Real Madrid star Thibaut Courtois wins the Yachine trophy 2022
Real Madrid star Thibaut Courtois has won the Yachine trophy 2022, to be crowned the best goalkeeper on Earth this year. The Belgian custodian was a goliath in Paris's Champions League final, picking up the man of the match award for a dominant performance and clean sheet against Liverpool. Courtois is only the third winner of the prize.
Why Karim Benzema deserves to win Ballon d'Or 2022
Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema is the overwhelming favourite to pick up the 2022 Ballon d'Or on Monday evening. When Real Madrid started the 2021/22 season, they were by no means anyone's favourites to win the Champions League come May, and were largely unfancied in La Liga against an Atletico Madrid side which had strengthened their league-winning squad with Antoine Griezmann and Rodrigo De Paul.
Watch: Wantaway PSG star Kylian Mbappe BOOED in Paris as he arrives at Ballon d'Or 2022 presentation
Kylian Mbappe received a hostile reception in Paris as he entered the awards ceremony for the Ballon d'Or 2022 on Monday night. It is an open secret that Paris-born Mbappe is unhappy at PSG, and is keen to leave the club – with reports suggesting he will even go so far as to buy his way out of his contract in the French capital.
Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for the Premier League clash
Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur live stream and match preview.
Kylian Mbappe rubbishes PSG exit rumours amid renewed Real Madrid speculation
Kylian Mbappe has categorically dismissed speculation that he's asked to leave PSG (opens in new tab) in the January.
Watch: Liverpool vs Manchester City explodes into life – but should Phil Foden's goal have counted?
Liverpool vs Manchester City burst into life with a Phil Foden goal disallowed by VAR – but should it have counted?. Liverpool vs Manchester City was always going to be dramatic but Phil Foden hoped it wouldn't be quite so controversial. The Stockport Iniesta had a goal disallowed in...
Ballon d'Or favourite Karim Benzema scores as Real Madrid beat Barcelona in El Clasico
Karim Benzema was among the goals as Real Madrid (opens in new tab) went top of La Liga by beating Barcelona (opens in new tab) 3-1 at the Bernabeu in the first Clasico of the season – a day before he's widely expected to win the Ballon d'Or. The...
One TikTok user has found an incredible hidden secret in the World Cup ball
We've often wondered what the hell Adidas has hidden in the official World Cup ball. Most (in)famously, the Jabulani sphere from the 2010 World Cup swerved so violently in midair that we weren't sure if there was some kind of wacky technology or rubber casing that made it so unpredictable. Well, at least the Al Rihla ball is a what-you-see match ball. Right?
Manchester United report: Diego Simeone says Cristiano Ronaldo has never been close to Atletico Madrid – and never will be
Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone has shot down any suggestion that his side could make a move for Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo due to his links to their city rivals Real Madrid. The La Liga giants were among several big European clubs to be linked with the Portuguese superstar...
Quiz! Can you guess which of these 50 players have scored Premier League hat-tricks?
10 minutes on the clock, 50 players on the board – you have to guess the 30 correct answers. Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo (opens in new tab) – spoiler-free, please! – and share with your friends. NOW TRY Quiz! Can you name the last 100...
Tottenham report: Leonardo Bonucci set for Spurs in shock January move
Tottenham Hotspur could be set to land Leonardo Bonucci in a shock January move. Spurs are enjoying their best start to a Premier League season, with the Lilywhites third behind Arsenal and Manchester City – and have been tipped by many to launch a title assault this season. We...
Liverpool report: Reds in talks with £100m wonderkid midfielder over move
Liverpool are looking to revamp their tired midfield, adding youth to the side in the form of one extraordinary transfer. Liverpool have opened talks over a move for a new midfielder – and his club could demand nine figures for his signature. The Reds have endured a rocky start...
Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale felt 'sick' after crucial save in win over Leeds
The 23-year-old produced a series of vital stops as the Gunners stayed top of the Premier League with victory at Elland Road. Aaron Ramsdale took one for the team as Arsenal (opens in new tab) extended their Premier League lead with a 1-0 win away to Leeds (opens in new tab) on Sunday.
Liverpool find their spark as underdogs in Man City win
Liverpool have been accused of lacking an edge in recent weeks, but found it against the reigning champions to kick-start their campaign. “Try to ask the question without the word ‘spark’,” was Jurgen Klopp’s response in the week when a journalist used the words of former player Dietmar Hamann, who had claimed that this Liverpool side were “flat” and “lacking a spark.”
Harry Kane, Phil Foden and Trent Alexander-Arnold all voted in Ballon d'Or 2022 top 25
England stars Harry Kane, Phil Foden and Trent Alexander-Arnold have all found themselves high in the Ballon d'Or 2022 rankings. England stars Harry Kane, Phil Foden and Trent Alexander-Arnold have all been voted in the Ballon d'Or 2022's top 25. Three Lions captain Kane was the highest English player on...
Ballon d'Or 2022 rankings: The full men's list revealed (so far)
The Ballon d'Or 2022 rankings are underway, with the initial shortlist of 30 names being whittled down.
In the mag: The ultimate World Cup issue! Exclusive England and Wales interviews, how to actually win a World Cup PLUS Vicente del Bosque, Ian Broudie and Karim Benzema’s incredible year
Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and save! You'll get 13 issues per year….
Chelsea report: AC Milan ‘confident’ of keeping Rafael Leao despite long list of suitors
AC Milan insist they are confident that Rafael Leao will commit his long-term future to the club, amid reported interest from top European clubs including Chelsea. The Portuguese star caught the eye of a host of big sides after firing the Rossoneri to the Serie A title last season, winning the league’s MVP award in the process.
Arsenal report: Gunners 'well-connected' to sign Brazilian 16-year-old dubbed 'the next Pele'
Arsenal could be rivalling the likes of Real Madrid and Barcelona for 16-year-old Endrick from Palmeiras. Compared to legends of Brazilian football such as Pele and Ronaldo, the teenager was given his debut at the age of 15. He is widely regarded as the most exciting talent of his age since Neymar is expected to make a blockbuster move to Europe when he turns 18.
Chelsea report: Graham Potter keen on January move for £52m Lille youngster
Chelsea are interested in signing Lille striker Jonathan David in January, according to reports, but the French club will demand a big fee. The 22-year-old has started the season in prolific form in Ligue 1, and should lead the line for Canada at World Cup 2022 (opens in new tab) next month.
