Battle volleyball collects road sweep
Battle volleyball defeated Montgomery County 3-0 on Monday on the road. Battle bounced back from its loss to Rock Bridge on Tuesday. After six days of rest, the team handily defeated Montgomery County. Battle has won six of its past seven, and the win Monday pushed its record to 13-6.
HIGHLIGHTS: Rock Bridge shuts out Hickman 49-0 to win Providence Bowl
The Rock Bridge Bruins captured a 49-point victory over the Hickman Kewpies to win their tenth straight Providence Bowl. Following the victory, Rock Bridge finished its conference schedule with a 6-0 record and has now won seven straight games. The Bruins breezed past the Kewpies 49-0 to finish conference play...
Tolton's Rischer with eyes on state title after day one of class 3 tournament
COLUMBIA - Audrey Rischer posted a 77 at 6 over par to solidify her spot in second place after day one of the MSHSAA Class 3 State Girls' golf championships at Columbia Country Club. Rischer was the runner-up a year ago as only a sophomore for the trailblazers losing to...
Schedules released for Norm Stewart Classic and Sophie Cunningham Classic
The Norm Stewart Classic released its 2022 schedule Saturday. The event, which features nearly 36 continuous hours of high school basketball, begins Dec. 15 and concludes Dec. 17. The event returns Mizzou Arena for the second consecutive year after it was canceled in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Hickman...
Rock Bridge head football coach embraces new opportunity with Bruins
COLUMBIA- With every new season, comes new opportunity. That statement is especially true for first-year Rock Bridge head football coach Matt Perkins. "Professionally, just kind of wanted a change, wanted a challenge, and Rock Bridge provided that," Perkins said. Perkins was hired as Rock Bridge's newest head football coach back...
Mizzou Men's Hoops announces tip-off times for non-conference schedule, full schedule set
COLUMBIA - Mizzou Men's Hoops has confirmed several tip-off times for non-conference games this season including the season opener on Nov. 7. The Dennis Gates era will begin against Southern Indiana at Mizzou Arena with a tip-off time of 7 pm CT. Mizzou also added an exhibition game against Washington...
MDC to stock Moberly's Beuth Park Lake with 1,000 rainbow trout
MOBERLY − Rainbow trout will be stocked in Moberly's Beuth Park lake, thanks to a partnership between the city of Moberly and Missouri's Department of Conservation. More than 1,000 rainbow trout, averaging one foot in length, will be moved from Montauk Fish Hatchery to the lake on Oct. 31.
Two men work to help Columbia's youth one step at a time
COLUMBIA - For the past 43 years, the MO High Steppers founder and executive director Rolando Barry and assistant drill master Tyrone Raybon have been working to evolve the youth community in Columbia with performing arts. The high steppers are the only drill team in mid-Missouri. The team consists of...
MU paints the town gold with a dome lighting ceremony
COLUMBIA - The dome of Jesse Hall was turned gold Sunday to kick off homecoming week. Community members gathered outside Jesse Hall at 7 p.m. to watch the dome lighting ceremony and concert by local band, The Brink. This year marks the 111th year of MU homecoming traditions. Many are...
Columbia City Council approves new overnight warming center at Columbia church
COLUMBIA − Columbia City Council discussed a resolution Monday night to add overnight warming center services to its agreement with Wilkes Boulevard United Methodist Church (WBUMC) due to limitations at the Wabash Bus Station. City Council later voted and passed the agreement with WBUMC. "I’m really excited because Wabash...
Overnight warming center moves to Wilkes Boulevard Church and away from Wabash Bus Station
COLUMBIA - The Columbia City Council approved funds Monday night to make Wilkes Boulevard Methodist Church an overnight warming center through Turning Point, instead of using the Wabash Bus Station. Darren Morton, the managing director at Turning Point, said he's excited for the warming center to move to Wilkes this...
Jefferson City Council discusses demolition of historic Capitol Avenue buildings
JEFFERSON CITY – The Jefferson City Council met Monday night to discuss structural assessments and proposed demolition of 11 properties on or around the historic Capitol Avenue. The council also approved the fiscal year 2023 budget. The council discussed two potential paths forward: renovation or demolition. The discussion began...
Man seriously injured after truck overturns on Highway 54
AUDRAIN COUNTY − A Mexico man was seriously injured after he was thrown out of a truck while driving on U.S. Highway 54 Monday morning. Bobby Norris, 46, was driving west on Highway 54, near Route HH, around 6:35 a.m., when his truck ran off the left side of the road, struck an embankment and a traffic sign, and then overturned.
Springfield man arrested, charged after stabbing in Chariton County
CHARITON COUNTY — A Springfield man was arrested last Thursday and charged for his connection to an apparent stabbing. According to a news release from Chariton County Sheriff's Department, police responded to a report of an injured person just after 6 p.m. Upon arrival, officers located a 22-year-old male...
EmVP UPDATE: 'Fulton Greeter' receives new wheelchair from donations
FULTON - For nearly the last two decades, Pastor Mike Crowson has been smiling and waving to cars from the corner of Second and Bluff Streets. "Just seeing people and hopefully putting a smile on their face," Crowson said about why he makes it a point to wave outside him house.
JCPD, JCSD investigating threat made by student on social media
JEFFERSON CITY − Jefferson City police and administration from the Jefferson City School District are investigating threats made on social media allegedly made by a Capital City High School student. CCHS Principal Ben Meldrum said law enforcement received a report Tuesday that a Capital City student was posing as...
Forecast: Cold for Wednesday, but a major warming trend begins soon
After several weeks of fall-like temperatures mother nature has given us a peak of winter with our first hard freeze of the season and temperatures flirting with records. Morning temperatures will start in the lower 20s across the region resulting in another hard freeze. The record low temperature for the day is 22° set in 1972 so we will be watching closely to see if we can break a record.
Columbia City Council appoints five Citizens Police Review Board members
COLUMBIA - The Columbia City Council voted in five new Citizens Police Review Board members at its Monday night meeting. Three vacancies on the board had existed since it was suspended in August. The suspension was caused by three members resigning from the board. Mayor Barbara Buffaloe added at that time that there was "unwelcome behavior" at a recent board meeting.
Columbia woman charged after shooting at ex-boyfriend in vehicle
COLUMBIA — Columbia Police arrested a woman early Sunday morning after responding to a report of shots fired. Laronya Brown, 25, is charged with first-degree domestic assault, first-degree assault and armed criminal action. Columbia police officers responded to the report near the 200 block of East Texas Avenue around...
