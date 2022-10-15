Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Scarlet Nation
Arkansas' snap counts, PFF grades vs. BYU 2022 - Offense
We continue HawgBeat's series of analyzing Arkansas' games through the lens of Pro Football Focus after the Razorbacks' 52-35 win over BYU. The analytics from PFF keeps track of snap counts and grades for each player on a scale of 0-100. The website goes further into depth on specific grades, but for the purpose of this story, we will just look at snap counts and offensive grades.
Scarlet Nation
Hogs picked to finish 2nd in SEC, Smith named preseason First Team All-SEC
The Arkansas men's basketball team was selected to finish second in the conference for the upcoming season and freshman Nick Smith Jr. was named preseason First Team All-SEC by a panel of SEC and national media members. Eric Musselman's squad features 11 newcomers — six freshmen and five transfers. The...
Scarlet Nation
Recruiting Roundup: Arkansas' 2023 class is dominating their competition
Are you a displaced corporate executive or wanting to put your career in your own hands? Or are you an experienced entrepreneur wanting to diversify? Well, Andy Luedecke can help! Andy is a long-time Rivals member and franchise veteran, having owned multiple franchises and businesses. Using his expertise, he helps others find their American Dream through a very thorough and FREE consultation process. Call Andy, put your life and career in your own hands. 100% free, so what do you have to lose?!
Scarlet Nation
WATCH: Interview+highlights from OL commit Joey Sua's OT thriller
This week's HawgBeat Marquee Matchup took us to Bentonville, Arkansas to check out Razorback OL commit Joey Su'a's Tigers against the Fayetteville Bulldogs - and you can see his highlights from the thrilling OT win here. Following that, I spoke with Su'a about his performance, his decision to enroll early...
Scarlet Nation
Caleb Cali lifts cardinal team to 6-5 victory in Fall World Series opener
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — With two outs in the bottom of the sixth inning, Game 1 of Arkansas Baseball’s Fall World Series appeared destined to finish as a pitchers’ duel. But when junior college transfer Ben McLaughlin hit his second homer of the day to make it 3-0, things were only just getting started.
Scarlet Nation
Scoring Recap: Red defeats White, 64-59, at Barnhill Arena
The Red team was victorious over the White team, 64-59, in Arkansas' annual Red-White Game inside Barnhill Arena on Sunday. Arizona State transfer Jalen Graham led the way for Red with a game-high 25 poins on 10-11 shooting. "The things with Jalen Graham is you're talking about an All-Pac 12,...
Comments / 0