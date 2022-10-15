ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

fourfourtwo.com

Real Madrid star Thibaut Courtois wins the Yachine trophy 2022

Real Madrid star Thibaut Courtois has won the Yachine trophy 2022, to be crowned the best goalkeeper on Earth this year. The Belgian custodian was a goliath in Paris's Champions League final, picking up the man of the match award for a dominant performance and clean sheet against Liverpool. Courtois is only the third winner of the prize.
Why Karim Benzema deserves to win Ballon d'Or 2022

Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema is the overwhelming favourite to pick up the 2022 Ballon d'Or on Monday evening. When Real Madrid started the 2021/22 season, they were by no means anyone's favourites to win the Champions League come May, and were largely unfancied in La Liga against an Atletico Madrid side which had strengthened their league-winning squad with Antoine Griezmann and Rodrigo De Paul.
Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for the Premier League clash

Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur live stream and match preview.
Kylian Mbappe rubbishes PSG exit rumours amid renewed Real Madrid speculation

Kylian Mbappe has categorically dismissed speculation that he's asked to leave PSG (opens in new tab) in the January.
One TikTok user has found an incredible hidden secret in the World Cup ball

We've often wondered what the hell Adidas has hidden in the official World Cup ball. Most (in)famously, the Jabulani sphere from the 2010 World Cup swerved so violently in midair that we weren't sure if there was some kind of wacky technology or rubber casing that made it so unpredictable. Well, at least the Al Rihla ball is a what-you-see match ball. Right?
Tottenham report: Leonardo Bonucci set for Spurs in shock January move

Tottenham Hotspur could be set to land Leonardo Bonucci in a shock January move. Spurs are enjoying their best start to a Premier League season, with the Lilywhites third behind Arsenal and Manchester City – and have been tipped by many to launch a title assault this season. We...
Liverpool report: Reds in talks with £100m wonderkid midfielder over move

Liverpool are looking to revamp their tired midfield, adding youth to the side in the form of one extraordinary transfer. Liverpool have opened talks over a move for a new midfielder – and his club could demand nine figures for his signature. The Reds have endured a rocky start...
Liverpool find their spark as underdogs in Man City win

Liverpool have been accused of lacking an edge in recent weeks, but found it against the reigning champions to kick-start their campaign. “Try to ask the question without the word ‘spark’,” was Jurgen Klopp’s response in the week when a journalist used the words of former player Dietmar Hamann, who had claimed that this Liverpool side were “flat” and “lacking a spark.”
Harry Kane, Phil Foden and Trent Alexander-Arnold all voted in Ballon d'Or 2022 top 25

England stars Harry Kane, Phil Foden and Trent Alexander-Arnold have all found themselves high in the Ballon d'Or 2022 rankings. England stars Harry Kane, Phil Foden and Trent Alexander-Arnold have all been voted in the Ballon d'Or 2022's top 25. Three Lions captain Kane was the highest English player on...
Ballon d'Or 2022 rankings: The full men's list revealed (so far)

The Ballon d'Or 2022 rankings are underway, with the initial shortlist of 30 names being whittled down.
In the mag: The ultimate World Cup issue! Exclusive England and Wales interviews, how to actually win a World Cup PLUS Vicente del Bosque, Ian Broudie and Karim Benzema’s incredible year

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and save! You'll get 13 issues per year….
Chelsea report: AC Milan ‘confident’ of keeping Rafael Leao despite long list of suitors

AC Milan insist they are confident that Rafael Leao will commit his long-term future to the club, amid reported interest from top European clubs including Chelsea. The Portuguese star caught the eye of a host of big sides after firing the Rossoneri to the Serie A title last season, winning the league’s MVP award in the process.
Arsenal report: Gunners 'well-connected' to sign Brazilian 16-year-old dubbed 'the next Pele'

Arsenal could be rivalling the likes of Real Madrid and Barcelona for 16-year-old Endrick from Palmeiras. Compared to legends of Brazilian football such as Pele and Ronaldo, the teenager was given his debut at the age of 15. He is widely regarded as the most exciting talent of his age since Neymar is expected to make a blockbuster move to Europe when he turns 18.
Chelsea report: Graham Potter keen on January move for £52m Lille youngster

Chelsea are interested in signing Lille striker Jonathan David in January, according to reports, but the French club will demand a big fee. The 22-year-old has started the season in prolific form in Ligue 1, and should lead the line for Canada at World Cup 2022 (opens in new tab) next month.

