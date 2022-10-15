ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ESPN

LIVE Transfer Talk: Newcastle to battle AC Milan for Real Madrid's Marco Asensio

The summer transfer window is closed for the major leagues in Europe. However, with an eye on January, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: Newcastle to compete with...
theScore

Liverpool, Portugal star Jota ruled out of World Cup due to calf injury

Diogo Jota's World Cup dream is over after the Liverpool and Portugal forward was ruled out of next month's competition because of a calf injury. Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp confirmed Tuesday that the 25-year-old's injury is "pretty serious." "Not good news on Diogo. He will miss the World Cup," Klopp...
CBS Sports

Ballon d'Or 2022 award results: Real Madrid's Karim Benzema wins his first; Alexia Putelas goes back-to-back

Real Madrid and France's Karim Benzema has won the 2022 Ballon d'Or title on the men's side after topping the 2021-22 season voting. The 34-year-old had been the strong favorite heading into the Theatre du Chatelet and has now been named the first French winner since Zinedine Zidane back in 1998 with Juventus. Barcelona and Spain's Alexia Putellas took the women's crown for the second consecutive year to become the first female player to win the top prize twice and back-to-back.
BBC

Uefa's organisation of Champions League final a failure, panel finds

The organisation of May's Champions League final by European football's ruling body Uefa was "an abject failure", a panel of experts has said. Fans were robbed and tear-gassed outside Liverpool and Real Madrid's game at Paris's Stade de France and kick-off was delayed by 36 minutes. Organisers initially blamed fake...
theScore

Benzema captures 1st Ballon d'Or after career season

Karim Benzema crowned the best season of his career by winning the Ballon d'Or on Monday, becoming the first Frenchman to claim football's top individual honor since Zinedine Zidane in 1998. With an astounding 44 goals in 46 appearances, Benzema helped Real Madrid win La Liga by 13 points and...
SB Nation

Klopp Talk: “From Now On They Are All Finals”

Jürgen Klopp is under no illusions about the position his team are in. After their poor start to the season, they sit in eighth place after nine games. Their next game is against West Ham. Usually West Ham in mid-October wouldn’t be a barn-burner, but now Liverpool are fighting an uphill battle.
BBC

'﻿We have to learn but the performance was fantastic' - Guardiola

M﻿anchester City boss Pep Guardiola: The referee spoke with my assistant and Jurgen and said he was not going to make fouls unless it was clear. All the game it was 'play on' and 'play on' - exept the goal we scored. Then after it was not 'play on'. The referee can decide to whistle all the actions - but he decided not to, then he did.
ESPN

NYCFC ends playoff dream for Inter Miami, Gonzalo Higuain

Gabriel Pereira and Maxi Moralez scored goals six minutes apart in the second half to lift defending MLS Cup champion New York City FC to a 3-0 victory over visiting Inter Miami CF in the first round of the playoffs on Monday night. Heber added a late insurance goal for...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FOX Sports

Surprise leader Union Berlin revitalizing Bundesliga race

BERLIN (AP) — Bayern Munich has scored 30 goals in 10 Bundesliga games but the 10-time defending champion is still four points behind surprise leader Union Berlin. Union will remain top no matter how many goals Bayern scores against Hoffenheim next weekend, meaning the team from the capital will be leading Germany’s top soccer division for at least six consecutive weekends.

