Raleigh, NC

WRAL

Five ways to enjoy Kerr Lake

This article was written for our sponsor, Henderson-Vance County Economic Development. Kerr Lake is a 50,000-acre reservoir that reaches into Virginia, known for its beautiful expanse of water, tree-lined shores and great family camping. The lake offers something for everyone, from boating to swimming that makes it the perfect place to cool off on a hot day. Let’s explore five great ways to enjoy Kerr Lake.
HENDERSON, NC
WRAL

Raleigh native seriously injured in hit-and-run near Ole Miss

Police officers in Oxford, Mississippi, said Blanche Williamson, 20, was found Sunday in critical condition in a parking lot behind Oxford City Hall alongside 21-year-old Walker Fielder, her friend and a fellow Ole Miss student. Fielder later died of his injuries.
OXFORD, MS
WRAL

ALDI deals Oct. 19-25: Avocados, grapes, apples, bacon, cheese ball, rising crust pizza, shredded cheese

ALDI has impressive new grocery sales starting Oct. 19 including avocados, grapes, apples, bacon, cheese ball, shredded cheese, rising crust pizza and more. The sales listed below are from the online ad for a Raleigh, NC ALDI location and are valid at many locations in the Raleigh, NC area. Check your local ad to verify prices because they can differ from store to store. This list is not a guarantee of price.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Sky 5: Massive tree falls on SUV in Durham

Sky 5 flew over the scene north of Durham Central Park, which showed a large tree on the ground with a red SUV beneath it. The tree was uprooted from the ground.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL

Man killed in Fayetteville shooting

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A man was shot and killed Tuesday night. Officers with the Fayetteville Police Department responded to the 1800 block of Slater Avenue just after 9:30 p.m. Officers at the scene located a man who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital, where he died...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WRAL

Human skeleton found in Wilson County

ELM CITY, N.C. — A pair of hunters discovered a human skeleton Saturday in a wooded area in Wilson County. According to the Wilson County Sheriff's Office, deputies found an "almost complete" skeleton under a brush pile off Four Tenths Road in Elm City. The remains have not been...
WILSON COUNTY, NC
WRAL

Durham gas leak forces dozens to evacuate

A gas leak forced the evacuation of dozens of people Monday in the Cleveland-Holloway neighborhood near downtown Durham, according to the Durham Fire Department.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL

Child on bicycle struck by car near Apex Friendship Middle School

APEX, N.C. — A child on a bicycle was struck by a car Tuesday on Humie Olive Road near Apex Friendship Middle School. The age and condition of the child, who was transported to a local hospital, was not provided. The road was closed before 8:45 a.m. between Evans...
APEX, NC
WRAL

Honeysuckle Tea house shifts focus, closes to public

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — The Honeysuckle Tea House in Chapel Hill has decided to close its doors as a coffee and tea house. Owners made the announcement Monday on social media. "The Honeysuckle Tea House has served the community in many ways for more than a decade. While we have enjoyed serving the public by offering ‘open hours’ as a coffee and tea house, we have not been able to sustain profitability from this model. It is a bittersweet but necessary shift, that we will no longer have regular open hours for the public," owners wrote in an Instagram post.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WRAL

Truck carrying live fish spills on I-95 in Cumberland County

A crash involving a tractor-trailer on Tuesday closed all northbound lanes of Interstate 95 in Cumberland County.

