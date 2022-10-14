Read full article on original website
Related
KTBS
Arkansas Gubernatorial candidates to debate the issues on Friday
CONWAY, Ark. - The top three candidates in the Arkansas governor's race will square off Friday morning. It's all part of the “Election 2022: Arkansas PBS Debates,” series. The debate will livestream at 10 a.m. at youtube.com/arkansaspbs. It will be held at the Donald W. Reynolds Performance Hall on the University of Central Arkansas campus in Conway.
KTBS
Work begins on new pump station on Bayou Lafourche
DONALDSONVILLE, La. (AP) — Louisiana officials have broken ground for a critically needed $96 million pump station that could help revive the marshes and barrier islands that protect a large area of south Louisiana from hurricanes and sea level rise. The project, celebrated Friday, caps a larger $220 million...
KTBS
Newtown Shooting-Infowars
Alex Jones seeks new trial after $1B Sandy Hook verdict. Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones has asked a Connecticut judge to throw out a nearly $1 billion verdict against him and order a new trial in a lawsuit by Sandy Hook families over Jones' lies that the 2012 Newtown school shooting was a hoax. The verdict came this month in a lawsuit by relatives of eight children and adults killed in the shooting who testified they were harassed and threatened because of the hoax conspiracy. Jones asked for a new trial Friday, calling the trial in Connecticut unfair and “a substantial miscarriage of justice.” A lawyer for the Sandy Hook families says they will oppose Jones' request. Twenty children and six educators died in the shooting.
Comments / 1