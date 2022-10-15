Read full article on original website
WRAL
New House of Raeford bulk pre-order chicken sales in Benson, Spring Lake, Burlington and more
House of Raeford is hosting upcoming fresh bulk chicken sales in Benson, Spring Lake, Burlington and more. You'll find impressive prices on chicken breast, chicken drumsticks and thighs and more!. For all of these sales, you'll need to pre-order and pre-pay on the House of Raeford website. Locations and Dates.
WRAL
Tractor-trailer carrying live fish spills on I-95 north of Fayetteville
GODWIN, N.C. — A crash involving a tractor-trailer and spilled live fish on Tuesday closed northbound lanes on Interstate 95 in Cumberland County. The crash occurred before 5:45 a.m. near Exit 61 for Wade-Stedman Road, near Godwin and north of Fayetteville. The truck was carrying thousands of pounds of...
WRAL
Raleigh mass shooting: James Thompson's celebration of life set for Thursday
A celebration of life will take place Thursday for James Thompson. He's the 16-year-old brother of the teenager who Raleigh police say carried out last week's mass shooting in east Raleigh. A celebration of life will take place Thursday for James Thompson. He's the 16-year-old brother of the teenager who...
WRAL
Social district approved for downtown Durham
The new social district could start as soon as December in downtown Durham. The new social district could start as soon as December in downtown Durham.
WRAL
Five ways to enjoy Kerr Lake
This article was written for our sponsor, Henderson-Vance County Economic Development. Kerr Lake is a 50,000-acre reservoir that reaches into Virginia, known for its beautiful expanse of water, tree-lined shores and great family camping. The lake offers something for everyone, from boating to swimming that makes it the perfect place to cool off on a hot day. Let’s explore five great ways to enjoy Kerr Lake.
WRAL
Raleigh native seriously injured in hit-and-run near Ole Miss
Police officers in Oxford, Mississippi, said Blanche Williamson, 20, was found Sunday in critical condition in a parking lot behind Oxford City Hall alongside 21-year-old Walker Fielder, her friend and a fellow Ole Miss student. Fielder later died of his injuries. Police officers in Oxford, Mississippi, said Blanche Williamson, 20,...
WRAL
Parents of Hedingham shooting suspect 'overcome with grief,' funeral planned for brother
RALEIGH, N.C. — The parents of 15-year-old Austin Thompson, the suspected shooter in last week’s mass shooting in a Raleigh neighborhood, said there were no warning signs of what their son was capable of. Alan and Elise Thompson released a written statement Tuesday, their first since the Oct....
WRAL
ALDI deals Oct. 19-25: Avocados, grapes, apples, bacon, cheese ball, rising crust pizza, shredded cheese
ALDI has impressive new grocery sales starting Oct. 19 including avocados, grapes, apples, bacon, cheese ball, shredded cheese, rising crust pizza and more. The sales listed below are from the online ad for a Raleigh, NC ALDI location and are valid at many locations in the Raleigh, NC area. Check your local ad to verify prices because they can differ from store to store. This list is not a guarantee of price.
WRAL
Sky 5: Massive tree falls on SUV in Durham
Sky 5 flew over the scene north of Durham Central Park, which showed a large tree on the ground with a red SUV beneath it. The tree was uprooted from the ground. Sky 5 flew over the scene north of Durham Central Park, which showed a large tree on the ground with a red SUV beneath it. The tree was uprooted from the ground.
WRAL
Man killed in Fayetteville shooting
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A man was shot and killed Tuesday night. Officers with the Fayetteville Police Department responded to the 1800 block of Slater Avenue just after 9:30 p.m. Officers at the scene located a man who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital, where he died...
WRAL
Human skeleton found in Wilson County
ELM CITY, N.C. — A pair of hunters discovered a human skeleton Saturday in a wooded area in Wilson County. According to the Wilson County Sheriff's Office, deputies found an "almost complete" skeleton under a brush pile off Four Tenths Road in Elm City. The remains have not been...
WRAL
Durham gas leak forces dozens to evacuate
A gas leak forced the evacuation of dozens of people Monday in the Cleveland-Holloway neighborhood near downtown Durham, according to the Durham Fire Department. A gas leak forced the evacuation of dozens of people Monday in the Cleveland-Holloway neighborhood near downtown Durham, according to the Durham Fire Department. Reporter: Monica...
WRAL
Wake County Health Department briefly evacuated after incident at WakeMed; no threat
RALEIGH, N.C. — WakeMed was operating on restricted access Wednesday, and staff were asked to leave the nearby Wake County Health Department building for a brief period of time. At 9:30 a.m., there were at least five Raleigh police vehicles at the health department building on Sunnybrook Road. By...
WRAL
Child on bicycle struck by car near Apex Friendship Middle School
APEX, N.C. — A child on a bicycle was struck by a car Tuesday on Humie Olive Road near Apex Friendship Middle School. The age and condition of the child, who was transported to a local hospital, was not provided. The road was closed before 8:45 a.m. between Evans...
WRAL
Honeysuckle Tea house shifts focus, closes to public
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — The Honeysuckle Tea House in Chapel Hill has decided to close its doors as a coffee and tea house. Owners made the announcement Monday on social media. "The Honeysuckle Tea House has served the community in many ways for more than a decade. While we have enjoyed serving the public by offering ‘open hours’ as a coffee and tea house, we have not been able to sustain profitability from this model. It is a bittersweet but necessary shift, that we will no longer have regular open hours for the public," owners wrote in an Instagram post.
WRAL
Harris Teeter deals Oct. 19-25: Fall squash, bacon, frozen vegetables, shredded cheese, hot dogs
Harris Teeter has new sales starting Oct. 19 including Fall squash, Oscar Mayer hot dogs, Harris Teeter bacon, Green Giant Boxed Vegetables, Yoplait yogurt, Harris Teeter shredded cheese, Halloween candy, Private Selection K-cup pods and more. These deals are based on the online ad preview on the Harris Teeter website...
WRAL
Truck carrying live fish spills on I-95 in Cumberland County
A crash involving a tractor-trailer on Tuesday closed all northbound lanes of Interstate 95 in Cumberland County. A crash involving a tractor-trailer on Tuesday closed all northbound lanes of Interstate 95 in Cumberland County.
WRAL
Food Lion Deals Oct. 19-25: Chicken drumsticks, pork chops, ground pork, mini bagels, frozen pizza
Food Lion has new sales starting October 19 including chicken drumsticks, pork chops, ground pork, mini bagels, Blue Ribbon Frozen Dessert, Red Baron pizza, Juicy Juice and more. * The following sales are from a Raleigh, NC Food Lion online ad and are valid at many Triangle area Food Lion...
WRAL
Person in custody after firing gun inside home near site of Raleigh shooting
Raleigh police said one person had fired shots inside of a home not even 2 miles from where the Hedingham shooting took place only days ago. Raleigh police said one person had fired shots inside of a home not even 2 miles from where the Hedingham shooting took place only days ago.
WRAL
Families shaken after shots fired inside Hedingham home close to mass shooting
RALEIGH, N.C. — Raleigh police said residents were in tears Sunday night after shots were fired inside a home in the same neighborhood where a mass shooting took place only days ago. Around 10:30 p.m., police responded to the home in the 4900 block of Royal Adelaide Way, in...
