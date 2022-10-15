ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Tottenham beats Everton 2-0 and upholds perfect home record

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32LQsf_0iaX4bhw00
1 of 10

LONDON (AP) — Second-half goals from Harry Kane and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg maintained Tottenham’s perfect home record in the English Premier League in beating Everton 2-0 on Saturday.

Kane fired his team in front with a 59th-minute penalty after being brought down by Jordan Pickford. Hojbjerg sealed the win late with a precise finish.

Tottenham was level on points with second-placed Manchester City.

It was Kane’s third penalty this week after scoring one and missing one in the Champions League win against Eintracht Frankfurt on Wednesday.

Pickford rashly brought down Kane while fumbling a shot from Matt Doherty. The Everton goalkeeper buried his head in the turf before referee Paul Tierney blew his whistle, accepting his error. Kane fired his spot kick low into the bottom corner.

Tottenham’s total of 23 points after 10 games is its best start in the top-flight and its highest tally since 1963.

___

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup

Comments / 0

Related
ESPN

Five-star Bayern demolish Freiburg to move into second spot

Bayern Munich blasted five goals past hapless Freiburg in a 5-0 Bundesliga demolition job on Sunday to leapfrog them into second place. The champions are now on 19 points, one ahead of third-placed Freiburg, who suffered their second league loss, and four behind leaders Union Berlin, who were 2-0 winners over Borussia Dortmund.
The Associated Press

Salah ends Man City’s unbeaten start as Liverpool triumph

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Mohamed Salah ended Manchester City’s unbeaten start to the season with his second-half goal securing a 1-0 win for Liverpool against the defending Premier League champion on Sunday. On a dramatic day at Anfield, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was sent off for furiously running...
SB Nation

Digging Deeper Into Liverpool’s Wild Win Over Manchester City

ARE YOU NOT ENTERTAINED?!?!?!? That was by far Liverpool’s best team performance of the season. A midfield and defensive unit that has regularly been shredded looked shockingly competent against the highest scoring attack in the lead. Much maligned players played nearly perfect matches. An attack that has looked disjointed and struggled to convert in key moments roared to life, and Mohamed Salah got the deserved goal when it was most needed.
theScore

Benzema captures 1st Ballon d'Or after career season

Karim Benzema crowned the best season of his career by winning the Ballon d'Or on Monday, becoming the first Frenchman to claim football's top individual honor since Zinedine Zidane in 1998. With an astounding 44 goals in 46 appearances, Benzema helped Real Madrid win La Liga by 13 points and...
SB Nation

Klopp Talk: “From Now On They Are All Finals”

Jürgen Klopp is under no illusions about the position his team are in. After their poor start to the season, they sit in eighth place after nine games. Their next game is against West Ham. Usually West Ham in mid-October wouldn’t be a barn-burner, but now Liverpool are fighting an uphill battle.
ESPN

LIVE Transfer Talk: Tottenham interested as Weston McKennie set to exit Juventus

The summer transfer window is closed for the major leagues in Europe. However, with an eye on January, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: Juventus set to move...
NBC Sports

Saka’s ‘ruthless’ finish leads Arsenal past squandering Leeds (video)

Bukayo Saka’s smashed finish served as a most-necessary moment of brilliance as Arsenal dodged a game Leeds United to win 1-0 at Elland Road on Sunday. The match was paused just after kickoff for 37 minutes to fix the referee’s communication system and good thing, they’d need it.
FOX Sports

Surprise leader Union Berlin revitalizing Bundesliga race

BERLIN (AP) — Bayern Munich has scored 30 goals in 10 Bundesliga games but the 10-time defending champion is still four points behind surprise leader Union Berlin. Union will remain top no matter how many goals Bayern scores against Hoffenheim next weekend, meaning the team from the capital will be leading Germany’s top soccer division for at least six consecutive weekends.
BBC

'﻿We have to learn but the performance was fantastic' - Guardiola

M﻿anchester City boss Pep Guardiola: The referee spoke with my assistant and Jurgen and said he was not going to make fouls unless it was clear. All the game it was 'play on' and 'play on' - exept the goal we scored. Then after it was not 'play on'. The referee can decide to whistle all the actions - but he decided not to, then he did.
ESPN

Austin FC eliminate Real Salt Lake in penalty-kick shootout

Sebastian Driussi scored two goals and Brad Stuver stopped two shots in the decisive penalty shootout as host Austin FC defeated short-handed Real Salt Lake 3-1 on spot kicks following a 2-2 draw Sunday afternoon in their first-round Western Conference playoff game. Driussi, Diego Fagundez and Emiliano Rigoni converted their...
AUSTIN, TX
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
549K+
Post
561M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy