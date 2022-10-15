Read full article on original website
Related
ESPN
Previewing the Women's Champions League: Who should join Lyon, Barcelona in quarterfinals?
For the second season running, the UEFA Women's Champions League is employing a group stage to whittle the final 16 teams down to eight quarterfinalists, and just like in the inaugural season, the draw has thrown some familiar foes together. - Women's CL draw: Lyon pitted against Arsenal, Juventus. While...
BBC
Erik ten Hag: Manchester United does not want his season disrupted by players' contract talks
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag does not want his season disrupted by contract talks, even though 12 members of his squad could leave for free next summer. Key players like David de Gea, Marcus Rashford and Cristiano Ronaldo have options to extend those deals by an additional year. Ten...
ESPN
LIVE Transfer Talk: Newcastle to battle AC Milan for Real Madrid's Marco Asensio
The summer transfer window is closed for the major leagues in Europe. However, with an eye on January, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: Newcastle to compete with...
theScore
Liverpool, Portugal star Jota ruled out of World Cup due to calf injury
Diogo Jota's World Cup dream is over after the Liverpool and Portugal forward was ruled out of next month's competition because of a calf injury. Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp confirmed Tuesday that the 25-year-old's injury is "pretty serious." "Not good news on Diogo. He will miss the World Cup," Klopp...
CBS Sports
Ballon d'Or 2022 award results: Real Madrid's Karim Benzema wins his first; Alexia Putelas goes back-to-back
Real Madrid and France's Karim Benzema has won the 2022 Ballon d'Or title on the men's side after topping the 2021-22 season voting. The 34-year-old had been the strong favorite heading into the Theatre du Chatelet and has now been named the first French winner since Zinedine Zidane back in 1998 with Juventus. Barcelona and Spain's Alexia Putellas took the women's crown for the second consecutive year to become the first female player to win the top prize twice and back-to-back.
BBC
England's Eddie Jones 'sure' central contracts will be considered amid Premiership struggles
England head coach Eddie Jones "is sure" centralised contracts for his players will be considered when an agreement between the Rugby Football Union and the beleaguered Premiership is renewed in 2024. The financial governance of rugby union is under scrutiny with crises ongoing at clubs Worcester and Wasps. At the...
BBC
Uefa's organisation of Champions League final a failure, panel finds
The organisation of May's Champions League final by European football's ruling body Uefa was "an abject failure", a panel of experts has said. Fans were robbed and tear-gassed outside Liverpool and Real Madrid's game at Paris's Stade de France and kick-off was delayed by 36 minutes. Organisers initially blamed fake...
theScore
Benzema captures 1st Ballon d'Or after career season
Karim Benzema crowned the best season of his career by winning the Ballon d'Or on Monday, becoming the first Frenchman to claim football's top individual honor since Zinedine Zidane in 1998. With an astounding 44 goals in 46 appearances, Benzema helped Real Madrid win La Liga by 13 points and...
Soccer-Jota to miss World Cup with injury, says Liverpool's Klopp
Oct 18 (Reuters) - Portugal have been dealt a blow ahead of the World Cup with forward Diogo Jota ruled out of the tournament in Qatar due to a calf injury, Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said on Tuesday.
SB Nation
Klopp Talk: “From Now On They Are All Finals”
Jürgen Klopp is under no illusions about the position his team are in. After their poor start to the season, they sit in eighth place after nine games. Their next game is against West Ham. Usually West Ham in mid-October wouldn’t be a barn-burner, but now Liverpool are fighting an uphill battle.
BBC
Premier League predictions: Chris Sutton takes on Phoenix singer Thomas Mars for the midweek games
He is right occasionally* but some of Chris Sutton's predictions this season have been shockers - just ask the Liverpool fans who rang into 606 on Sunday to take him to task for tipping the Reds to lose 4-1 at home to Manchester City. But if he's been wrong about...
BBC
'We have to learn but the performance was fantastic' - Guardiola
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola: The referee spoke with my assistant and Jurgen and said he was not going to make fouls unless it was clear. All the game it was 'play on' and 'play on' - exept the goal we scored. Then after it was not 'play on'. The referee can decide to whistle all the actions - but he decided not to, then he did.
ESPN
NYCFC ends playoff dream for Inter Miami, Gonzalo Higuain
Gabriel Pereira and Maxi Moralez scored goals six minutes apart in the second half to lift defending MLS Cup champion New York City FC to a 3-0 victory over visiting Inter Miami CF in the first round of the playoffs on Monday night. Heber added a late insurance goal for...
FOX Sports
Surprise leader Union Berlin revitalizing Bundesliga race
BERLIN (AP) — Bayern Munich has scored 30 goals in 10 Bundesliga games but the 10-time defending champion is still four points behind surprise leader Union Berlin. Union will remain top no matter how many goals Bayern scores against Hoffenheim next weekend, meaning the team from the capital will be leading Germany’s top soccer division for at least six consecutive weekends.
FA Cup first round draw: Bracknell Town host Ipswich, Hereford face Portsmouth
Two former FA Cup winners face potentially trips to non-league opposition after the first round draw was made on Monday. Ipswich Town, currently second in League One, will travel to face Bracknell Town of the Southern League Premier South. Portsmouth, the winners in 2008, go to National League North side Hereford FC.
Comments / 0