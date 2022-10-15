ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WWL

What they're saying nationally about the Saints' loss to the Bengals

NEW ORLEANS — The Saints lost 30-26 the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday in Joe Burrow's return to the Superdome after winning the national championship there for LSU in 2020. Here's what the NFL media is saying about Sunday's game. Saints lose to the Bengals after leaving the window open...
FanSided

Former Saints Super Bowl WR calls out local media for praising moral victories

A wide receiver who won a Super Bowl with the New Orleans Saints finds the moral victories the team is racking up to be pitiful. The New Orleans Saints fell to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6 with a final score of 30-26. Falling to 2-4 puts the Saints even further out of contention in the NFC South, though the overall low level of play in the division and conference helps keep some playoff hope alive.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

NFL Week 7 early odds, betting lines: Saints slight underdogs on short week at Arizona

The Saints have been all over the place when it comes to both the spread and on the field this season, and the good news coming off such a heartbreaking loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, when they were covering for 58 minutes and lost it at the end, is they don’t have a lot of time to feel sorry for themselves. This week, the Black and Gold head to the desert for a Thursday night game at the Arizona Cardinals, where they are slight underdogs.
TENNESSEE STATE
Yardbarker

Heat is on Saints HC Dennis Allen after 2-4 start

Dennis Allen's second stint as an NFL head coach is starting to feel a lot like his first. Sunday's loss to the Cincinnati Bengals dropped the New Orleans Saints to 2-4. Not even halfway through their season, the Saints are in a precarious place; continue at their current rate and they will be playing meaningless football in November and December. Even though they are currently just a game out of first in the NFC South, they have to expect a team like Tampa Bay with Tom Brady will eventually get it together.
CINCINNATI, OH
Tina Howell

For the New Orleans Saints, it is time for a gut check.

Actually, it is past time. The 2022 New Orleans Saints are simply not living up to expectations. They are not even close. On paper, this is an extremely talent team, but they are sitting at 2-4 and painfully digging a hole that they will have a hard time climbing out of.
Yardbarker

Saints Waive WR Kawaan Baker

Baker, 23, was a seventh-round pick by the Saints back in 2021 out of South Alabama. He signed a four-year rookie deal with the team in June of 2021 and later re-signed on a futures deal in January of 2022. In 2021, Baker appeared in two games for the Saints...
BAKER, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy