual Everybody Eats event
COLUMBIA — Powerhouse Community Development Corporation (PCDC) announced Tuesday that it is in the early stages of preparing for its 25th annual Everybody Eats project. The project, which gets meals to those in need during the Thanksgiving season, consists of three events: the primary food drive, food box distribution and the Thanksgiving hot meal.
Columbia woman charged after shooting at ex-boyfriend in vehicle
COLUMBIA — Columbia Police arrested a woman early Sunday morning after responding to a report of shots fired. Laronya Brown, 25, is charged with first-degree domestic assault, first-degree assault and armed criminal action. Columbia police officers responded to the report near the 200 block of East Texas Avenue around...
Columbia City Council to fill open positions on Citizens Police Review Board
COLUMBIA - On Monday, the Columbia City Council is expected to fill five positions on the nine person Citizens Police Review Board. According to the council's agenda, members will interview applicants during the pre-council meeting and vote on appointments during the regular meeting. Right now, the future of the board...
