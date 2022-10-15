Read full article on original website
Ja’Marr Chase admits wanting to get fined after game-winning TD for Bengals vs. Saints
Ja’Marr Chase and Joe Burrow was electric in their return to their old stomping grounds in Louisiana. The former LSU QB-WR duo led the Cincinnati Bengals to a big comeback win against the New Orleans Saints. Chase’s return to the SuperDome was capped by a game-winning touchdown in the final drive of the game.
NOLA.com
Jeff Duncan: Frustrating loss makes it clear that Jameis Winston should be the Saints' starter
The New Orleans Saints’ 30-26 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals cleared up one thing once and for all for the club moving forward. There is no quarterback controversy here. When Jameis Winston is healthy again, he needs to be the team’s starting quarterback. Andy Dalton is a nice...
What they're saying nationally about the Saints' loss to the Bengals
NEW ORLEANS — The Saints lost 30-26 the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday in Joe Burrow's return to the Superdome after winning the national championship there for LSU in 2020. Here's what the NFL media is saying about Sunday's game. Saints lose to the Bengals after leaving the window open...
Former Saints Super Bowl WR calls out local media for praising moral victories
A wide receiver who won a Super Bowl with the New Orleans Saints finds the moral victories the team is racking up to be pitiful. The New Orleans Saints fell to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6 with a final score of 30-26. Falling to 2-4 puts the Saints even further out of contention in the NFC South, though the overall low level of play in the division and conference helps keep some playoff hope alive.
Zac Taylor provides update on Logan Wilson, state of Bengals’ d-line as injuries mount
It was only a matter of time before the injury bug hit the Cincinnati Bengals in a big way. A key reason for the Bengals’ success in 2021 was that they were one of the league’s most healthy teams throughout the entire season. That’s not the case right now for them on defense.
NOLA.com
Saints wide receiver Chris Olave clears concussion protocol: 'Be ready on Thursday'
Chris Olave is back for Week 7. The New Orleans Saints wide receiver cleared the NFL’s concussion protocol, he announced Tuesday in the team's locker room. Olave suffered a concussion during the Saints’ win over the Seattle Seahawks on Oct. 9. He was held out of Sunday’s loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.
NOLA.com
NFL Week 7 early odds, betting lines: Saints slight underdogs on short week at Arizona
The Saints have been all over the place when it comes to both the spread and on the field this season, and the good news coming off such a heartbreaking loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, when they were covering for 58 minutes and lost it at the end, is they don’t have a lot of time to feel sorry for themselves. This week, the Black and Gold head to the desert for a Thursday night game at the Arizona Cardinals, where they are slight underdogs.
Yardbarker
Heat is on Saints HC Dennis Allen after 2-4 start
Dennis Allen's second stint as an NFL head coach is starting to feel a lot like his first. Sunday's loss to the Cincinnati Bengals dropped the New Orleans Saints to 2-4. Not even halfway through their season, the Saints are in a precarious place; continue at their current rate and they will be playing meaningless football in November and December. Even though they are currently just a game out of first in the NFC South, they have to expect a team like Tampa Bay with Tom Brady will eventually get it together.
For the New Orleans Saints, it is time for a gut check.
Actually, it is past time. The 2022 New Orleans Saints are simply not living up to expectations. They are not even close. On paper, this is an extremely talent team, but they are sitting at 2-4 and painfully digging a hole that they will have a hard time climbing out of.
NOLA.com
At last, the Pelicans have a strong, clear-cut starting five. Here's a look at the entire team
The Pelicans open their season at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday when they face the Brooklyn Nets in the Barclays Center — and for the first time in a long time, New Orleans' NBA team appears to have a clear-cut starting five. Here's a look at each player, as well as...
NOLA.com
WATCH: Bengals QB Joe Burrow takes a rough hit from Saints LB Demario Davis, who was penalized
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow took a hard hit from New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis in the first quarter of Sunday's game, with Davis receiving a flag on the play. Burrow was working his way to the sideline before making a late decision to toss the ball out of...
NOLA.com
Freshmen starting tackles are unusual, so how are LSU's Will Campbell and Emery Jones pulling it off?
It’s not uncommon in college football to see true freshmen playing at skill positions, but LSU coach Brian Kelly said he isn’t sure he’s ever started two freshmen on the offensive line — let alone two tackles. But that has been the case for the Tigers...
NOLA.com
Not much change on the Saints injury report, but rookie Trevor Penning is progressing
The long list of Saints injuries did not change much after the team returned to the practice field Tuesday. After submitting an estimated injury report Monday, the only change on Tuesday's report was safety Marcus Maye (ribs) being upgraded to full participant status. Offensive guard Andrus Peat (chest), tight end...
Yardbarker
Saints Waive WR Kawaan Baker
Baker, 23, was a seventh-round pick by the Saints back in 2021 out of South Alabama. He signed a four-year rookie deal with the team in June of 2021 and later re-signed on a futures deal in January of 2022. In 2021, Baker appeared in two games for the Saints...
NOLA.com
Who was the best prep football player in the New Orleans area in Week 7? Vote now.
Week 7 of the high school football season provided some impressive statistical showings across the New Orleans area. Here's your chance to make your vote count and choose the NOLA.com Player of the Week. The poll will wrap up at noon on Thursday, and the winner will be recogized on the NOLA.com Prep Sports Facebook page.
NOLA.com
How high is the New Orleans Pelicans' ceiling this season? Here's what the odds say
It’s safe to say that the New Orleans Pelicans are facing some of the highest expectations in franchise history heading into the 2022-23 season. The Pels experienced a taste of playoff success last season despite a brutal start, and they return the same core of players that led them down the stretch.
NOLA.com
Former Newman basketball star Randy Livingston 'officially' in Louisiana High School Sports Hall of Fame after some thought he already was
Randy Livingston apparently wasn't the most surprised when he was notified by Louisiana High School Athletic Association assistant executive director Karen Hoyt that he had been inducted into the 2023 class for the Louisiana High School Sports Hall of Fame. He is among 10 slated for the Hall. The induction...
